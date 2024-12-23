Interior of 2026 Honda Prelude Revealed

Last week, Honda confirmed the return of the Prelude coupe to North America. The model will be hybrid only and is set to launch for the 2026 model-year.

Until now, all we'd seen of the new Prelude was its exterior. But a new video posted by Japanese YouTube channel Love Cars TV gives us a first look at what's inside.

Jump to 3 min 5 sec of the video to see the driver's side door open to reveal the interior. What we see is familiar – the car features the signature design introduced with the last Civic.

While the presentation is tasteful, it's disappointing to see no attempt to differentiate this new model with a different, distinct and more eye-catching approach.

2026 Honda Prelude, seats | Photo: YouTube (LoveCars!TV!)

We note the presence of leather sports seats with blue stitching. The black area next to the headrests is where you're likely to see the model's name appear, or that of some variant. The seats are also perforated, indicating a ventilation function, probably meant for range-topping trims.

2026 Honda Prelude, steering wheel | Photo: YouTube (LoveCars!TV!)

On the dashboard, the digital screen instrumentation is typical of the brand. Note the presence of the S+ symbol, a mode that will be offered with the Prelude to convey more feeling to the driver, Honda promises. The button that activates it is also clearly visible on the centre console, to the right of the switches that select the transmission ratio.

On the dashboard, we can also see the mesh strip behind which the air vents are hidden. An area in front of the passenger is covered with canvas, perhaps indicating a design element specific to the model; we certainly hope so, as this Prelude looks and feels an awful lot like a Civic.

2026 Honda Prelude, rear seats | Photo: YouTube (LoveCars!TV!)

Space in the second row appears pretty limited, especially head space. The upside of that is we could get decent cargo space behind it, which will make this Prelude more practical than usual for a coupe.

It’s likely we’ll see the production version model at one of the earlier big auto shows of 2025, possibly the New York show in April.

2026 Honda Prelude, lower central console | Photo: YouTube (LoveCars!TV!)

2026 Honda Prelude, S+ button | Photo: YouTube (LoveCars!TV!)