• Auto123 reviews the 2024 BMW X7 M60i.

The 2024 BMW X7 flashes a perplexing dual-headlamp front end, but it nonetheless stands out as one of the best full-size luxury SUVs in Canada. With a base price of $111,500 for the xDrive40i model and $132,000 for the M60i, it's aimed at affluent customers looking for a spacious, sophisticated vehicle.

For those seeking an even more luxurious version, the Alpina XB7 is available from $175,000.

The X7 has a less spacious third row and less cargo capacity than some of its competitors, but that’s not where it earns its stripes anyways. That happens via its first-rate build quality, high-performance engines and even, yes, fuel economy, which is pretty good considering the overall weight of the beast.

2024 BMW X7 M60i, in profile Photo: K.Soltani

2024 BMW X7 - What's new

After a major update the previous year, the 2024 X7 gets a few minor modifications, such as optional “Crystal” headlights and an illuminated grille. But don’t go writing home about them. For the most part it’s the status quo.

Powertrains of the 2024 BMW X7

Every BMW X7 is equipped with xDrive all-wheel drive and an 8-speed automatic transmission. The xDrive40i model runs on a turbocharged in-line 6-cylinder engine good for 375 hp and 518 lb-ft of torque, enabling acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in under six seconds.

The all-new 2024 BMW X7 M60i Photo: K.Soltani

The M60i model features a genuine M engine with 48-volt mild hybrid technology. The S68 engine, a 4.4L twin-turbo V8, produces 523 hp and 750 lb-ft of torque, reaching 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds. The engine's sound is remarkable, especially when revved.

This M60i also employs a light-hybrid system that assists the 4.4L twin-turbo V8 engine, though without enabling all-electric driving. It uses a belt-driven starter generator to recover energy during braking, which is then stored and reused to support acceleration and power the vehicle's electrical systems, improving fuel efficiency.

The system also enables the engine to restart more quickly and smoothly than with conventional starting systems, contributing to smoother driving and better response to acceleration.

Fuel economy

The xDrive40i model of the X7 has an estimated combined fuel consumption of between 9.6L and 10.7L/100 km. From having driven several BMWs equipped with it, I can say this engine is my favourite. It's relatively economical and manages to deliver the desired power in most cases.

The M60i xDrive model is much thirstier, with a combined consumption of between 12.1L and 12.9L/100 km, according to the manufacturer. My fuel consumption during the test drive was more like 15.6 L/100 km. So the hybrid system doesn't offer much improvement in fuel efficiency.

Interior of 2024 BMW X7 M60i Photo: K.Soltani

Interior, comfort and cargo space

The interior of the 2024 BMW X7 is beyond reproach. Mainly, it’s luxurious and very well equipped. Sensafin upholstery (standard) offers an alternative to traditional leather, and for those who want more luxury, full Merino leather upholstery is available for an additional amount that starts at $2,900.

You can also add almost any feature imaginable, such as ventilated front and rear seats, a Harman-Kardon audio system and power blinds on the rear windows.

In terms of cargo space, the 2024 BMW X7 offers 300 litres will all three rows of seats in place, which isn't huge. However, up to 750 litres can be recovered by folding down the third-row seats, and 2,120 litres with the second- and third-row seats folded down.

Towing capacity is 7,500 lb (about 3,400 kg) when equipped with a factory-fitted trailer hitch.

Infotainment and connectivity

BMW's iDrive system offers an intuitive user interface, based on BMW's latest operating systems including the BMW Operating System 8, featuring intuitive, voice-activated displays and next-generation controls.

The X7 2024 features a large, curved 12.3-inch digital display for the driver and a 14.9-inch touchscreen for infotainment, offering a modern, spacious interface for controlling the vehicle's various functions. It’s touch-sensitive and controlled via the thumbwheel on the centre console.

2024 BMW X7 M60i grey Photo: K.Soltani

Safety and driving aids

The X7 is equipped with a host of driver assistance technologies, including:

- Forward collision warning

- Automatic emergency braking

- Driving Assistant Professional to keep the vehicle in its lane.

On every BMW I've ever tested, I've had a problem with this, finding it far too intrusive and without the option of adjusting its level of intervention. Same here.

Also worth noting is the Parking Assistant package, which facilitates parking manoeuvres in tight spaces. The system can warn you if you're too close to the kerb, so as not to damage the 21-inch or optional 22-inch wheels.

Front of 2024 BMW X7 M60i Photo: K.Soltani

Driving the BMW X7 M60i 2024

Behind the wheel of the X7 M60i, you quickly realize how successfully it combines the robustness of a luxury SUV with the performance of an engine designed for a compact sports car.

Although its weight is sometimes noticeable, especially in tight corners, the vehicle remains stable and reassuring. Nevertheless, it's essential to remember that the X7 M60i remains a large SUV. Although it offers a more dynamic driving experience than many other vehicles in its class, it cannot compare with a pure sports car in terms of driving sensations.

Other engines are also available to meet the demands of families who want to get away in style.

2024 BMW X7 M60i, rear Photo: K.Soltani

The final word

The 2024 BMW X7 is a good solution for anyone looking for a luxurious vehicle. It stands out in its segment, combining luxury, dynamic performance and advanced technologies.

What I love about this vehicle is the quality of finish, down to the smallest detail. Even in the trunk, the thick carpet covers all the elements that are accessible to humans. In this way, it meets the high expectations of enthusiasts of top-of-the-range vehicles who seek near-perfection.

It's important to note, however, that BMW currently offers neither a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant nor a fully electric equivalent of the X7. This contrasts with several of its key competitors, such as Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Cadillac and Porsche, who already offer these technologies in our market.

Competitors of the 2024 BMW X7

The X7 faces fierce competition from prestigious rivals in the luxury SUV segment. Among those, the Range Rover stands out for its off-road heritage and sumptuous interior, while the Cadillac Escalade impresses with its generous cabin space and cutting-edge technologies. The Mercedes-Benz GLS brings a touch of German refinement with its superior comfort and driving dynamics.

As for the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, it presents itself as an electrified alternative offering exceptional fuel efficiency and a quiet, responsive driving experience, posing a direct challenge in terms of innovation and environmental sustainability.

Exterior design of 2024 BMW X7 M60i Photo: K.Soltani

