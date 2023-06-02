The all-new 2023 Maserati Grecale Photo: D.Boshouwers

Auto123 reviews the 2023 Maserati Grecale in its middle Modena trim.

Maserati hasn’t been the fastest luxury automaker to venture into the SUV landscape, but here it is in 2023 with a second model (after the Levante). This is a capable new competitor to the likes of the Audi Q5, BMW X3, Porsche Macan and Mercedes-Benz GLC out of Germany, plus the Cadillac XT5, Genesis GV70, Jaguar F-Pace and Lexus NX on what we’ll call the world squad.

2023 Maserati Grecale: What to know

The compact SUV seats five on a body based on the Stellantis company’s Giorgio platform, also used for the Alfa Romeo Stelvio – which is actually a fairly close cousin to this Maserati. The Grecale does get a wheelbase that’s 80 mm longer, and we should point out that Maserati went to a lot effort to make this model distinctive and unique in the Stellantis stable. To great success, because this SUV looks and feels like its own breed.

The Grecale comes in three trims: base GT version, the Modena model we drove, and the range-topping Trofeo, the highest-performance variant. The GT and Modena work with a hybrid powertrain, while the Trofeo gets a V6 engine we know from the MC20 model.

Note as well that the new all-electric Folgore variant is coming sometime before the end of this year.

2023 Maserati Grecale grey Photo: D.Boshouwers

The exterior of the 2023 Maserati Grecale: 8.5/100

First note we made regarding this SUV is that it’s in very good taste, all told. If Maserati was going for a sophisticated, refined and non-garish look, it has succeeded. The typical Maserati front grille is in place and it’s big but not ostentatious, and behind it the Grecale’s stance is athletic and slightly aggressive, but not in your face so. There’s no overdose of cuts and lines on the side panels and the back end is subdued, though we do find boomerang rear lights, and on the Trofeo model, dual exhaust tips. Note finally that the Modena and Trofeo have a track that’s wider by 33 mm than that of the GT.

While this is clearly a sportier-looking thing that the bigger Levante SUV, it’s no beast. We figure this is a design that will age well.

Interior of 2023 Maserati Grecale Photo: D.Boshouwers

The interior of the 2023 Maserati Grecale: 8/10

There’s a surprising amount of space inside this compact luxury SUV, thanks in part to the roof not plunging too much towards the back. Less surprising is the upscale feel of the materials throughout. We find properly stitched leather and wood accents, plus four screens. The centerpieces are a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster display and, in the center of the dash, two stacked touchscreens sitting below an attractive handed clock. The top screen is 12.3-inch in diameter, and a nice touch is that the 8.8-inch bottom screen is angled slightly up so friendlier of access and use for the driver.

One false note involved the audio button that I searched for, in vain because there is none. And I thought all automakers had learned their lesson regarding the importance of this one physical button to motorists.

Touchscreen of 2023 Maserati Grecale Photo: D.Boshouwers

The fact that the gear buttons are squeezed in between might confuse drivers at first, but that won’t last beyond the first minute of use, and after that you enjoy a large, practical space on the lower central console. Two thumbs up for the ergonomics of this space from us. Designers managed to fit a compartment space inside the armrest, two cupholders, a flat space that can be opened to a practical cubby fitted with a USB port, and a smartphone charging pad, without it feeling cluttered.

The seating itself is comfortable beyond reproach – it would have been quite a disappointment if not – and the front seat bottoms include manually extensions. The back row really impresses with its legroom, and I’d put it among the best in the segment in that regard.

The powertrains of the 2023 Maserati Grecale

The offering includes two powertrains. The GT and Modena variants run on a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine supported by a 48-volt hybrid system, with output set at 300 hp for the GT and 330 for the Modena, with torque set at 332 lb-ft of torque. The top-end Trofeo’s 6-cylinder is a 3.0L twin-turbo unit delivering 530 hp, a big jump in brute power we can agree.

In both powertrains, all-wheel drive is standard and the transmission is an 8-speed auto. Also standard are 20-inch wheels. There are five drive modes to choose from: Comfort, GT, Sport, Race and Off-Road.

Steering wheel of 2023 Maserati Grecale Photo: D.Boshouwers

Technology and safety in the 2023 Maserati Grecale Modena : 7.5/10

Standard items included with the Modena variant of the 2023 Grecale include:

Head-up display

The analog clock atop the dash

A new Android-based multimedia system called Maserati Intelligent Assistant

12-way power-adjust front seats, with memory

Heated front seats

Adaptive cruise

14-speaker Sonus Faber audio system

Built-in Alexa

The front of 2023 Maserati Grecale Photo: D.Boshouwers

Driving the 2023 Maserati Grecale Modena: 8/10

Safe to say that the Trofeo version of the new Grecale is in a class apart in terms of the drive it delivers, and we only tested the Modena, so we’ll stick to that. And really, unless all those extra horses matter to you, this variant delivers all the agility and dynamism you could want, and most certainly what you can use given Canadian speed limits. I should mention the pleasing growl of the 2.0L turbo engine, which may seem like an insignificant detail but isn’t if you’re going to own this vehicle, which isn’t exactly cheap.

Acceleration off the line is prompt and linear, the transmission so able and quick to react that you probably won’t be much tempted to fiddle with the paddle shifters on the wheel. Unless you’re serious about minimizing fuel consumption, Sport mode is probably where you want to be, because that’s where the settings tighten enough to make you feel you’re at the wheel of a Maserati, plus the AWD system then prioritizes the rear wheels, and the adaptive dampers and air suspension show their worth.

Meanwhile this Grecale never forgets its meant as a daily driver for well-heeled families and/or commuters. Even in Sport mode, the ride never felt harsh, which is something considering springtime road conditions in my neck of the woods.

2023 Maserati Grecale Photo: D.Boshouwers

Other notes regarding the Grecale Modena’s drive:

Sharp, powerful braking

Light but responsive steering

Relatively little body rolls unless really pushed on curves

Impressively quiet ride in the cabin

Official fuel consumption rating is 9.4L/100 km combined.

Pricing of the 2023 Maserati Grecale 7/10

This pricing does not include fees and taxes.

Maserati Grecale GT - $75,200 CAD

Maserati Grecale Modena – $85,200

Maserati Grecale Trofeo – $129,500

Our Modena had a bunch of options and packaged tacked on and so our as-tested price came to $109,350 CAD.

The Grecale is not the cheapest model in the category it sits in, so it will have work to do to convince buyers it’s worth it to fork over a little more to get the Trident badge. For those not hooked on the German brands, this might become a very compelling alternative - except that there’s a model like the Genesis GV70 out there, which offers pretty incredible value.

Logo of 2023 Maserati Grecale Photo: D.Boshouwers

Competitors of the 2023 Maserati Grecale

Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Audi Q5

BMW X3

Genesis GV70

Jaguar F-Pace

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Mercedes-Benz GLC

Porsche Macan

Volvo XC60

The rear of 2023 Maserati Grecale Photo: D.Boshouwers