• Toyota gives its 2023 Sienna minivan a $41,650 starting price.

• A limited 25th Anniversary Edition will be offered.

• All versions are once again fitted with hybrid powertrains

• Buyers have choice of standard front-wheel drive or optional on-demand all-wheel drive.

Toyota’s Sienna minivan has been around for 25 years, and so the Japanese automaker has decided to include a limited 25th Anniversary Edition in its offering for 2023. The company announced pricing and trim details for the exclusively hybrid model today, and here they are.

Four Ls, five Ss

Starting price for the base-model 2023 Sienna is set at $41,650. In all, there are four L (standard format) trims to choose from and five S (for Sportier) versions for those who want more excitement from their minivan. Details on each below.

All versions, as mentioned, use a hybrid system for improved fuel economy; it includes a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and two electric motors, as well as CVT (continuously variable transmission). The model is built on Toyota new Global Architecture platform.

The Sienna can be had in seven-seat version (with captain’s chairs) or eight-seat configuration, and either FWD or on-demand AWD.

Standard goodies include dual sliding doors, power-adjustable driver’s seat, multi-zone climate control, 9-inch infotainment touch display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration and seven USB ports.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Photo: toyota 2023 Toyota Sienna, front

Here are trim details for the L models of the 2023 Sienna minivan:

Sienna LE: This can be had in either FWD configuration (MSRP: $41,650) or with on-demand AWD (MSRP: $43,490). These eight-passenger models feature 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, heated front seats, leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, power-adjustable driver’s seat, power dual sliding rear doors, LED headlamps and tail lamps, three-zone automatic climate control, electronic parking brake and 4.2-inch multi-information display. Count also push button start and Toyota’s blind spot monitor system with rear cross traffic alert.

Sienna XLE (MSRP: $44,650): This builds on the FWD LE trim level and fits eight occupants. It adds an 8-speaker audio system with connected services, power moonroof, kick-sensor activated power back door and sliding side doors, power-adjustable driver and front passenger seats, SofTex seat upholstery, four-zone auto climate control and the Toyota Smart Key system with push button start.

Sienna Limited (MSRP: $59,670): It builds on the AWD LE and fits seven occupants. It features second-row Ottoman seats, 18-inch alloy wheels, 12-speaker JBL premium audio system with connected services and embedded navigation, 7-inch multi-information display and bird’s eye view camera system.

For comfort, count on power-adjustable, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, leather upholstery and leather-wrapped heated steering wheel. This version also features a rear seat entertainment system with two sets of wireless headphones, 1500W/120V power outlet and kick-sensor activated power back door and sliding side doors.

Photo: toyota 2023 Toyota Sienna, three-quarters rear

Then comes the S versions:

Sienna XSE: It comes with standard front-wheel drive (MSRP: $47,190) or optional AWD (MSRP: $49,190), and fits seven occupants, which means they get long-slide captain seats in the second row. Other features include a sport suspension, sport front fascia, sport rear fascia, premium LED headlamps with black accents and LED taillights outside. The FWD model features 20-inch alloy wheels, while the AWD model is equipped with 18-inch alloys.

Inside, count on an 8-speaker premium audio system with connected services and embedded navigation, power moon roof, kick-sensor activated power back door and sliding side doors, power adjustable and heated front seats, leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, Toyota Smart Key system with push button start and four-zone independent climate control system, LED headlamps and tail lamps and 4.2-inch multi-information display.

Sienna XSE Technology: It’s available in a choice of FWD (MSRP: $52,450) and AWD (MSRP: $54,450) powertrain configurations. This seven-occupant model adds a 12-speaker JBL Audio System, wireless charging tray for smartphones, rear seat entertainment system with two sets of wireless headphones, LED fog lamps, wide-angle backup camera, intelligent clearance sonar system with rear cross traffic brake and 1500W/120V power outlet.

Sienna 25th Anniversary Special Edition (MSRP: $53,860): This limited-edition new variant builds on the AWD XSE trim level. It adds unique 18-inch alloy wheels, leather seat upholstery with silver stitching, 12-speaker JBL Audio System, wireless charging tray for smartphones, heated and ventilated front row seats and a driver’s seat memory system linked to a power tilting/telescoping steering column and auto-reverse tilting and power folding outside mirrors.

Also featured are second-row Ottoman Seats, LED fog lamps, wide angle backup camera and 1500W/120V power outlet.

This model is finished with 25th anniversary badging, including a special XSE black grade mark.

Toyota also is offering three of the trims – the LE, XLE and XSE - in special Mobility Editions.

The 2023 Toyota Sienna L-series and S-series minivans are on sale now at Toyota dealers across Canada.