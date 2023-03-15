2023 Subaru Solterra - Profile Photo: D.Boshouwers

• Auto123 gets in a first test drive of the 2023 Subaru Solterra.

• The electric crossover’s first job will be to convince Subaru loyalists.

• Subaru will have to work hard as it enters a hotly disputed segment.

Dana Point, CA – Did you think the first all-electric model from Subaru would stray very far from the brand's usual formula? That’s not to know Subaru or its band of merry, and very loyal, followers.

This EV does have to bend to certain constraints imposed by the format and by its development arc. It was conceived in collaboration with Toyota (the bZ4X being essentially identical technologically to the Solterra), which obviously had its own say in what the vehicle(s) would be. And also obviously, an all-electric powertrain means the Solterra was never going to be an exact clone of the brand's popular SUVs (and one wagon).

But that didn't stop Subaru from trying to get as close as possible to recreating its formula. And so our first test drive of the 2023 Subaru Solterra in California included an off-road portion that, while no Rubicon, was tough enough that we were advancing at a near-crawl at several points.

The Solterra enters a fast-growing electric compact SUV segment that for now is THE main fighting ground for automakers and their initial all-electric offerings. Some have already been on the market for over a year, establishing their credentials, laying down performance and range benchmarks, and tending to their customer bases.

Subaru, late to the party, has work to do. On the other hand, there’s that loyal fanbase. As long as the company can convince those folks this is a Subaru in its DNA (and not too diluted by the Toyota connection), it should draw in buyers.

2023 Subaru Solterra - Front Photo: D.Boshouwers

What’s new in 2023?

Well, everything since it’s a new model. On the other hand, there’s a lot in common with Toyota’s new bZ4X.

The exterior

Subaru's presentation helpfully laid out for us the dimensions of the new crossover in terms even we could understand. Lengthwise, the Solterra is about equal to the Forester, though the wheelbase is longer, on a par with the Ascent. As for height, think Outback. So, not EXACTLY like any Subaru we’ve seen before, but still kind of like all of them.

Notable features of the EV include a solid panel in front in lieu of a grille, black panels around the front headlights and above the front wheels, with more cladding over the back wheels, to help convey the model’s rugged capabilities. Overall, it’s a nice looking crossover that even with some wildly different esthetic touches still looks kinda-sorta like the Toyota bZ4X it was developed in tandem with.

Strong points Pleasant overall design

Elevated ground clearance

Sharp-looking front end Weak points That cladding? Not sure…

Does the look stray too far?

2023 Subaru Solterra - Interior Photo: D.Boshouwers

Inside

The most exotic element of the Solterra’s interior to my mind is the steering column, which slides out in a big fat block to meet the preferred position, leaving behind a small but noticeable hole, atop which sits the driver data screen. This means that instead of looking through the steering wheel’s openings, you look over top of it to see your speed, remaining charge and all the rest.

That worked well enough for average-sized me. The screen’s position keeps eyes closer to the road ahead and precludes the need for a heads-up display. But my drive partner, far taller than me, found himself having to crane his neck slightly to see all the data on the display, because he could not lower the steering wheel enough due to the presence of his knees!

That aside, it’s a relatively roomy environment, the seating is comfortable while not in luxury class, and the minimalist approach taken with the commands still leaves physical touch buttons for the important stuff on the lower console.

Strong points Fairly roomy

Panoramic sunroof

Sound ergonomics Weak points Iffy placement of digital cluster

Passenger seat not power-adjustable

2023 Subaru Solterra - On the trail Photo: J.Ricard

The powertrain

The all-electric powertrain is of course the big new thing here. First off, as you had to expect, Subaru has produced an electrified version of its symmetrical AWD system. That was really the baseline for this car being worthy of the star-cluster badge. And it’s incorporated in a new EV-dedicated platform, the e-Subaru Global Platform. That architecture delivers a rigid structure, a low centre of gravity and more room inside.

The official numbers are thus: Official range is 360 km, obtained via a 72.8-kWh battery pack. The vehicle has two 80-kW motors delivering a total output of 215 hp; power distribution is 50/50 by default, but it can go to 70/30 depending on the road (or off-road) you’re on and your drive mode.

2023 Subaru Solterra - Front Photo: D.Boshouwers

Range and Recharging

We outperformed that official 360 km, at least according to our onboard computer, on a day of perfect weather in California. Our drive took us from sea level on the coast up into the hills up to 1,500 m of elevation (where we were surrounded by snow, unusually), and then back down to slightly below sea level at Indian Wells. The reason this is relevant is that while we ate up a fair amount of charge very quickly on our climb, we recovered virtually all of it on the descent using the model’s regenerative braking system.

Of course, the caveat here is that Canada doesn’t always enjoy California-type weather, and that 360 km, lower coming in than many of the competitors waiting, knives drawn, to greet the Solterra into the segment, shrinks to a lot less than that in winter. On very cold days, experience tells us we can lose up to 30-40 percent; so you leave the house on a full charge with a range in the low-to-mid 200s.

Now that’s fine for commuters and for scooting around town, but that starts to be a consideration if you’re weekend-warrioring. Like Subaru owners are wont to do. Plus, rivals are flashing… flashier numbers. It’s something consumers will want to consider.

2023 Subaru Solterra - Charging port Photo: D.Boshouwers

We also learned from Subaru that, to preserve the battery over the long haul, charging on very fast-charging stations is limited, essentially to two recharges a day. Try a third time, and the system will recharge, but at a much lower rate.

We should also point out that the system has a maximum charging rate of 100 kW, meaning that’s as fast as it will charge, even on a super-fast 350-kW station. That’s not terrible – most folks will be charging at home, on a Level 2 (240 V) charger. Just keep in mind that charging on one of those does take up to 11 hours. Again, some rivals boast better numbers...

2023 Subaru Solterra - On the road Photo: J.Ricard

On the road

On paved roads, and in city and suburban environments, the Solterra delivers a smooth, comfortable ride not that distinguishable from other recent-vintage EVs with their immediate torque and absence of engine noise. The steering is light but not overly so, providing pleasing response and precision when turning and cornering. The suspension is comfort-focused but not bouncy; overall it’s fitted well to the more-rigid structure of this Subaru.

You can toggle between Eco, Normal and Power modes; the first does make it feel a little like you’re dragging a small parachute. It’s good if you really need to be miserly with your remaining range, otherwise Normal is the go-to, as it should be I suppose.

The aforementioned regenerative braking is effective with four levels available, as well as the S mode, essentially a fifth level but available via a separate button on the console (as opposed to paddles on the steering wheel). Note that there is no level that provides full-stop braking, so you need to use the brake pedal to ultimately bring this baby to a stop.

Subaru pitches its regen braking system as better approximating manual braking, and indeed I did find its operation smoother – and thus less apt to induce nausea in the driver or especially the passenger (which, you can ask my wife about that!). On downhill portions, letting off the accelerator with the top braking level set did not send us pitching forward into our seatbelts, unlike in other models we’ve tested. A success on that front, clearly.

The Solterra is not rated for towing. In that, of course, it’s not alone among EVs, but it may cause some weekend warriors to hesitate.

Off the road

Our off-road portion in the mountains between the coast and Palm Springs was tough enough that we had to proceed at very slow pace. But it’s all made quite easy by the X-Mode system, which the driver can set to proceed at any speed up to 10 km/h, and which then handles the rate of progress while you worry about the steering.

Ground clearance is not on a par with the Forester, so right there that limits the vehicle’s capabilities in some respects. This remains a primarily urban crossover; but owners of cottages at the end of dirt roads need not worry, frankly.

Strong points Very smooth, quiet ride

Lively acceleration

Refined regenerative brakings

Decent off-road chops Weak points Range lower than some rivals

Charging capacity weaker than some rivals

No towing

2023 Subaru Solterra - Side view Photo: D.Boshouwers

Pricing

The Solterra is available in base version, priced at $54,295 (before delivery fees), and then equipped with the Luxury Package ($58,395) or with the Technology Package ($62,095), which includes all the Luxury features. The model’s pricing does make it eligible for the federal EV discount as well as all provincial discounts currently in place.

The final word

There are questions facing the new 2023 Solterra. Can this all-electric urban crossover satisfy the weekend-warrior and off-road needs of Subaru loyalists? Can it poach potential EV buyers from elsewhere? Are the relatively modest range and charging capabilities going to hurt it in a very competitive segment? Can Subaru supply enough of them to meet demand? The next year will provide some answers.

2023 Subaru Solterra - Three-quarters front Photo: D.Boshouwers

Here are a few of your questions regarding the 2023 Subaru Solterra :

What’s the real range of the 2023 Subaru Solterra ?

Officially, the figure is 360 km. On a perfect day, we hit around 400 km. In winter, all bets are off, but you can expect somewhere in the mid-200s. That remains to be confirmed in real-world cold-weather testing, of course.

Can you tow stuff with the Solterra ?

This is a Subaru, but also this an EV, and so no, it is not rated for towing. It can be driven with up to 176 lb on the roof (with the proper rails).

Is the Solterra as good off-road as the Forester ?

Well, not quite. The ground clearance is 20 mm less than in the Forester. And it is an urban crossover first and foremost. But it’s safe to say it can probably handle more than the average new electric compact SUV on the market.

2023 Subaru Solterra - Front end Photo: D.Boshouwers

Here are some of the Solterra’s main competitors:

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Kia EV6

Nissan Ariya

Toyota bZ4X

Volkswagen ID.4

EVALUATION 78 % Performance 7/10 Design 8/10 Space on board 8/10 Technology/Safety 8/10 Energy efficiency 9/10 Overall value 7/10