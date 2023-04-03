2024 Mazda CX-90, profile Photo: D.Heyman

• Hello 2024 Mazda CX-90: Auto123 heads to San Francisco to drive both the PHEV and turbocharged gas versions.

• The new 3-row crossover delivers rear-wheel-drive feel, all-wheel-drive performance.

San Francisco, CA - The Mazda CX-90 is the latest model to join Mazda’s seventh generation lineup, started by the Mazda3 and CX-30 and continuing with the CX-50 and now this latest six- seven- or eight-person flagship SUV.

It is here to do battle with established players such as the Nissan Pathfinder, Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander. But because the CX-90 can be spec-ed in a variety of ways, Mazda says it also aims to go up against against luxury players like the Acura MDX and Infiniti QX60. It’s a fight on two fronts, of sorts, and it’s a big task to undertake. Does the CX-90 have the chops?

2024 Mazda CX-90, three-quarters front Photo: D.Heyman

The exterior

There isn’t much to quibble about regarding the CX-90’s looks - this is one darn good-looking crossover. Not much of a surprise coming from Mazda.

It starts with the profile view, which is a fantastic cab rearward look that creates the impression of a large station wagon. In addition to the cabin’s centre line moving further towards the rear wheels, the front overhang has been shortened and the height increased from below the bumper to the top of the hood. It makes for an even more squat, compact look than what you got from the CX-9. This even though there’s actually more room inside the CX-90.

Mazda says that the CX-90’s RWD-biased attitude actually dictated the styling. Done right, you can tell a little bit about a car’s driving style just by looking at it, and that’s hopefully so here.

In addition to that great profile, there’s nice detailing as well. The grilles on the front fenders emblazoned with "PHEV” or “INLINE6”, depending on model, are very cool, as is the subtle Mazda badge ahead of the rear wheels.

2024 Mazda CX-90, wheel Photo: D.Heyman

Those wheels measure up to 21 inches on the Signature, GT and GT-P models of the CX-90 and get two done black/chrome spokes. The standard wheels are 18-inch, plus there’s an option for 19-inch wheels for the PHEV versions.

Note that the gas model is available five ways: GS at $45,900, GS-L ($49,300), GT ($55,350), GT-P ($59,300) ad Signature ($63,300). The PHEV is available three ways: GS ($54,900), GS-L ($59,950), GT ($64,350).

One thing I’d like from a future update is to provide other trims with the choice of body-colour cladding, right now possible only with the Signature model. I suppose some like the tougher look contrasting cladding gives, but the body-colour rocker panels and fenders add a level of luxury that would be welcome on more trims.

Strong points Cab-rearward design

Cab-rearward design Great wheel design

Great wheel design Eye-catching details Weak points Body-colour cladding only on Signature

2024 Mazda CX-90, interior Photo: D.Heyman

The interior

Like outside, the styling is top-notch inside, but even better is the amount of space. This is roomier here than the CX-9, in every row but especially in the third row. Note that since the CX-90 can be had with three different seating configurations, the third row changes depending on which you choose. Configured for seven or eight means seating for three in the third row, and it means a flatter bench than you’d get in the six-person configuration (which in turn allows for thicker cushions for better comfort).

Whichever way you go, the third row has room enough even for taller adults on medium-sized trips, and outdoes similar Mitsubishi or Honda products in terms of comfort. There are also four cupholders back there and two USB ports. Access isn’t the easiest - the second-row seats slide forward, but don’t tilt upwards. If you’ve spec-ed second-row captain’s chairs, this is less of an issue.

2024 Mazda CX-90, steering wheel Photo: D.Heyman

Otherwise, as is Mazda’s way the driver’s seating position is right on, with the tilt/telescope small-radius wheel falling nicely into your hands and all the controls are within reach.

The infotainment system’s scroll wheel remains the main way of interacting with the system. If you’re using CarPlay or Android Auto, however, the 10.25-inch display becomes a touchscreen, or you can elect to continue to use the wheel. Mazda says the wheel remains for its native interface because it’s easier to reach than a touch display and makes for less driver distraction.

For me, when I began using CarPlay, that wheel was quickly forgotten. I did find myself using more regularly the shortcut buttons on the wheel (for the built-in navi system, home, back and audio menu, etc.). Using these allows for a quick switch from CarPlay to navi, which is a command you tend to make regular use of when on unfamiliar roads.

The base audio system is a 9-speaker unit, but upgrading to the GS-L provides a 12-speaker Bose system, which is about on-par for what’s offered by the competition. I think it could maybe use a little more punch – didn’t sound much different from the system recently sampled in the CX-9.

Strong Points Nappa leather on Signature

Nappa leather on Signature Full-length moonroof

Full-length moonroof Improved interior space Weak points Infotainment not quite modern

Infotainment not quite modern No tilt-and-slide second row

No tilt-and-slide second row Audio could use more punch

2024 Mazda CX-90, three-quarters rear Photo: D.Heyman

The drive

Power for the 2024 CX-90 comes in one of three flavours. You have a 3.3L turbocharged inline six-cylinder good for either 280 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque. The same unit can deliver 340 hp (319 when using regular fuel) and 369 lb-ft. Then there’s a 2.5L 4-cylinder mated to a 68-kw EV motor good for a combined 323 hp (319 on regular fuel) and 369 lb-ft.

The numbers for the latter two are actually quite impressive on paper, but how they feel when out on the road tells a somewhat different tale.

All powertrains come mated to a new 8-speed automatic transmission, which is a pretty big deal considering Mazda has been relying on its tried, tested and true 6-speed auto for going on a decade now. The new transmission is a wet clutch set-up with paddle shifters and when you begin to push it – especially when piloting the ho-po gas-engine model – they’re nice to have along for the ride.

2024 Mazda CX-90, engine Photo: D.Heyman

The “big power” I6 engine is a real gem. It’s got more juice than anything from Honda, Nissan or what have you, but that’s not really the point. The point is that it makes power figures closer to vehicles that are part of those brands’ luxury lineups, because that’s what the CX-90 Signature is going after. With its Nappa leather, big power and suave looks, that version continues to square off against premium competitors.

It also drives like that. Pickup is there almost as soon as you dip into the throttle. There’s a drip of turbo lag then it’s off to the races as the 8-speed gets in line with the power. Has a nice growl to it, too, which I have a feeling will be appreciated by a number of buyers in this segment. A mild hybrid system allows for quicker response off the line and smoother transition during gear changes.

More than just the power, the engine’s alignment also makes a big difference. Being longitudinally aligned within the engine bay as opposed to transversely, and being an inline as opposed to a vee, allows for narrower frame rails beneath it. They allow for more wheel articulation and better turning response and turning radius as well.

2024 Mazda CX-90, front Photo: D.Heyman

On the open roads we were on, the front end responded well to twists of the well-weighted steering wheel. Coupled with the fact that so much of the power – about 70 per cent – is being sent rearwards makes for an SUV that drives smaller than it is. Note that that percentage changes depending on which of the three drive modes – Normal, Sport or Off-Road – you’re in.

To optimize handling, Mazda has what it calls Kinematic Posture Control (KPC). Originally used in the MX-5, KPC applies just a little bit of braking power to the inner rear wheel on a turn, which pulls the CX-90 down to the tarmac and provides a larger contact patch for the tire. That means better traction through and out of a turn, and less body movement for more control and passenger comfort. Indeed, there were a number of times where I found myself bracing for a strain on my body that just never came.

It’s not perfect. The ride is firm, to be expected given the big wheels and firm Falken tires. And you will feel road imperfections more than you would in, say, a Toyota Highlander. But that’s what the Toyota Highlander’s about; it places couch-level comfort above many other aspects of the drive. The Mazda commits more to driving dynamics.

2024 Mazda CX-90, PHEV badging Photo: D.Heyman

The PHEV

That Highlander, by the way, has a hybrid version but a plug-in hybrid one. The CX-90 does, of course. The PHEV delivers 40 km of EV range and ability to plug in and charge as you sleep. But it’s positioned as a more-specialized model in the range, so there are fewer trims available and no Signature edition.

On the road, know that PHEV’s hybrids system can be managed, or manipulated, in various ways. You can have it stay in full-EV mode if you full charge, or maximize performance by combining the hybrid and gas motors. There’s also a button mounted ahead of the stubby electronic shift lever that allows for using the gas engine to charge the battery as you drive.

That’s a good way to ensure you’ll have EV power when you most need it, say in busy city traffic after a road trip. Use the gas when it’s at its most efficient out on the open road, and the EV power when its best used in slower traffic.

2024 Mazda CX-90, e-Skyactiv G badging Photo: D.Heyman

And that’s good because 40 km of range is not huge when compared to what’s on offer from the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, or the Toyota RAV4 Prime. Indeed, 40 km is fine if your commute keeps you in the city and you can plug in every night (look for a 20-to-80-percent charge time of just under 90 minutes on a Level 2 residential charger). But you will want to focus on the various EV settings when on longer drives.

Otherwise, the PHEV is very quiet and delivers power smoothly. And while you will feel the added weight of the hybrid system as you stat to climb and the transmission has to spend a little more time hunting for gears, the performance it provides is well-suited for most common tasks. It will even tow up to 3,500 lb.

Strong Points Powertrain variety

Powertrain variety Steering and handling

Steering and handling New 8-speed automatic Weak points EV range for PHEV

EV range for PHEV Ride on 21-inch wheels is firm

Ride on 21-inch wheels is firm PHEV struggles a little under heavy loads

2024 Mazda CX-90, CX-90 badging Photo: D.Heyman

The final word

Kudos to Mazda for essentially asking the CX-90 to take on two segments and providing it with the tools to do so. The styling is up there with the best in the game, the interior materials are exquisite and somewhat unexpected for an SUV that maxes out at about $65,000 all-in and the drive is a combination of all the things we know and love about Mazda.

Yes, there are some kinks to work out and a little more EV range from the PHEV model would be appreciated, but it’s a small price to play compared to the rest of this package. It’s top grade.

Here are a few of your questions about the 2024 Mazda CX-90:

Are there any two-tone colour options with the Mazda CX-90?

Sort of. If you select the PHEV model, no matter which colour you spec you will get contrasting black body cladding. The same goes for gas models unless you select the Signature trim which provides colour-matched wheel wells and rocker panels.

Are there any all-new colour choices with this new Mazda?

Yes - Artisan Red is a colour never before seen on any Mazda products.

What kind of range did you get on the Mazda CX-90 PHEV?

True to Mazda’s word, we were able to attain 42 km of EV range during our test with no towing or payload.

The competition

Acura MDX

Buick Enclave

Chevrolet Traverse

Dodge Durango

Ford Explorer

GMC Acadia

Honda Pilot

Hyundai Palisade

Infiniti QX60

Kia Telluride

Mitsubishi Outlander / Outlander PHEV

Nissan Pathfinder

Subaru Ascent

Toyota Highlander / Highlander Hybrid

Volkswagen Atlas

EVALUATION 82 % Performance 8/10 Design 8/10 Interior Space 9/10 Technology & Safety 7/10 Fuel Economy 8/10 Value 9/10