New 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S to Arrive at Dealers in January

Jeep is set to deliver the first units of the all-new 2024 Wagoneer S in January 2025. With its promise to deliver a combination of elegance and ruggedness, the luxury electric SUV marks a new era for an American brand known best for its off-road-ready vehicles.

The 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S, in profile | Photo: Jeep

Designed for adventure

On the occasion of introducing the first marketing campaign for the Wagoneer S, entitled “Beautiful Things Can Still Get Dirty”, Stellantis' North American marketing manager Raj Register said, “We're showing that luxury and off-road performance are not mutually exclusive.”

The campaign ad, set to run on Netflix during Christmas Day football games, illustrates the refined character of the Wagoneer S while highlighting its ability to thrive in mud and dust.

Technical specifications of the 2025 Jeep Wagoneer S

- Power: Up to 600 hp and 617 lb-ft of torque

- Performance: Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds

- Range: Over 480 km thanks to a 100-kWh battery

- Rapid recharging: Recharge capacity from 20 to 80 percent in just 23 minutes

- Drive modes: Auto, Sport, Eco, Snow and Sand, via the Jeep Selec-Terrain system

The 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S, during its unveiling in New York in May of 2024 | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Badging on the 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The exterior design features a redesigned seven-slot illuminated grille, while the interior offers refined luxury with a screen covering 45 inches diagonally in all and including an interactive screen reserved for the front passenger.

Trailhawk version for off-road enthusiasts

Back in May, Jeep also gave a sneak preview of a Trailhawk version, equipped with 31.5-inch off-road tires and a Rock mode. However, no launch date for this version has yet been announced.

The 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S, in Trailhawk version | Photo: D.Boshouwers