We'll be spending the next few weeks behind the wheel of the 2024 Genesis GV60, and we’ll need all of that time to analyze this newish all-electric pocket SUV from the Korean brand. Here's the third part of our long-term review.

We left off our last chapter of this long-term road test in Stanstead, Quebec, a stone's throw from the Vermont border, where I had just charged up the 2024 Genesis GV60. Now we were going to cross the border.

This had been the first charging stop on our electrified road trip. The GV60 showed us 373 km of range (91 percent), while Google told us we had 305 km to put under our belts before dinner at my daughter's house in Sanford, Maine (some 20 minutes from Wells). Which meant I had a cushion of 68 km. But I also had fresh on mind that the EV had just eaten 274 km from the battery to cover 188 km. What's more, I had the Appalachian Mountains in front of me, and big clouds looming. To be honest, I set off with a slight doubt in my mind.

Sure enough, two and a half hours and 219 km later, and energy consumption of 24.3 kWh/100 km (information continuously provided by the GV60, which if nothing else loves to provide stats), remaining range showed 75 km (23%). With at least 86 km to go. Doubt had turned to certainty: I'd need a second charge. Presumably, the Electric Circuit's optimistic prediction didn't take the mountainous route into account.

This time, to determine when and where I’d need to recharge next, I dropped the apps and turned to the GV60, the attractive12.3-inch display of which can list nearby charging stations. The list was long, but most of them were Level 2 AC terminals. Too slow for me. I wanted Level 3 DC charging. And without having to go out of my way. It would be stupid to waste km that I couldn’t afford to waste...

Finally, I found a DC terminal in front of a Five Guys restaurant in Tilton, New Hampshire. Once I confirmed on the touchpad, the GV60's navigation started a route to get me there pronto.

The 2024 Genesis GV60 in Tilton, New Hampshire | Photo: M.Crépault

The stress begins

Here I was, in front of two Volta kiosks. I downloaded the app onto my phone, registered and... learned that both chargers were out of order.

Here we go, I thought.

I was in the vast parking lot of an agglomeration of factory outlets, and I could see around me a sprinkling of EV charging terminals. Great! I even found another DC charger.

Also out of order.

The other terminals around me were level 2. That's why they're there, and free. Set up by the merchants. At this point, I had no choice. I plugged in the GV60 and our we fell into the classic trap: we went shopping.

The 2024 Genesis GV60, profile | Photo: M.Crépault

After 45 minutes and depleted of $200 USD, I returned to stow our packages and check the state of the recharge. I had been at 23 percent, and now I was at... 23 percent. The refill didn't work!

Actually, the fault was half-mine. When you plug in the GV60, a pretty voice announces when recharging has started. But if I'd been paying closer attention, I'd have noticed that the Genesis had gone mute when I plugged into that out-of-order terminal. Yet another out-of-order terminal.

45 minutes lost.

Now I had to find myself another terminal in this godforsaken parking lot. One that worked, ‘cause, you know, that would be nice!

Found one, plugged in and this time, the voice was heard. But after an hour (and, of course, more damage to my credit card), with the station charging at a lethargic 9.1 kWh, I was a 32 percent. Lest I get the funny idea of trying to fill the battery to 100 percent, the helpful GV60 tells me I'd have to wait 6 hours and 20 minutes.

I didn’t do that. We got back on the road, with 107 km of charge to cover 87 km, in 1h19m. And in case you’re wondering, there were no other DC fast chargers on the horizon before my destination.

By the time I reached my daughter's house, I'd covered 87.6 km in 1h27m, using 17.5 kWh/100 km, and had 35 km (9 percent) of charge left. I still haven't reached my hotel in Wells, 22 km away.

Before we sat down for dinner, my son-in-law pulled out an extension cord and we pluged the GV60 into a household socket (120V/0.6 kWh). What had we got to lose? Nothing, and nothing to gain either, because after dinner, we could only confirm what we’d known would be the case: the poor 0.6 kWh output hadn't changed my charge level at all.

My daughter, son-in-law and I all took to our phones, and found a last-resort solution: a rest stop along Interstate 95 offering fast charging stations, in Kennebunk.

Into the night we headed, our GV60 following my son-in-law's Subaru Crosstrek acting as guide and escort. Just in case. Inwardly, I prayed for the reliability of his navigation system, because my battery was starting to run on fumes. So to speak.

The 2024 Genesis GV60, charging in Kennebunk, Maine | Photo: M.Crépault

Finally, a 200 kW DC that, yes, worked! However, it turned out to have the most expensive charge rate of the trip: $45.34 (Canadian dollars). Just like the gas stations along the main highways, which take advantage of their placement. While the very comfortable GV60 lulled my girlfriend to sleep, I paced the asphalt, thinking what an eye-opener this first electric day on American soil ended up being. At least, that's what I called it to keep me in a constructive mood. I began to understand why so many BEV owners in the U.S. regret having switched from an ICE vehicle.

Oh, and the best was yet to come...

Onwards and upwards

After two days of frolicking with the family on the beach, the road beckoned. An AirBnb awaited us in Penobscot, still in Maine, close to the famous town of Bar Harbor, visited by none other than our friend Samuel de Champlain in 1604.

For the 275 km to be covered (in three hours), Google suggested I-95. I preferred Route 1, slower but prettier, which runs along the coast. And is less energy-consuming. We didn't do much driving in Wells, so the GV60 was still sitting on 208 km (55 percent) of charge, obtained from that earlier evening charging session on the I-95.

As we headed off, I used the central screen to program some relaxing lumbar message from the GV60.

The 2024 Genesis GV60, central console | Photo: M.Crépault

The 2024 Genesis GV60, multimedia screen | Photo: M.Crépault

In that same spirit, I also engaged the intelligent cruise control. In that mode, your tasks at the wheel diminish. You could be on a fast curve or in a traffic jam, the GV60 maintains the centre of the lane with ease and brakes when needed. However, I'm critical of the system as it pertains to the steering wheel, which is by the way wrapped in splendid peach-smooth leather. That system was obstinate about telling me via a warning light to hold on to a steering wheel I hadn't let go of.

For our first stop after Wells, with 123 km (31 percent) of range left, I did as the GV60 told me and stopped at a rapid charger, at Bill Dodge’s place. Now, that’s a funny name when you realize that he runs a Hyundai dealership in Brunswick. Anyways, showing up as we were with a Genesis (part of the Hyundai Group), I figured maybe they'll roll out the red carpet? Well, almost. Sales advisor Seth Begin welcomed us and offered us bottles of water.

The 2024 Genesis GV60 charging at Bill Dodge, who runs a... Hyundai dealership | Photo: M.Crépault

His 62.5-kW DC charging station is managed by ChargePoint, the world's largest installer of charging stations, with 30,000 in the U.S. alone. I also have their app. I heard the magic phrase “Recharge started” and felt a further relaxation. And it was good timing, it being midday. We enjoyed lunch on a bench stuck to the building. There was a green space next door. A cemetery.

After 49 minutes, the GV60 had 372 km (86 percent) of charge, at a cost of $32.63, and we're off again. My research told me that we wouldn’t find a rapid charging station within 50 km of our AirBnb. Preferring to err on the side of caution, we charged at the DC terminal of a Hannaford supermarket in Belfast. A ChargePoint "125 kW Shared" terminal, which means that its power was shared between our GV60 and the Ford F-150 Lightning already parked there.

The 2024 Genesis GV60, in front of the Hannaford in Belfast, Maine | Photo: M.Crépault

We left the Hannaford with a reserve of 367 km (81 percent) and provisions for an army.

More in our concluding chapter on our electric road trip next week...