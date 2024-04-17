With Earth Day just around the corner, it’s an electric week at Auto123 as we turn the lights towards noteworthy developments in the EV segment.

GMC announces a price cut for the 2024 Sierra EV, as well as increased range for the first version of the pickup.

General Motors (GM) is preparing to launch two electric pickup trucks. Auto123 will have the opportunity to drive the first one next month, the Chevrolet Silverado EV. Shortly afterwards, GMC will officially launch its own, the Sierra EV.

Today, in anticipation of its arrival this summer, GM's truck division shared updates on pricing and range. And it’s good news on both fronts.

Range is now estimated at 440 miles, or 708 km. This is a 10 percent increase on the first figures revealed, which estimated a range of 400 miles, or 644 km.

The automaker also announced as part of the new update an increase in maximum towing capacity to 10,000 lb. Payload has also been increased, to 1,450 lb. These are gains of 500 lb and 150 lb, respectively.

More good news, obviously; no owner is going to complain.

GMC has also announced a price cut for the first version to be launched, the Denali Edition 1. This drops to $99,495 USD, or $9,200 less than originally.

Canadian prices remain to be confirmed.

There’s more reason to cheer. GMC also confirmed a new feature for its pickup: rear directional wheels that will enable the model to offer “crab-walking”, a feature introduced with the Hummer EV. At low speeds, the angle of the rear wheels can be aligned with the front to enable the vehicle to move diagonally.

Stay tuned on Auto123 to learn all about our first driving impressions of the Silverado EV pickup, the cousin of this GMC Sierra, coming soon.

