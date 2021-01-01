Subaru is preparing the arrival of an all-electric SUV, dubbed the Solterra. Its development has been announced for some time now, and we even know that it will be the cousin of the Toyota bZX4.

A few weeks ago, we got a first image of the SUV showing a bit of its general shape. This time, the company shared a video showing the model from several angles. In fact, in addition to the profile of the vehicle, we get a glimpse of what the front and rear ends will look like, especially the headlights and the lights.

The first image shared by the company showed the profile, but it also revealed that the Solterra would have very similar proportions to its Toyota counterpart. Now, we can see headlights with four LED projectors at the front. Behind them, no surprise, the signature lights are very similar to those found on other models from the brand, for instance the Outback.

Photo: Subaru 2023 Subaru Solterra, interior

In the interior, which will be largely the same in the Toyota and Subaru models, there's a digital display dashboard, positioned high and far from the steering wheel. There's also a huge screen for the multimedia system, as well as a touchpad on the centre console.

We're still waiting for the technical data, which should be available soon, since the companies plan to launch these models in mid-2022. We may get the full presentation in the next few weeks, so stay tuned.

Photo: Subaru 2023 Subaru Solterra, headlight

Photo: Subaru 2023 Subaru Solterra, headlight, lit up

Photo: Subaru 2023 Subaru Solterra, profile