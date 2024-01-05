• Auto123 reviews the 2024 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo.

At its core, the Porsche Taycan 4S represents a harmonious fusion of Porsche's conception of all-electric driving and the brand's sporting heritage. With the introduction of the Cross Turismo, the family version of the Taycan, Porsche wanted to meet the growing demand for versatile vehicles that combine performance and practicality.

The Cross Turismo offers greater space and versatility, while retaining Porsche's emblematic sporting qualities. This enables the brand to appeal to a broader customer base looking for a high-performance electric car that is also capable of meeting the practical needs of a family.

This model is designed for leisure and travel, including off-road expeditions, without compromising the driving experience associated with the brand.

2024 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo blue Photo: D.Boshouwers

2024 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo - What's new?

For 2024, the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo (like its Sport Turismo sibling) undergoes no significant changes. New features include native Spotify integration in their infotainment systems, and wireless Android Auto. The models are also equipped with Porsche's variable light control panoramic sunroof, which uses an electric current to diffuse incoming light, acting as an integrated sunshade.

Prices for the 2024 Porsche Taycan range

For 2024, the Porsche Taycan lineup in Canada features a variety of models, with prices ranging from $131,700 to $229,500. The base model, the Taycan 4S sports sedan, is equipped with a 390-kW electric motor and a 79.20 kWh lithium-ion battery.

Our tester, the Sport Turismo 4s, starts at $137,700. The Cross Turismo Turbo model retails for $189,500 and the Turbo S Cross Turismo tops the range at $229,500.

2024 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, profile Photo: D.Boshouwers

What powertrains does the 2024 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo 4S have?

The model features two electric motors producing 562 hp and 650 Nm of torque. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is possible in 4.1 seconds. Maximum speed is 240 km/h.

What is the charging speed of the Taycan Cross Turismo 4s?

Our Taycan 4S Cross Turismo equipped with a Performance Plus battery has an estimated range of 346 km on a full charge under ideal conditions. Other versions of the Taycan have ranges from 350 to 378 km, which is overall less than that offered by the competition. In fact, if you're conscientious and weather conditions permit, you can expect to cover 400 km on a single charge.

According to Porsche, the Taycan can be recharged from 5 to 80 percent in just 22 minutes when plugged into a fast-charging station. During our test drive, we more than once recharged our Taycan at a 350-KW fast-charge station, without reaching maximum capacity. The highest speed reached was 105 KW. Most of the time we charged between 50 and 75 KW.

We've already reached speeds of 230 KW with another Taycan, but on this one, impossible. Also don't waste your time plugging your Taycan into a 110V outlet. It will literally turn up its nose.

Interior of 2024 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Photo: K.Soltani

Inside

Access to the vehicle's interior can prove to be a notable challenge. This is no Cayenne or Macan. There's a certain irony here, as there is with many luxury sports models: young drivers are both best suited to getting in and out and least able to afford a car of this kind. Conversely, for middle-aged motorists, who generally have greater financial means at their disposal, the task can become arduous, all the more so if they are overweight or have back pain.

Once you’re in, the front seats provide appreciable comfort, but could offer better lateral support. Nonetheless, they remain very welcoming, making it feasible to envisage long road trips without discomfort. As for the rear seats, they seem to offer slightly more space for passengers than the regular version, although the advantage is minor.

Behind the steering wheel, you’ll enjoy an elegant, technologically advanced design that follows in the footsteps of the Taycan sedan. This includes an arrangement of three digital dials, one facing the driver, the second atop the centre console and the third facing the passenger. That last one isn’t really of much use and it’s a $1,280 option. But it does help to perfect the visual effect inside the cabin.

2024 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo tested Photo: K.Soltani

The controls are easy to grasp and navigate. Managing the two screens in the centre console is easy. There are four display screens in all inside the Taycan, by the way.

The finish is exemplary, but the amount of interior storage space is less so. In fact, you can't store much of anything in the Taycan. There's a pocket on the doors, but not much will fit inside.

Exterior design of 2024 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Photo: D.Boshouwers

Driving the 2024 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

With its slightly greater weight and higher ground clearance than the Taycan sedan, this model proves an engineering marvel in terms of performance. In our tests, the Cross Turismo 4S model demonstrated acceleration capabilities equivalent to the Taycan 4S sedan, reaching 0-100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds. This car is amazing, accelerating hard and braking just as hard.

At the same time, and just as importantly, you feel very safe behind the wheel. In everyday driving, the vehicle is very smooth and the power is easily managed. The idea of using this Taycan year-round is entirely conceivable. The Cross Turismo, with 20 mm more ground clearance than the regular Taycan, is clearly better suited to winter driving.

The only drawback is the regenerative braking system, which is less pronounced than in many other electric vehicles, often requiring the use of the brake pedal to come to a complete stop.

The all-new 2024 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Photo: D.Boshouwers

The final word

It's possible to find arguments against the Taycan. But in fact, whatever the version, it's an enjoyable car to drive. The Taycan is luxurious and versatile, while retaining the legendary agility of a Porsche.

Starts are hot and, whatever the conditions, the car very determinedly grips the road. Out tester was actually an imported German model with rear-wheel drive. To my great surprise, try as I might, I was unable to destabilize the rear of the vehicle. This is testament to the car's exceptional stability and grip, even in manoeuvres that would normally result in a controlled skid.

The Taycan incorporates a host of preventive safety systems which, while constantly active, remain unobtrusive and do not hinder the driving experience. The Taycan's only substantial drawback is its price. In an ideal world it would be more accessible.

Competitors of the 2024 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

- Audi e-tron GT

- Lucid Air Pure