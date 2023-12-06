• Auto123 reviews the 2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e.

The 2024 BMW X5 represents a definite evolution for the midsize luxury SUV, as it receives notable updates touching on the aesthetics, technology and powertrain.

Renowned for its luxury and versatility, the 2024 X5 remains an attractive choice in the segment, even as its target audience gets tighter due to a price point that continues to rise year after year.

The new 2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e Photo: K.Soltani

2024 BMW X5: What's new

For 2024, BMW has refreshed the appearance of the X5 with a modified grille and bumper, new headlights and taillights and updated wheels; the offer also includes new colour options. The top-of-the-line M60i model features glossy black exterior accents, four exhaust outlets, and an M logo on the grille.

Both the 3.0L turbocharged inline-6 and the 4.4L twin-turbo V8 now come with a new 48-volt hybrid system. The 6-cylinder has been enhanced to deliver 375 hp (280 kW).

As for the performance-oriented model, it has been renamed from M50i to M60i without a change in power; it still offers 523 hp.

The previous xDrive45e plug-in hybrid model from the previous year has been replaced by the more powerful xDrive50e, providing an additional 94 hp and about 16 km more in pure electric range, totaling 483 hp and 64 km of electric range.

All X5 models also come with a new curved infotainment screen and BMW's latest iDrive 8 software interface.

A tweaked design

The exterior of the 2024 X5 stands out with slimmer headlights, a redesigned grille available with optional lighting and LED taillights with an "X" pattern. New paint options, such as Marina Bay Blue and Isle of Man Green, are introduced.

2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e, rear light Photo: BMW

Interior of the 2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e

The interior has been modernized, notably with the integration of BMW's imposing curved screen housing a digital dashboard and a central control screen. High-quality materials and customizable ambient lighting create a luxurious atmosphere. The M60i model adds ventilated multicontour seats and M Sport equipment.

Technology

The 2024 X5 2024 is equipped with the BMW Operating System 8 iDrive system, featuring a more user-friendly interface. The Intelligent Personal Assistant and Augmented View for navigation are notable additions.

2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e, front Photo: K.Soltani

Powertrains of the 2024 BMW X5

BMW X5 xDrive40i

- Engine: 3.0L inline-6

- Power: 375 hp

- Transmission: 8-speed automatic, xDrive all-wheel drive

- Warranty: 4 years /I 80,000 km

BMW X5 xDrive50e (Plug-In Hybrid)

- Engine: Combination of the 3.0L inline-6 engine from the xDrive40i and an electric motor.

- Power: 483 hp

- Transmission: 8-speed automatic, xDrive all-wheel drive

- Warranty: 4 years / 80,000 km

BMW X5 M60i

- Engine: 4.4L V8

- Power: 523 hp

- Transmission: 8-speed automatic, xDrive all-wheel drive

- Warranty: 4 years / 80,000 km

Exterior design of the 2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e Photo: K.Soltani

Driving the 2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e

Our test version of the BMW X5 xDrive50e features several notable improvements compared to the previous-generation xDrive45e. BMW has significantly enhanced the combustion engine in this hybrid model, as well as its eDrive technology.

This results in an increase of nearly 100 hp compared to the old xDrive45e model, while extending the pure electric driving range to about 64 km, 14 more than the previous model. I was able to charge it using a 110-volt outlet at home, with about 1-percent charge per hour, providing around 4 km of range.

The 3.0L inline-6 engine, with TwinPower Turbo technology, now uses the more efficient Miller combustion cycle. The electric motor draws power from a fifth-generation lithium-ion battery mounted under the floor. The battery stores 25.7 kWh of usable energy, an increase of nearly 25 percent compared to the previous generation.

All of this is integrated into BMW's 8-speed Steptronic sport transmission.

The new setup for the PHEV model translates into a significant increase in power output. It now delivers a nominal power of 194 hp, or 83 more than prior when in all-electric mode. It is possible, with a gentle foot on the accelerator, to reach 120 km/h on the highway without engaging the combustion engine.

2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e, badging Photo: K.Soltani

Regarding the chassis, the xDrive50e comes standard with a two-axle adaptive air suspension with automatic self-leveling. This setup uses an electric compressor with a pressure tank to maintain an optimal driving height, regardless of speed or load. In the road conditions tested, this suspension proved to be extremely smooth, leveling and absorbing all the bumps and imperfections found on our roads.

Fuel consumption of our X5

Our test of the 50e version produced a stingy fuel consumption average of 4.2L/100 km after over 300 km driven. Since our daily journeys were generally under 50 km, and rarely surpassed 80 km, the engine was seldom used, explaining the low consumption. Added note, we did not recharge the vehicle every night.

As a comparison, the announced consumption for the non-plug-in 40i is 10.1L and 8.7L/100 km, so there’s a significant difference in fuel use. The price of the 40i being $89,152 compared to $93,652 for the 50e, a difference of only $4,500, it becomes clear the plug-in hybrid version represents the more cost-effective choice over the medium haul.

The rear of 2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e Photo: K.Soltani

The final word

The 2024 BMW X5 positions itself as a versatile luxury SUV, offering a blend of comfort, technology and performance. While it may not be the sportiest in its category, it provides a pleasant balance that should appeal to a wide range of buyers. With its multiple improvements for 2024, the X5 continues to be a solid choice in the midsize luxury SUV segment.

As for this X5 xDrive50e plug-in version, its range gets a welcome boost this year, and the savings it delivers on the consumption front make it a particularly attractive choice. Especially since that starting price continues its yearly climb upward.

Competitors of the 2024 BMW X5

- Acura RDX

- Audi Q8

- Cadillac XT5

- Genesis GV80

- Infiniti QX60

- Land Rover Range Rover Sport

- Lexus RX

- Lincoln Nautilus

- Mercedes-Benz GLE

- Porsche Cayenne

- Volvo XC90