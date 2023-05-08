White 2023 Toyota RAV4 Woodland Photo: Auto123

• Auto123 reviews the 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Woodland. Here's what you need to know.

The RAV4, now the juggernaut of Toyota's SUV lineup, first launched on the market in 1994. In case you were wondering, when it was launched, Toyota explained the meaning of the RAV4 name: Recreational Active Vehicle with 4 wheel drive. Its quick success, especially in North America and even more especially in Canada, lay in the fact that it was a rarity on the market, relatively speaking: a small, compact two-door SUV.

The model has evolved of course and is now in its fifth generation; today in Canada, it is available in a wide range of versions and configurations. For starters, the RAV4 is available, in gasoline-only or hybrid versions. Then, there are four gas-powered and five hybrid versions in Toyota's offering. Add to that the option packages available and that adds up to no fewer than 13 possible models/configuration groups.

It can be challenge to find your way through all that. First, you have to know if you want a gas-only or hybrid model, a two- or four-wheel drive configuration, and a version offering more luxury or more off-roading chops. In short, some thought is required!

If you live in Canada, chances are you're going to want your four-wheel drive and certainly some comfort to go with that. If you have a cottage, you're going to want to get off the beaten path. Again, the RAV4 can help you with that.

For 2019, Toyota introduced the TRD Off-Road version of the RAV4. This variant offered off-roading fans an option to get lost in the woods or the mud., if that floated their boat In 2023, in place of the now-defunct TRD Off-Road, the lineup includes the Trail version equipped with features to render it capable of venturing off paved roads, including a raised suspension, off-road tires and skid plates to protect the underside of the car.

The only downside? There’s no hybrid configuration for the Trail. That's a shame if you’d like a quieter, cleaner option to take you closer to nature.

What's new for the 2023 version?

The good news is that Toyota has listened and responded to customer demand. This year, with the XLE hybrid version, buyers can choose the Woodland option package - for an additional $2,190.

This new Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Woodland looks like an adventurer and offers the versatile features you expect from the RAV4. The TRD-tuned suspension improves body control and better absorbs all road imperfections for a smoother ride. Coil springs and bumpers maximize travel at the end of compression, while the twin-tube shocks feature exclusive valving to improve body control over rough terrain.

The exterior

The RAV4 Hybrid Woodland is offered in three exterior colours, Midnight Black Metallic, Cavalry Blue and White, and receives some minor cosmetic changes, including roof rails with crossbars and fenders.

The Woodland also comes standard with Falken WILDPEAK AT tires. Our winter version was equipped with Blizzak tires to face our beautiful Quebec winter.

You can't miss the bronze wheels this model rides on, by the way. With the white colour of our sparkling-clean tester, these wheels were even more striking. Of course, after a week of driving in the snow and slush of the Montreal region, the wow effect had dissipated. In fact, the bronze colour created a visual effect of rust on the wheels that from a distance, made us look like poor maintainers of our vehicle!

The interior

The Toyota RAV4 Woodland offers a spacious and well-designed interior that can accommodate five occupants. The interior is comfortable and comes with many standard features including an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system complete with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Dual-zone automatic climate control and also included in our test vehicle.

The rugged cloth seats are comfortable and supportive for long drives. The all-weather floor mats and rear trunk liner with the Woodland logo are immediately noticeable.

In front of the driver, we note the addition of a 7-inch data screen, which allows for two display options that are easily configured with the buttons on the steering wheel.

The RAV4 also features a large cargo area with a capacity of 1,059 litres behind the second-row seats, and 1,977 litres when the rear seats are folded.

Safety & technology

The 2023 Toyota RAV4 comes standard with the Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 safety system.

The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Woodland is also equipped with stability control, traction control, electronic brake force distribution and assist, anti-lock brake system and smart-stop technology.

Additional safety technologies such as Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Dive View System, Smart Clearance Sonar and Rear Cross Traffic Detection Automatic Braking System are available as options.

Toyota's Rear Passenger Reminder is also included as standard on the RAV4 to remind drivers that a rear door has recently been opened.

The drive

The 2023 Toyota RAV4 Woodland Hybrid doesn’t come equipped with any additional hardware to enhance its off-road capabilities, with the exception of the TRD suspension and Falken WILDPEAK AT tires. There is no additional ground clearance, undercarriage protection or roof rack added. And there are virtually no modifications other than the shocks to improve its off-road performance.

Not to worry, you can easily go on any dirt road, bumpy road or steep hill without any hesitation. It's a vehicle for exploring “reasonably” rather than a true off-roader.

In the city, where the RAV4 is most often used, let's be honest, this SUV drives absolutely smoothly. The suspension does a superb job of absorbing all the imperfections of the road.

The RAV4 Hybrid uses Toyota's Hybrid II system in sync with a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, producing 219 hp. It has a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and electronic all-wheel drive that uses an independent electric motor at the rear wheels to improve stability and grip.

Our week-long test included a snowstorm, a great opportunity to test the RAV4's handling on snowy roads. The all-wheel-drive system proved exceptional, offering impeccable traction. Although the vehicle doesn't have a specific mode for snow, we didn't feel the need for it, as stability was remarkable. The Blizzak tires also played a role in providing excellent grip, both during acceleration and braking.

Finally, in terms of fuel economy, our test drive was conducted in winter, but we managed to average 7.4 L/100 km after driving just over 400 km in mostly suburban conditions. This shows that the RAV4 is an interesting economical choice.

The final word

The RAV 4 is a Toyota product through and through. This is a solid, reliable vehicle that can go anywhere (or almost). It's the Swiss Army knife of sport utility vehicles. And it’s available in a hybrid version and also with an all-wheel drive system, all for a rather competitive price.

Not for nothing that the number of Toyota RAV4 of all years currently circulating on our roads is up to over-saturation levels. That many motorists can’t be wrong.

As for this Woodland version, it's a matter of choice and taste. It's a mild adventurer and its strength is that it's available with a hybrid engine.

Some of your questions about the 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Woodland:

Is the RAV4 Woodland suitable for off-road driving conditions such as snow, mud or steep terrain?

The Toyota RAV4 is primarily designed as an urban SUV, and while its off-road capabilities are good, it can't compete with more specialized off-roaders that can take on more extreme terrain.

However, the SUV excels on snowy roads when equipped with good winter tires, while its Falken Wildpack tires offer better traction on softer terrain.

If you're looking for a vehicle for more extreme off-road driving, there are other more specialized options.

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Woodland's main competitors

In fact, the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Woodland doesn't really have any competitors. No other model in the segment is a hybrid, all-wheel-drive and adventure-minded vehicle. Here are the models that come closest:

Subaru Forester: This compact SUV offers standard all-wheel drive, as well as good handling and visibility. It's also known for its reliability and off-road performance. It's a strong alternative to the RAV4 Woodland. If the Forester were available with mild hybridization, it would win out over the Toyota.

Jeep Cherokee: This compact off-road SUV offers interesting off-road capabilities, as well as a spacious and comfortable interior.

Mazda CX-50: This compact SUV offers a sporty driving experience and off-road capability. Unfortunately it is not available in a hybrid version.

Honda CR-V: This very popular model offers a comfortable ride and is available in hybrid drive only in its most luxurious version.

EVALUATION 74 % Performance 6/10 Design 6.5/10 Space on board 7.5/10 Technology/safety 7.5/10 Fuel economy 8.5/10 Overall value 8.5/10