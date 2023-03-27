2023 Toyota Sienna - Exterior design Photo: Auto123

• Auto123 reviews the 2023 Toyota Sienna Hybrid AWD. Here's what you need to know.

• In this mini-arms arms race in the minivan segment (centered on hybridity), Toyota is well armed.

Minivans are no longer considered the ultimate symbol of the ideal family. Well, they’re still a symbol, but they’re no longer alone. The format is being heavily challenged by SUVs. Thirty years ago, every family living in the suburbs dreamed of having their beloved minivan, but times and tastes have changed.

There are several reasons for the decline in interest. Consumers are opting for sleeker and sportier vehicles, both in terms of appearance and performance. Minivans are saddled with the tag of being unstylish, undynamic, which makes them unappealing to some buyers with other, sexier choices.

2023 Toyota Sienna - Profile Photo: Auto123

The lack of all-wheel drive and hybrid versions in minivans only fueled the rush to SUVs. The irony is that 'family' SUVs are looking more and more like minivans. The Honda Pilot, Ford Explorer and Nissan Pathfinder, among others, once had truer off-road styling. The 2016 and 2017 redesigns began to change that. These models have actually moved closer to the minivan format in search of greater practicality, while retaining many SUV characteristics.

Today, SUVs are everywhere on the landscape, minivans are nearly non-existent. Fortunately, some manufacturers, such as Chrysler with the Pacifica, remain in the segment, and they now offer plug-in hybrid systems and four-wheel drive configurations. Toyota, a pioneer in hybridization, is one of them: it has offered a hybrid minivan with four-wheel drive since the last redesign of the Sienna.

For those not stuck on sexy, this format offers the best of all worlds: an fuel-economical, spacious and versatile vehicle that offers optimal safety in winter.

2023 Toyota Sienna - Front Photo: Auto123

What's new for the 2023 version?

For 2023, Toyota has added the 25th Anniversary Edition, though to the Sienna XSE trim only. To the price of that variant ($52,634), you add $4,670 for the special edition.

This edition includes many of the features of the Limited version, such as memory and folding mirrors and floor lighting. Inside, the Sienna 25th Anniversary Edition features Black leather seats with silver stitching, heated and ventilated front seats with memory, steering wheel with memory and second-row seats with footrests from the Limited model to enhance on-board comfort.

2023 Toyota Sienna - Three-quarters rear Photo: Auto123

The exterior

The Sienna XSE amplifies the minivan's ‘sportier’ side. That’s a big word, but there is indeed a bit more of a dynamic feel compared to the XLE model. The widened fenders, the front end with its wide mouth and a sporty rear fairing, LED headlights add a bit of boldness to the minivan, even if it’s not enough to make it sexy, exactly. That persistent drabness is its only real weakness.

Strong points Large vehicle

Large vehicle Large rear door opening Weak points Not very visually exciting

Not very visually exciting Plastic grille is too prominent

2023 Toyota Sienna - Interior Photo: Auto123

The interior

The interior space of the Sienna rivals that of other vehicles of its type. The model offers a lot of space, which is expected from a minivan. However, as with all Toyota vehicles, the excessive presence of plastic may turn off some folks. A little more TLC offered to the details would have been appreciated.

Otherwise, the touch controls in the front are well designed; in the back, though, a large multimedia screen positioned on the ceiling between the seats can obstruct the driver’s rear view. Fortunately, in the XSE version with the technology package, we have a digital rearview mirror that allows good visibility. We also commend the cleaning system for the rearview and digital mirror cameras, which is very practical in winter.

Strong points Space on board

Space on board Equipment

Equipment Cleaning of the rearview camera Weak points Plastic on board

Plastic on board Heavy third-row seats

2023 Toyota Sienna - Steering wheel, dash, console Photo: Auto123

Safety and technology

The Sienna's infotainment system is accessed on a 9.0-inch touchscreen. All models are compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (wired). XSE and Limited trim levels get the added bonus of the Premium audio system, as well as navigation, traffic and integrated weather. Base models get an audio system with six speakers and seven USB ports.

On the safety front, there's the Toyota Safety 2.0 package, which includes low-light pre-collision with pedestrians or vehicles and cyclists during the day. There's also lane keeping assist, automatic headlights and adaptive cruise control.

Our tester had the Technology Package, which includes a backup radar that warns you if a vehicle is approaching while you’re backing up, and can even bring the car to a sudden stop if it detects an imminent hazard. With this $5,500 options package, you also get LED fog lights, wireless charging for your phone, the rear entertainment system, 12 speakers, camera wash, and digital rearview mirror. It’s a lot of stuff, but still, it's expensive.

If we had to choose, we would take the special 25th Anniversary edition, which at $4,670 offers reverse tilt and folding side mirrors. Also ventilated front seats, second row captain's chairs with leg rests, wireless charging, rear camera wash and more.

2023 Toyota Sienna - Wheel Photo: Auto123

The drive

All Siennas use a 2.5L inline-4 engine combined with batteries and electric motors for a total of 245 hp. The Sienna has an official fuel consumption of 6.8L/100 km in the city and 6.6L/100 km on the highway. At the end of our test drive, which took place in solidly cold conditions – we’re talking as low as -26 Celsius - the average consumption was 10.2L/100 km.

It's worth noting that we also experienced through a solid snowstorm in the same week. Which brings us to the excellence of this AWD model on very slippery surfaces. The Sienna performs exactly like you would hope a four-wheel drive vehicle does. The system at work here reacts very well and very quickly.

Strong points Hybrid system

Hybrid system AWD

AWD Quiet on board Weak points Noisy engine when pushed

Noisy engine when pushed No PHEV

2023 Toyota Sienna - Seating Photo: Auto123

The final word

Overall, we enjoyed our week behind the wheel of the Sienna. Aside from the model’s exterior look, which will keep some folks away, all the performance and qualities you'd expect from a family-mover are present in this Sienna. We're talking about cavernous space on board, great versatility and fuel economy and a very efficient all-wheel drive system.

This Sienna should by rights capture more of the market, and if it weren't for the fact that many consumers have crossed the minivan format off their possible purchase list, it would certainly be at the top of the list of choices for families.

A few of your questions about the 2023 Toyota Sienna:

What's the price difference between a front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive Sienna hybrid?

To upgrade from the front-wheel drive LE to the all-wheel drive LE, you'll have to pay an additional $1840. In the XSE trim level, it will cost you $2,000 to switch from one drivetrain to the other.

Why the Toyota Sienna over the competition?

The Toyota Sienna is the only minivan to offer a hybrid engine with an all-wheel drive system. And let's not forget the famous Toyota durability!

The competition

Chrysler Pacifica

Kia Carnival

Honda Odyssey

EVALUATION 80 % Performance 8/10 Design 6/10 On-board space 9/10 Technology/Safety 7/10 Fuel economy 8/10 Overall value 8/10