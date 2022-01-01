Photo: V.Aubé 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman T

Auto123 reviews the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman T.

Have you ever turned your thoughts over to what might constitute the perfect sports car? Go on, admit it, we all have. Sure, right now, there are far more pressing concerns in the world: the war in Ukraine, global warming and that damned pandemic that seems to be gearing up for yet another encore. But we can’t be all serious, all the time, now can we? Besides, for fans of thrilling driving, the question of whether the perfect sports car exists is a very serious one!

Owning a sports car is a privilege that can be experienced in many ways, but what matters - just as much as in any other type of vehicle, and maybe more so - is that the owner is happy behind the wheel. That's clearly the primary mission of the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman T, a new variant available as part of the brand's more "affordable" sports car range. The T stands for Touring here and according to Porsche, this version stands for driving pleasure in its purest form.

Let me add that the Porsche 718 Cayman - as well as its soft-top cousin, the 718 Boxster - is already associated with that driving pleasure so sought-after by hard-core enthusiasts, and it grows a little bit more each rung of the 718 trim ladder you climb. But driving enthusiasts don't necessarily need a track monster like the Cayman GT4 RS for their daily routine. A basic Porsche Cayman, in S or even GTS trim, can do the job just fine. So what about this T edition, inspired by the 911 T unveiled in 1968?

Photo: V.Aubé 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman T, wheel, badging

In the spirit of the 911 T

Like the other vehicles tattooed with the T badge, the 718 Cayman T pays homage to the 911 T sold in the late 60s and early 70s. The raison d'être of that variant was to lower the entry price of the 911 at the time, without sacrificing any of the performance of the new 6-cylinder flat engine.

This time, there’s no doubt that the Cayman T increases the car's capabilities (compared to the base model), but under this body and in the central position, it’s not a flat-six sitting there, but a flat-four, dedicated to powering the most affordable sports car in the Porsche range.

In fact, it's the same turbocharged engine as the next most affordable version. We're talking about 300 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque, which is almost disappointing in the steroidal world of performance cars in 2022. In this case, the transmission installed in front of the turbocharged flat-4 is the seven-speed PDK unit, instead of the standard six-speed manual.

Photo: V.Aubé 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman T, three-quarters rear

Note, however, the presence of 20-inch wheels (instead of the 18-inch wheels on the base Cayman) and of PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management), which, as the name suggests, adjusts the suspension rebound at each wheel according to road conditions and the driver's driving style. PASM also lowers the ride height by 20 mm.

The German automaker’s PTV (Porsche Torque Vectoring) system is also part of the Cayman T's equipment list, as is the limited-slip differential on the second axle. Then, the T treatment continues inside with 718-embroidered headrests, fabric door handles and power-adjustable sport seats, which are covered in Sport-Tex fabric in the centre.

An affordable Porsche?

While it's true that the average price of a new car has risen sharply lately, the base price of $75,300 attached to the Porsche Cayman doesn’t exactly put that model in the affordable sports car category. Although compared to a 911, it's almost a bargain! The Cayman T, meanwhile, has a starting price of $77,900. Our tester also had a few options to make the drive a little more comfortable.

The 718 T interior package, which boosts the cost by $3,160, adds an array of interior stitching, Porsche offering four colours including Race Yellow. The addition of the PDK gearbox, meanwhile, raises the bill by $4,250; add in keyless access ($770) and the Bose audio system ($1,130) ... and that's it!

In the end, the bill comes to $87,210 for the car as driven, before taxes and fees - which isn't too bad after all.

Photo: V.Aubé 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman T, badging, rear

