Auto123 reviews the 2022 Toyota GR 86.

The latest version of the Toyota GR 86 shares the same base as the Subaru BRZ. Like the older models, the two new editions are very similar. Our test drives of the outgoing GR 86 and Subaru BRZ having left us mildly disappointed, the question became, how does this new 2022 GR 86 acquit itself ?

The Toyota GR 86 and its cousin, the Subaru BRZ, thus return sporting a redesign for 2022.

The GR 86 is incredibly fun to drive and the driving pleasure is not diminished by the rather modest amount of brute power available under the hood. As we discovered last fall in our first quick test drive of the model, it's a very likeable go-kart, if you really want to boil things down. In fact, the GR 86 retains its sports car purity. There's nothing fancy here, just the basics for those who appreciate superb handling, an joyous driving experience and the ability to use every horsepower without running afoul of the law.

The exterior

The GR 86 retains virtually the same dimensions as its predecessor, though there is about an inch more of length and half an inch less space between the chassis and the ground. The styling has been refined, and really the car looks a little less juvenile. The integrated rear spoiler on the trunk looks great.

The GR 86 maintains a solid stance on all four wheels, and its low centre of gravity gives it the look of a racetrack champ. The automaker also used aluminum for the roof, front fenders and hood to keep weight down. All this combined with a suspension that’s stiffer than before results in a pretty racy vehicle.

The interior

The GR 86 is a sport coupe so gets a 2+2 configuration with a rear seat that's there just for decoration. Fortunately, the rear seatback folds down, which allows you to carry...not much. Other than a bag or two of groceries, nothing fits in this trunk. If you're thinking of going to Costco with this car, the 178-litre trunk will force you to be thrifty in your shopping.

Fortunately, where the two occupants sit is a much nicer space. Once you've managed to settle in. Don't forget that this car is low, lower, lowest to the ground. But hey, getting in and out is no more of a problem here than in other cars of its kind. Those who are attracted to this type of car know the drill.

The design of the dashboard is clean and simple to use. Facing the driver is a configurable 7-inch digital dashboard with a tachometer that displays a linear reading when the car is placed in Track mode. The driver can also have a G-meter displayed that measures cornering, braking and acceleration, so you can judge your skills or lack of them in real time.

The interior ambience is much more pleasant than before, with a more refined feel and better materials. Opt for the leather and Alcantara-trimmed seats with heated seats and you'll avoid the more mundane cloth seats of the base version. Either way, you'll find them very comfortable and supportive.

The driving position is also very pleasant. The steering wheel is adjustable in height and depth and the aluminum sport pedals offer excellent support, no matter what shoes you wear.

A small drawback is the lack of storage space on board. Impossible to put sunglasses or your phone. As for the cup holders, there are two between the seats, but they are placed up by the armrest which makes their use almost impossible. Each door has a bottle holder, but they also act as a pocket... you’ll have to pick your priorities.

