Auto123 puts the 2023 Toyota Tundra Capstone to the test. This is the third chapter of our three-part long-term review.

In this, the third and final installment of our long-term review of the 2023 Toyota Tundra Capstone, I endeavour to answer a flurry of your questions about the revised pickup.

White 2023 Toyota Tundra Capstone Photo: M.Crépault

What are the loading and towing capacities of the 2023 Toyota Tundra?

Within the Tundra range, the Capstone Hybrid we drove has the lowest payload (the weight it can carry in its cab and bed before the suspension gets cranky): 675 kg (1,488 lb). The base Tundra Double Cab SR 4x2 with medium gearbox, on the other hand, can carry up to 880 kg (1,940 lb) of cargo. Which is logical: less standard equipment means less intrinsic weight to haul, which means more cargo.

When it comes to towing capacity, the opposite is true. The base model is “limited” to 3,760 kg (8,289 lb), while the CrewMax Limited Hybrid can tow up to 5,067 kg (11,171 lb). The Capstone has nothing to be ashamed of at 4,690 kg (10,340 lb).

The new 2023 Toyota Tundra: Bird's-eye view camera image Photo: M.Crépault

What technologies and safety features does the new Tundra offer?

All manufacturers now offer systems designed to help you avoid accidents or failing that, to reduce their severity. But Toyota is serious about safety.

The basic system includes the airbags and rear-view camera on all models. Blind-spot monitoring and parking assistance are standard almost everywhere, except on the SR/SR5; same goes for the panoramic-view monitor (I love parking with the help of a bird's-eye view).

Then there's the Star system, including ABS, stability and traction control. All of this, included across the range.

The Safety Sense 2.5 system crowns the shield: pedestrian detection, lane keeping, lane departure warning, dynamic cruise control and more. Another bevy of preventive measures present in every Tundra.

Not to mention a host of accessories (available as standard or not, depending on the model) that fall more into the Convenience category. I'm thinking of the software that guides the trailer in reverse (a neophyte's pet peeve!), or several gadgets for venturing off-road without losing a bumper or your pride, such as the off-road monitor, downhill assistance and Crawl.

Touchscreen of 2023 Toyota Tundra Capstone Photo: M.Crépault

What connectivity and entertainment options does the Toyota Tundra offer?

There are many, activated by fingertip or voice, on an 8-inch or the massive 14-inch central screen, or even via your smartphone, and using an audio system featuring 6, 9 or 12 speakers. Sirius XM satellite radio is included (3-month free trial), while Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are compatible in all configurations.

Since the launch of the new Tundra, much has been made of the “Hello Toyota!” verbal cue to awaken the truck's artificial intelligence. Know that there are two levels of chatter. First, there's the Toyota Assistant, standard across the range and which responds to a limited set of commands. Then, the Intelligent Assistant allows for more-evolved “natural” conversation, though it still requires the Drive Connect service that Toyota offers first as a free trial (up to 3 years) and then in exchange for a monthly subscription ($19.95).

Interior of 2023 Toyota Tundra Capstone Photo: M.Crépault

In addition to that smarty-pants Assistant, Drive Connect also delivers real-time cloud-based navigation and a 24/7 concierge service (in case the AI doesn't have all the answers).

There are other related aids, such as Service Connect (which provides a truck health check), Remote Connect (to give orders to the Tundra remotely) and Safety Connect (to launch an SOS). They all include free trials, in some cases for up to 10 years!

Profile of 2023 Toyota Tundra Capstone Photo: M.Crépault

What is the base price of the Tundra and what are the additional costs of the packages?

To ensure the accuracy of my answers, I turned to Richard Desaulniers, sales representative at Spinelli Lachine, just outside Montreal. If you live elsewhere in Canada, your Toyota dealer can tell you if there are any interprovincial differences.

We've already seen that the basic Tundra is the two-wheel-drive SR model. This makes it the least expensive of the lineup, with an MSRP of $51,434 (including freight/preparation and before taxes).

Logo of 2023 Toyota Tundra Capstone Photo: M.Crépault

At the opposite end of the spectrum is the Tundra Capstone we test drove. According to the window sticker I received with the truck, this full-size luxury pickup retails for $88,465, including all expenses (a/c tax, transport and preparation, etc.).

The four packages (TRD Pro, TRD Off-Road, TRD Sport and 1794) have different prices, which also vary according to model. For example, the TRD Off-Road kit costs $6,010 with an SR5, but $3,010 with a Limited, which is initially a better-equipped model than the SR5.

Toyota Tundra TRD badging Photo: M.Crépault

The most, shall we say, dramatic kit, the one that has achieved almost legendary status, is the TRD Pro. The only one whose interior can be red if the body is black or white. The only one that can be adorned in that attention-grabbing Solar Orange. The only one with the big letters T-O-Y-O-T-A on the front grille, the so-called “Heritage” emblem.

2023 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro Photo: Toyota

“Many buyers would like to add this grille to their truck, but you can't order it unless you also submit the serial number of your TRD Pro,” explains Richard Desaulniers. Of course, no one has any control over units sold online...

On a Tundra CrewMax Limited starting at $72,834, the TRD Pro option will relieve you of an additional $14,170. And an extra $255 for the Solar Orange colour.

Front of the new 2023 Toyota Tundra Photo: M.Crépault

What financing or leasing options are available for the Toyota Tundra?

“At Toyota,” Richard explains, “leasing options vary from 24, 36, 39, 48 or 60 months, while financing options are 36, 48, 60, 72 or 84 months.”

What warranty does Toyota offer for the Tundra?

The basic warranty is 3 years/60,000 km for the vehicle and 5 years/100,000 km for the powertrain. Hybrid components on versions equipped with the i-Force MAX engine also benefit from an 8-year/160,000 km warranty, and even a 10-year/240,000 km warranty for the battery specific to the system.

What is the availability of the Toyota Tundra at dealerships in Canada, and what are the estimated delivery times?

“It's very difficult to predict,” acknowledges Richard. “I don't have anything in stock at the moment, but it's the same anyway for almost any vehicle. For a gasoline Tundra, the wait can vary from 6 to 8 months; for a hybrid, from 12 to 18 months. Longer boxes are normally rarer. What's more, I've never seen a Tundra with two-wheel drive, and I've never had a customer ask me for one either."

Toyota Tundra Platinum Photo: Toyota

