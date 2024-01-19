• Auto123 reviews the 2024 BMW X6 M60i.

With its coupe-like profile, the 2024 BMW X6 M60i is the model of choice for those seeking a more striking presence than that offered by traditional SUVs - the X5, for example. In fact, the X6 is considered by many the founder of the coupe-style performance SUV segment. With its plunging roofline and sleek rear styling, the model, compact-SUV status notwithstanding, remains a rather imposing vehicle.



The new 2024 BMW X6 M60i Photo: K.Soltani

2024 BMW X6 M60i - What's new?

For the 2024 model-year, BMW updates the X6 with a redesigned front grille and bumper, modernized headlights and taillights, new wheel designs and an increase in power for the base engine thanks to a new 48-volt hybrid system. The power output of the X6's 3.0L turbocharged in-line 6-cylinder engine increases to 375 hp, while the output of the 4.4L twin-turbo V-8 with 523 hp remains unchanged for this year.

The performance-oriented M60i model, renamed from last year's M50i, boasts the more powerful engine and receives gloss black exterior accents, four tailpipes and an M logo on the grille.

2024 BMW X6 M60i, profile Photo: K.Soltani

Pricing

Prices for the 2024 BMW X6 in Canada start from $95,152 for the X6 xDrive40i model, and $113,382 for the M60i model. But, as always, the list of options can be very long and costly.

Powertrain of the 2024 BMW X6 M60i

The X6 M60i receives discreet but significant updates this year, retaining the 4.4L twin-turbo V8 engine of the old M50i, but with the addition of a 48-volt mild hybrid system. This engine develops 523 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque, combined with an 8-speed automatic transmission. This configuration enables acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.2 seconds, although the hybrid system is not a major fuel-saving tool, but rather a means of improving the smoothness of acceleration.

Dashboard of 2024 BMW X6 M60i Photo: K.Soltani

Mild hybrid?

Many new vehicles are often referred to as mild hybrids. These so-called mild hybridizations don't propel the vehicle forward like a hybrid, but will often help the vehicle run more smoothly overall.

BMW’s 48-volt mild hybrid system installed on the M60i engine is not intended to enable pure electric driving, but assists the 4.4L twin-turbo V8 combustion engine by providing support during the acceleration phase and optimizing energy recovery features during braking.

The mild hybrid uses a belt-driven starter generator (BSG) that functions as both an alternator and an electric motor. During deceleration or braking, the BSG recovers kinetic energy and converts it into electricity, stored in a 48-volt battery. This energy can then be reused to assist the engine during acceleration or to power the vehicle's electrical systems, such as lighting, air conditioning and infotainment, thus reducing the load on the engine and increasing fuel efficiency.

In more concrete terms, this system enables more refined engine stop & start management, as the BSG can restart the engine faster and more smoothly than traditional starting systems. It also contributes to smoother driving, with noticeable improvements in acceleration response and reduced restart latency.

Exterior design of 2024 BMW X6 M60i Photo: K.Soltani

From the outside

In terms of design, the X6 M60i is equipped like a sports car to attack high-speed corners, despite its weight of 5,300 lb. With a 51/49 front-to-rear weight distribution, double-wishbone front suspension and impressive tires, the SUV maintains solid grip, although its limits are reached more easily than on an M Competition model.

Inside

Our test vehicle offered a luxurious frame with red and black Merino leather and carbon-fiber trim. A 14.9-inch infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel complete the dashboard. Passenger space is generous, but you'll have more room in a BMW X5. In terms of trunk space, the BMW X6 offers 580 litres with seats in place, and 1,525 litres with the rear seats folded down.

The technology

The X6 M60i is also equipped with a full range of safety features and options, including remote engine start, a Harman Kardon sound system and a host of driving aids.

The rear of 2024 BMW X6 M60i Photo: K.Soltani

Driving the 2024 BMW X6 M60i

The X6 M60i shines with its V8 engine, offering a smooth, flexible ride. In Comfort mode, it's discreet, but switch to Sport mode and the V8 comes alive, offering generous power for most driving situations. However, the automatic transmission could be more responsive in manual mode, although it handles gear changes well in automatic mode.

This is an SUV and a fairly heavy one at that, so you won’t get BMW sports-car-level handling and agility on winding roads, for instance. But there’s a lot – A LOT - of power available from that V8 engine, so accelerations are ridiculously spry. Just mind those tight corners at speed (though this being a BMW, it does better than just about any other model of similar weight at gripping the road).

The final word

The 2024 BMW X6 M60i continues to occupy a bit of an odd space in the market, offering a vehicle that sometimes falls between two chairs. This sports coupe SUV meets the needs of customers who want an imposing SUV with a sporty look. But it’s big and it’s heavy and it will cost a fortune if you get trigger-happy when checking off options.

Competitors of the 2024 BMW X6 M60i

- Audi Q8 Coupe

- Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe

- Porsche Cayenne Coupe