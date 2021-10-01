Subaru presented its very first all-electric SUV in as North American premiere presentation at the Los Angeles Auto Show today. The 2023 Subaru Solterra is of course a close cousin of Toyota’s bZ4X, the two models having been developed in close collaboration between the two Japanese automakers.

The Solterra was actually given a virtual world premiere presentation last week, so much of what was being “revealed” today, we already knew.

Photo: Subaru 2023 Subaru Solterra, profile

Built on the electric-vehicle e-Subaru Global platform, the new EV will hit dealerships in North America in the middle of next year, right about the same time as the bZ4X rolls into Toyota dealerships. Here’s what we know:

- The Solterra is served by a 71.4-kWh battery, which should give it a range of around 400 km. The powertrain delivers 215 hp and 248 lb-ft of torque

- Its format is 5-seat and roughly similar to that the RAV4, so it’s longer than the Forester but shorter than the Outback

- There’s a fair amount of plastic around the fenders, and if we’re being honest we have to say we recognize some Toyota bits in its style elements

- The Solterra name combines the Latin words for “sun” and “earth”

- Inside the floor of the EV is mostly flat and helps ensure generous space for passengers

- AWD is the configuration, and the Solterra will even feature the X-Mode terrain selector

- Ground clearance is 8.3 inches

- The suite of drive assist systems includes blind spot monitor with lane change assist and rear cross-traffic alert. Also standard is parking support brake which can apply the vehicle’s brakes if an obstacle is detected while reversing

- New to Subaru, the Solterra gets a 360-Degree Surround-View Camera system allows for better all-around situational awareness. It’s also the first Subaru equipped with standard Safe Exit Assist

- Production will happen at Subaru plants in China and Japan

Photo: Subaru Subaru Solterra 2023, three-quarters rear

Photo: Subaru Subaru Solterra 2023, interior

What remains to be revealed is pricing for the Canadian market and the trim information that goes with it. Expect that information as the launch date of the model approaches next year.