Photo: Auto123 2023 Subaru Ascent - Front

• Auto123 got in a first drive of 2023 Subaru Ascent. Here's what you need to know.

• This SUV remains as spacious and practical as ever as it enters its second generation.

Picton, ON - We were invited by Subaru to Picton, Ontario to spend a full day shaking down the all-new Ascent 2023 on-road and in light off-road conditions. Here’s what came out of that.

What's new about the 2023 Subaru Ascent?

On the outside, immediately noticeable is the new front end with a larger grille, upgraded headlight clusters and new wheels (for the Limited and Premier versions only).

Photo: Auto123 2023 Subaru Ascent - Interior

The more significant changes are found inside the vehicle. The infotainment screen is now 11.6 inches and positioned vertically. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity is wireless, starting with the base model.

One improvement that stands out is Subaru's EyeSight safety system. Adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist have been improved with a wider field of view, updated control software and the addition of a power brake booster. As a result, the EyeSight system is much less irritating and overbearing than in the past.

The Ascent now comes with a 360-degree camera and a Cabin Connect interior speaker system to facilitate communication between first- and third-row occupants. However, you have to choose the Limited or Premier trim to get it.

What are the prices of the 2023 Subaru Ascent?

All trim levels come standard with Subaru's Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system and X-MODE.

Photo: Auto123 2023 Subaru Ascent - Profile

The Convenience trim is priced at $43,303. This entry-level trim includes the EyeSight driver assistance system with automatic emergency steering, lane assist and automatic reverse braking. The side mirrors are now body-coloured. The driver's seat has 8-way power adjustment, the steering wheel and shift knob are leather-wrapped and you get independent three-zone automatic climate control.

The Touring version, which retails for $47,803, offers the possibility to equip your Subaru Ascent with 7 or 8 seats. You get a smart key and a power tailgate, plus the SRVD system is also standard on this version. That system has three distinct functions: blind spot detection, lane change assist and rear cross traffic alert.

Another option that will contribute to your comfort is the Subaru Starlink connected service system. This service allows you to control several features of your Subaru. Among other things, you can lock, unlock and start your vehicle remotely. The subscription is offered for the first three years and after that it will cost you about $175 per year to continue to benefit from it.

Photo: Auto123 2023 Subaru Ascent - Back seats

This version also offers a huge panoramic roof that adds a lot of light to the interior.

The $49,603 Onyx version comes with exclusive black-finish exterior elements, badging and 20-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the seats are wrapped in water-repellent Subaru StarTex material for durability and easy cleaning.

The Limited edition ($53,203) also offers 20-inch wheels with a different design than the Onyx version. There’s a memory function for the 12-way power-adjustable driver's seat and all seats are now leather. With this version, you'll also get the Subaru “DriverFocus” option, which uses a camera aimed at the driver's face to monitor signs of fatigue, inattention or driver distraction. This model also available in 7- or 8-seat configurations to suit your needs.

The Premier model is the most luxurious of the Ascents. At $56,303, this trim gives you ventilated front seats, Nappa leather upholstery, a 360 camera and a smart rearview mirror. The latter is used to display the image captured by a camera hidden in the tailgate when the rear view is obstructed.

Photo: Auto123 2023 Subaru Ascent - Side view

Which engine for the 2023 Subaru Ascent?

Equipped with a standard 2.4L turbo BOXER engine, the Ascent offers drivers 260 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with a continuously variable transmission with an 8-speed manual mode. This powertrain allows for a towing capacity of up to 5,000 lb with standard trailer stability assist.

During our test period, which included both on-road and light off-road driving, the proved very competent, provided you don't rush things. If you push it a bit, it will take a little while before responding to your right foot and the CVT will show its displeasure.

In short, this is not a sporty vehicle, but a family one. Driven as such, it perfectly meets expectations.

As for fuel consumption, official figures indicate 12.3L/100 km in the city and 9.4L/100 km on the highway. For our part, after driving ‘normally’ (no pushing, but no coddling), we obtained a combined total of 8.9L/100 km after 146 km of driving, which was a pleasant surprise.

The only minor disappointment was when we asked about hybridization or electrification; Subaru was vague about the possibility of using such a powertrain on this type of vehicle. Not in the plans, obviously.

Photo: Auto123 2023 Subaru Ascent - On the track

Is the Subaru Ascent safe?

Yes, Subaru does make safety a priority.

As mentioned above, safety and driver assistance technologies are present from the base version.

For example, collision warning and automated emergency braking are standard, as is lane departure warning and lane keep assist, and adaptive cruise control. Not to mention the formidable all-wheel drive that has made the brand so successful.

The higher-end Limited and Premier versions also add the “DriveFocus” system that monitors the driver. We have mixed feelings about this feature. Not that the system isn't up to snuff, but because it's constantly watching you. You can't look away from the road for more than two seconds without getting an alert telling you to look at the road. In theory, this is reassuring, but in everyday driving it can be annoying.

The other advantage of this system is that it can recognize who is sitting behind the vehicle. Up to five different people can be registered, and where the competition offers preset memory seats, Subaru offers facial recognition. It will automatically adapt the settings according to the person sitting behind the wheel provided that he or she has been previously registered.

Photo: Auto123 2023 Subaru Ascent - Three-quarters rear

How does the 2023 Subaru Ascent drive?

We were drove the vehicle for a total of about six hours during our day. We mostly used paved country roads, and some unpaved. Enough to determine that the vehicle handles very well and is very well balanced on all types of surfaces.

However, we particularly enjoyed the unpaved roads. Mud, puddles and gravel did their best but couldn’t get the better of our vehicle, which clung to the road without much difficulty. Even when we tried to send it astray, the vehicle always managed to stay on course. This is where we see the full value and benefits of Subaru's all-wheel drive system.

The braking system also spoiled us during our test day. No matter what the conditions, the vehicle always stopped without any problem and in a straight line.

Which version of the Ascent to choose?

We were able to drive two Ascent models with different trims: the Touring version and the Premier model. The Touring Ascent had a bench seat in the back and could accommodate eight occupants. The second vehicle had captain's chairs with a maximum capacity of seven. We’ll skip appraising the appearances of each trim, that being a matter of taste and budget, but our choice was fairly clear: we’d go with the Touring version. We found the essentials in this trim level, both in terms of safety and comfort. The seats, even though of fabric, reflect the brand's solidity and are very comfortable.

We didn't think the $8,500 price tag for the most luxurious version was necessary.

Photo: Auto123 2023 Subaru Ascent - Front

