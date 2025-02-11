Apple’s F1 film starring Brad Pitt is set to release in theatres early next summer, on June 27 to be precise. After a first trailer shown last year during the British Grand Prix, a second spot has just been released to further whet fans' appetites.

Pitt stars as Sonny Hayes, a racing driver who comes out of retirement to team up with Joshua Pearce (played by Samson Idris) in the fictional APXGP team.

The film features a long list of known entities, including Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo, and is directed by Joseph Kosinski of “Top Gun: Maverick” fame.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was heavily involved. In fact, he is one of the film's producers. In an interview last year, the still-active driver said he was advising Joseph Kosinski on where to place cameras when filming F1 races.

The new trailer shows spectacular images, which is unsurprising given that the Formula 1 circuit provided the film’s crew with privileged access. Most notably, the racing footage to be used in the film was shot during race weekends.

Here’s hoping the final product is on a par with the recent similarly themed Rush and Ford vs Ferrari.

The answer at the end of June.