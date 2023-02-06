• Auto123 reviews the 2023 Porsche Macan T. Here's what you need to know.

• Fit, quality, dynamics and the driving experience are all beyond reproach, or just about.

The Porsche Macan compact SUV was updated last year. What didn’t change during that update is its fidelity to the Porsche brand’s sporty philosophy, this while the SUV offers more passenger and cargo space than the company’s legendary cars.

What's new for 2023?

Porsche has added a new version to its range. The Macan T (for Touring, not Turbo) is equipped with a Sport Chrono package that offers several driving modes as well as a hot start mode. Dark titanium 20-inch wheels add visual dynamics. Up front, the T's fascia is Agathe Grey, the same colour found on the contoured mirrors.

LED headlights are also standard and incorporate the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), which includes adaptive LED headlights that automatically adjust according to driving conditions. It allows for effective illumination of the road without the risk of blinding other drivers. There are also features such as cornering lights and automatic high beam function. The goal is to improve visibility and driving safety by adapting the lighting according to driving conditions.

At the rear, the four tailpipes and a large black diffuser are immediately noticeable.

Photo: Auto123 2023 Porsche Macan T - Steering wheel

The interior

Standard features include a 10.9-inch touchscreen, 10-speaker audio system and LED headlights. Overall, the standard equipment is limited, though. To get more, you have to open the big options catalog and start checking off items.

Our model had $10,900 worth of these options, including, among other things, heated front and rear seats, 20-inch wheels, a carbon elements for the interior, a dedicated fuel filler cap (at $190) and an adaptive suspension.

All that aside, the Macan is a beautiful, well-designed and well-built SUV. The quality of materials is impeccable and everything you touch is well-made. You're inside an exceptional environment and the materials, feel, comfort and soundproofing, even in this ‘lower-end’ Porsche, stand out from the competition.

Photo: Auto123 2023 Porsche Macan T - Three quarters rear

The exterior

No change here since the introduction of the new model in 2022. The model is racy and gives off a fairly ‘sporty vehicle’ vibe. The wheels, which are firmly planted at the ends of the car, contribute to the model's sporty and rugged character.

Our tester had a very nice Speed Yellow paint job available only by special order... at $13,050! That's not cheap, and you should know that Porsche offers a total of 59 colour choices at that price. If you want to be a little more conservative, you can opt for two free colours that are white and black or 8 metallic colors at $790 each.

Photo: Auto123 2023 Porsche Macan T - Dashboard

Safety and Technology

As mentioned, the Porsche Macan is a sporty looking SUV, and that's the case inside as well. And as mentioned, the list of options is very long. So, despite the high price of the entry-level Macan, many options that are usually included in other brands' models are not included here.

So, while you get ParkAssist, cruise control, lane departure warning and hill descent control, that's more or less where it ends. For everything else, check out the options list!

Photo: Auto123 2023 Porsche Macan T - Front

The drive

The T version of the Macan is powered by a 261-hp turbocharged 4-cylinder engine. If you're looking for performance, don't bother. The S model with a 375-hp V6 engine is more for you.

That said, the Macan T with the base engine is very fun to drive. It has all the makings of a sports car. The 8-way adjustable front sport seats made of durable sport-Tex fabric and leatherette upholstery are very comfortable and supportive for front passengers. In the rear, the bench seat is also comfortable, although it’s not very deep. Legroom in the back is also quite limited.

Behind the wheel, however, there are many ways to have fun. The 7-speed PDK gearbox is a marvel! With the help of all-wheel drive, it's impossible to miss on dry roads. The little knob that engages the Sport mode available in the "T" version gives a boost to the 'little' engine.

Photo: Auto123 2023 Porsche Macan T - Rear

We had the opportunity to drive through a storm that left nearly a foot of snow on the ground, and never have we felt as safe in such conditions as we did inside this Macan. With great tires, in this case Michelin Pilot, the car literally clings to the road.

We couldn't help but fiddle with the gas pedal to get the car going sideways several times on isolated roads where snowplows hadn't yet passed. There's no snow mode in the Macan, but the power is perfectly adequate on slippery roads.

Some of your questions about the 2023 Porsche Macan:

Which version of the Porsche Macan 2023 is recommended?

For us, if you want to drive a Porsche Macan, stay with the basic version and add the premium package to have at least the benches and the heated steering wheel. The rest is just accessorizing.

What is the fuel consumption of the Porsche Macan 2023?

Officially, the 4-cylinder Macan consumes 12.2L/10 km city and 10.2 highway. In our case, with winter temperatures and a snowstorm during our week of testing, we finished at 13.2L/100 km, which is frankly high for a 4-cylinder.

Photo: Auto123 2023 Porsche Macan T - headlights

The final word

The Macan T model we drove came in at $91,150, which is still a lot to ask for a Macan. The $65,000 base model is just as likely to meet your needs, if you’re set on driving a Porsche.

All the elements that make the brand what it is are in the Macan. Assembly quality, refinement and a dynamic driving experience are strong points of this SUV. The only disappointment has to do with the engine, more specifically its output. You may find that 260 hp a bit lacking, and you joy would be assured if only that number could be in the neighborhood of 300. That would have positioned the T variant as a very good value proposition, right between the entry-level Macan and the fiery S.

EVALUATION 79 % Performance 6/10 Interior space 7/10 Technology and Safety 7/10 Fuel economy 5/10 Value 8/10

Photo: Auto123 2023 Porsche Macan T - Door

