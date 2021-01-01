Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Subaru Shares Video Previewing Solterra Electric SUV

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Subaru is preparing the arrival of an all-electric SUV, dubbed the Solterra. Its development has been announced for some time now, and we even know that it will be the cousin of the Toyota bZX4.

A few weeks ago, we got a first image of the SUV showing a bit of its general shape. This time, the company shared a video showing the model from several angles. In fact, in addition to the profile of the vehicle, we get a glimpse of what the front and rear ends will look like, especially the headlights and the lights.

The first image shared by the company showed the profile, but it also revealed that the Solterra would have very similar proportions to its Toyota counterpart. Now, we can see headlights with four LED projectors at the front. Behind them, no surprise, the signature lights are very similar to those found on other models from the brand, for instance the Outback.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

2023 Subaru Solterra, interior
Photo: Subaru
2023 Subaru Solterra, interior

In the interior, which will be largely the same in the Toyota and Subaru models, there's a digital display dashboard, positioned high and far from the steering wheel. There's also a huge screen for the multimedia system, as well as a touchpad on the centre console.

We're still waiting for the technical data, which should be available soon, since the companies plan to launch these models in mid-2022. We may get the full presentation in the next few weeks, so stay tuned.

2023 Subaru Solterra, headlight
Photo: Subaru
2023 Subaru Solterra, headlight
2023 Subaru Solterra, headlight, lit up
Photo: Subaru
2023 Subaru Solterra, headlight, lit up
2023 Subaru Solterra, profile
Photo: Subaru
2023 Subaru Solterra, profile
2023 Subaru Solterra, three-quarters front
Photo: Subaru
2023 Subaru Solterra, three-quarters front

You May Also Like

Subaru Offers Up Early Glimpse of Its Future Solterra

Subaru Offers Up Early Glimpse of Its Future Solterra

Subaru shares some images of its upcoming Solterra electric SUV. The latter shows us a style that's stuck on the cousin that will be offered by Toyota, but w...

Volkswagen Confirms ID.8 SUV

Volkswagen Confirms ID.8 SUV

Volkswagen has confirmed that another electric SUV will be joining its ID model lineup. The automaker has not confirmed whether the ID.8 will be sold in Nort...

Upcoming Plug-In Hybrid from Subaru Could Get Evoltis Name

Upcoming Plug-In Hybrid from Subaru Could Get Evoltis Name

The name Evoltis has been registered by Subaru, according to a report by Car and Driver. Perhaps not coincidentally, the company is planning to introduce a n...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Waits of Over A Year for Some Mercedes-Benz V...
Article
Ford F-150 Lightning
Ford Investing New Billions to Ramp Up Produc...
Article
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Ford Recalling Mustang Mach-E Over Windshield...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Ford Confirms Bronco Raptor is On the Way
Ford Confirms Bronco Raptor i...
Video
Refreshed 2022 Ford Expedition Packs More Tech, Off-Road Capabilities
Refreshed 2022 Ford Expeditio...
Video
2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Review: One Wrangler to Rule Them All?
2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4x...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 