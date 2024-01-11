• Auto123 reviews the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross, in both non-hybrid and hybrid versions.

The arrival of the Toyota Corolla Cross marked a turning point in the small SUV market. The newest variant to join the model lineup is the beneficiary of a long tradition of innovation and experience in hybrid powertrains at Toyota. The introduction this past year of the hybrid version represents a significant boost for those looking for more ecological and sustainable solutions.

The Corolla Cross is not simply a utility variant of the Corolla. It stands apart from the car in terms of its design, technical features and market positioning. Consumers now have access to a wider choice in the segment, especially as the Corolla Cross range includes different versions to meet specific needs.

Specifications sheet of 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE

Exterior design of 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE Photo: D.Boshouwers

Design and dimensions: more than just an SUV

The design of the Corolla Cross reflects a contemporary, family-oriented approach, with a more spacious interior and features focused on passenger comfort. The cabin is designed to offer good visibility, with wider rear doors for best-in-class accessibility.

The Corolla Cross also boasts a good-sized cargo area, ranging from 750 litres with seats up to 1,892 with the second row folded down - good news for (not too large) families.

We had occasion to drive in the latter part of 2023 both a gas-only XLE and a Corolla Cross SE Hybrid (in terms of trim, the XLE is at the top end of the range for the gasoline-powered Corolla Cross, while the SE is the entry-level hybrid).

Interior of 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE Photo: D.Boshouwers

Technology and connectivity: at the heart of the experience

The Corolla Cross features the Safety Sense 3.0 suite of safety and drive-assist systems and Toyota's next-generation multimedia system with an 8-inch touchscreen. The Toyota operating system offers features such as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integrationand Toyota Smart Connect.

Safety and driving assistance

All Corolla Cross models get Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, which delivers active safety systems including enhanced pedestrian and cyclist detection. The Corolla Cross also features adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and a lane departure warning system with steering assistance.

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid, rear Photo: K.Soltani

Performance and fuel efficiency: balancing power and ecological concerns

The 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross offers several engine options, offering both hybrid and non-hybrid versions. Both hybrid versions feature four-wheel drive, while the non-hybrid versions do not.

The non-hybrid Corolla Cross: traditional performance

The non-electrified Corolla Cross is powered by a 2.0L, 4-cylinder gasoline engine, delivering 169 hp and a solid and reliable driving experience. In terms of fuel consumption, Toyota’s official figures show 8.1L/100 km city, 7.4L/100 km highway and 7.8L/100 km combined.

For our part, during our test week, we averaged 8.6L/100 km in mixed driving. This non-hybrid option is therefore interesting for those who do a lot of driving and want to be able to choose between a front-wheel drive and an all-wheel drive configuration and pay less upfront.

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross SE hybrid Photo: K.Soltani

The hybrid option

The Corolla Cross hybrid model is a sure bet for Toyota, as the company offers a hybrid system that has proved its worth over and over again. It combines a gasoline engine with three electric motors, delivering a combined output of 196 hp.

While on paper the difference in output isn’t huge, in everyday driving this hybrid configuration offers superior acceleration. And there’s the obvious, in that it’s far more fuel-efficient: fuel consumption according to Toyota is 5.2L/100 km city, 6.2L/100 km highway and 5.6L/100 km combined.

During our time with the vehicle, we achieved a combined average of 5.8L/100 km over 330 km of mixed driving in winter conditions. From that, it’s realistic to think that in ideal conditions, it would have been possible to do better than the figures announced by Toyota.

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid, in profile Photo: K.Soltani

Our preference

Without a doubt, the hybrid model is our choice. This electrified variant excels in terms of fuel economy, making it ideal for those looking to reduce their carbon footprint and fuel costs.

It also offers a smoother, more pleasant ride. The hybrid model's electric motors ensure a smooth transition between acceleration and braking, offering a more comfortable and serene driving experience.

Of course, your choice will have to be based above all on your own reality. Your choice between hybrid and non-hybrid models will depend on your driving priorities, budget and environmental impact. If you prefer traditional performance and a lower initial cost, the non-hybrid model is a logical choice. On the other hand, if fuel efficiency and environmentally friendly driving are your priorities, the hybrid model is the obvious choice.

The final word

The 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross and its hybrid version are part of Toyota's wider strategy to diversify its offering in the segment, while meeting growing consumer expectations for more environmentally friendly, technologically advanced vehicles that are still somewhat affordable.

Competitors of the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross

- Honda HR-V

- Hyundai Kona

- Kia Seltos

- Mazda CX-30

- Nissan Kicks

- Volkswagen Tao