• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV, in its RST version.

Detroit, MI - It's now been just over two years since Chevrolet unveiled the all-electric version of its Silverado model. A few months after it did, arch-enemy Ford launched its own electric pickup, the F-150 Lightning. For GM truck enthusiasts, ready to go electric, it was going to be a long wait.

But here’s what Chevrolet was promising: a better electric pickup, because it was developed from the ground up as an all-electric product. This wasn’t the case over at Ford, which took a regular F-150 and simply adapted it to make an electric model.

Was it worth the wait? Is Chevrolet delivering a product capable of leaving the competition in its wake?

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST, badging | Photo: D.Rufiange

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST: What's new?

When Chevrolet decided to design its electric pickup truck from scratch, it knew it would take longer to come up with a final product. But it was willing to bite that bullet, confident that it would reap the benefit in the long run. The goal was to produce an original, different model, with range as its great strength. The company set as a target 400 miles, or 644 km.

The Silverado EV is being rolled out in several stages. Last year, the WT (Work Truck) versions launched in the U.S; the 3WT and 4WT versions were then reserved for fleet sales. This year, the RST version makes its appearance, to be followed in time by the LT and Trail Boss variants. And you can be sure that others will follow, like a High Country version, for example.

At the time of writing, Canadian consumers have access to the 2024 WT (still reserved for U.S. fleets), as well as this new RST variant.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST, three-quarters front | Photo: D.Rufiange

Design of the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV: (8,0/10)

If the Chevrolet Avalanche (2001-2013) had survived, this is what it would look like today. The link is striking with the rear design, where the body meets the bed, but also in terms of the wall that can be laid down between the two, to lengthen the bed of the body.

There are also more modern features, such as the Multi-Flex tailgate, which can be deployed in a variety of ways.

The RST version we tested was also marked First Edition, to mark the debut of this electric model. This First Edition comes in two colours: black and white.

The styling of the EV, RST version, is quite successful and received unanimously positive reviews from participants at the drive program in Michigan. The 24-inch wheels, standard with this model, stand out and add a not inconsiderable element of style. Though that's all they do, as we'll soon see.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST, interior | Photo: D.Rufiange

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST, second row of seats | Photo: D.Rufiange

Inside

The layout is dominated by two screens: a 17.7-inch unit for the multimedia system, and an 11.0-inch display for the instrument cluster. The latter can be customized to feature the information you want. The large screen groups everything together, even the headlight controls – something new for Chevrolet, and a very bad idea, if you ask me.

At the rear, a few manipulations are required to fold down the wall, but then you can place very long objects in the bed (up to 10 feet, 10 inches). The window is also removable, for increased air circulation if required.

The good news ends there. The rest of the presentation is unremarkable, with an overuse of materials that seem to have been acquired on the cheap. For a vehicle with a starting price of $120,000, this is disappointing.

It's no better aboard the WT versions, by the way. Might it take a High Country variant for a truly premium version of the truck? And at what price?

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST, multimedia screen | Photo: D.Rufiange

Technology in the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST (9.0/10)

The Silverado EV does much better in terms of the technology it harbours. The truck is loaded with every possible safety feature, and for connectivity it relies on Google's integrated services. No Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, then. Android users won't be disappointed. Apple users will have to get used to it, but that doesn't seem to worry Chevrolet too much.

You, the public, will have the last word on this. We'll have to see if the company sticks to its guns.

We could go on at length about technology here, there’s so much of it, but let's mention two things. First, the towing aids, with a camera system that facilitates all manoeuvres, and even apps that help drivers do the necessary checks before setting off without forgetting anything.

Second, the Silverado EV features the Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving system. Its efficiency remains impressive, and it can even be used with a trailer hitched behind. By the end of 2025, it will be able to operate on 1.2 million km of road in Canada and the U.S., including secondary roads.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST, charging port | Photo: D.Rufiange

Powertrain of the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST (8.0/10)

The pickup is powered by two electric motors, front and rear. Most striking is the hefty 205-kWh battery. Getting to the desired range necessitated a monster like that, but in the doing we’re left with a truck that’s just plain too heavy. It weighs in at a minimum of 3,870 kg, or over 8,500 lb.

Imagine that weight on 24-inch wheels, and then imagine hitting a pothole. Yes, it bangs, to the point of unpleasantness. 22-inch wheels will be available on RST models. Frankly, 18-inch wheels offer a much better level of comfort with WT models.

Power is no issue, of course. The version we tested gave us 754 hp and 785 lb-ft of torque. You can access the full output by activating the WOW (Wide Open Watts) mode - from the central screen (what a surprise). It's impressive, certainly, because it allows this concrete block to reach 97 km/h (60 mph) in just 4.5 seconds. Let's say 4.6 for 100 km/h.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST, three-quarters rear | Photo: D.Rufiange

Driving the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST (6.0/10)

Is it useful to have that kind of brute power? No. On acceleration, the vehicle just wants to dance around, not knowing what to do with all that power and weight. And then, you have to be able to stop, too. Braking is effective, but you can't reinvent the laws of physics. Fact is, driving such a vehicle requires a heightened level of responsibility on the part of drivers, who literally have a weapon in their hands, considering the mass and easily obtained speeds.

When the road surface is level, comfort levels are good, as is soundproofing. At low speeds, all you have to deal with is the electronic noise emitted by the vehicle, a safety feature to help others on the road who need to be aware of its presence.

When cornering, it's important to keep weight in mind at all times. It's easy to be centrifugally forced into another lane if you drive a little too aggressively. The same applies to the start of a right or left-hand bend; if you start a little too late, you get the impression the vehicle wants to continue straight on.

For maneuvering around town, note that this RST variant benefits from rear steerable wheels, so its turning radius is that of a compact car.

But let's be clear: if you like to enjoy a comfortable ride, you'll want to avoid those 24-inch wheels. Of course, you'll have to try the model with 22-inch wheels to get a better idea, but don't expect miracles, considering the weight.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST, with 24-inch wheels | Photo: D.Rufiange

Energy consumption

Our test drive was too short to give you clear data on fuel consumption, but let's just say that on the screen, it was often between 35 kWh and 40 kWh.

What's really important for buyers is range. In this respect, the company hit it out of the park. The official figures are impressive, and better still, those figures are realistic, not just empty promises.

The model we tested offers a range of 708 km. During our test drive, which covered some 200 km in all, we noticed that the range displayed was in line with the distances covered. For every 40 km of road driven, the range dropped by 40 km. With the Ford F-150 Lightning, the divergence can be shocking. Chevrolet has a big advantage in this respect.

What’s more, the vehicle will calculate accordingly when towing a trailer. So, rather than displaying a possible 708 km, but only delivering 400, it will display 400 at the start, allowing you to better track progress.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST, in profile | Photo: D.Rufiange

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST pricing in Canada

The RST version of the Chevrolet Silverado EV 2024 starts at $117,499 in Canada.

To this, of course, must be added taxes and fees, raising the bill to some $140,000. Good news, however. Because of the vehicle's weight, it avoids the luxury tax on products over $100,000. That tax classes vehicles weighing more than 8500 lb as commercial.

Debate amongst yourselves about that one.

For the other two variants, 3WT and 4WT, pricing is $74,699 and $80,499, respectively.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST, tailgate | Photo: D.Rufiange

Frequently asked questions about the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV

What is the maximum possible range for this vehicle?

For the time being, we have to look at the 4WT variant, which offers a range of 724 km.

What is the towing capacity of the Chevrolet Silverado EV 2024?

Up to 10,000 lb can be towed with the RST variant, and 12,500 lb with the WT model. The body can support 1,300 lb.

How long does it take to recharge the battery?

On a 350-kW terminal, it’s possible to recover 177 km in 10 minutes. Otherwise, allow 40 minutes for 10 to 80 percent charge.

On a Level 2 terminal, the figures have yet to be confirmed, but it will take a long time, given the size of the battery.

The final word

There's a lot to like about this Chevrolet EV, including range, the practicality of that removable wall between the bed and the cabin, and the level of on-board technology. However, the iffy quality of some on-board materials, a number of body noises, and a too-firm ride with those oversized rims, not to mention the weight, leave one wanting more.

Range is the big strength, and it's likely to make the difference. However, buyers will have to live with the vehicle's shortcomings.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST, front | Photo: D.Rufiange

Competitors of the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV

- Ford F-150 Lightning

- GMC Sierra EV (coming soon)

- Rivian R1T

- Tesla Cybertruck

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST, tailgate with step deployed | Photo: D.Rufiange

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST, opening between cabin and bed | Photo: D.Rufiange

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST, power outlets | Photo: D.Rufiange