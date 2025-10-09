• Auto123 reviews the 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ.

When Cadillac announced a 100-percent electric version of its most iconic SUV, we expected a swing for the fences. The Escalade has always been the king of unapologetic excess, a road icon that apologizes for nothing. The Escalade IQ promised to transpose this ethos to the electric era with even more luxury and technology.

After a week behind the wheel of the silent behemoth, our test model being an Escalade IQ Sport 2, our feelings about it are… complicated. This is, after all, a vehicle that sits in the lineup alongside a still-relevant gasoline Escalade as well as the new Cadillac Vistiq, another three-row electric SUV that we were also able to drive recently.

Given that, the burning question is: Why an IQ? Who is this Escalade IQ for? It's a technological showcase, certainly, but one that seems to have forgotten some fundamentals along the way.

2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ, charging port | Photo: Cadillac

2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ – What’s new?

Compared to the ICE Escalade, absolutely everything, or almost. The Escalade IQ is not a simple electrified version of the existing model. It’s based on GM's Ultium platform, shared with the Hummer EV. It swaps the V8 for two electric motors, overhauls the dashboard with a 55-inch screen, and adopts a design that seems straight out of a science fiction movie. It is the most radical vision of the Escalade to date.

2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ, in profile | Photo: K.Soltani

Design of the 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ – 6.0/10

You can't take this away from it: the Escalade IQ has presence. It is long and wide, and its vertical light signature at the front and rear is spectacular, especially at night. It turns heads and provokes reactions, ranging from admiration for its audacity to bewilderment at the excessiveness of it all.

This vehicle cuts through traffic not by its agility, but because other drivers seem to prefer to give way as a precautionary measure.

2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ, interior | Photo: K.Soltani

2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ, seating | Photo: K.Soltani

The interior

Climb in, and your attention is drawn first to the immense 55-inch curved screen stretching from one pillar to the other. It’s an impressive centerpiece, undeniably. But once the initial wow-ness has passed, and you start to touch your surroundings, that's where the disappointment sets in.

For a vehicle with a price tag exceeding $190,000 as tested, the amount of plastic is disconcerting. Entire sections of the centre console, doors and dashboard sound hollow and have a finish that simply does not belong in this category. It feels as though the entire budget went into the screen, leaving crumbs for the rest.

It's flashy, but it sorely lacks the substance and perceived quality expected from a Cadillac.

2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ, dashboard | Photo: Cadillac

Technology in the 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ – 8.0/10

That 55-inch screen, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon platform, is fast and clear, and the interface is relatively intuitive despite the amount of information displayed. The Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving system is also included and remains one of the best on the market.

However, the overabundance of screens can become a distraction. And why keep things simple when you can complicate them? Common steps like adjusting the ventilation require navigating through menus, which is less practical than good old buttons. It's a technological overindulgence that impresses passengers but doesn't always make the driver's life easier.

2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ, front | Photo: K.Soltani

Powertrain of the 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ – 9.0/10

On paper, the numbers are monstrous. With up to 750 hp and 785 lb-ft of torque in “Velocity Max” mode, the Escalade IQ is capable of performance that defies the laws of physics for a machine of this weight. The two electric motors (one on each axle) provide all-wheel drive and instant power. Nothing to complain about on this front; the Ultium platform delivers.

| Photo: Cadillac

Driving the 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ – 4.0/10

First of all, know that the acceleration is surreal. Hitting the go-pedal is like giving the order to teleport a luxury studio apartment. The silence is total, the thrust is massive and continuous.

Not everything is rosy, however. The air suspension and Magnetic Ride Control system are calibrated for absolute comfort, but the result is a completely floaty ride. You feel like you're on a magic carpet, totally disconnected from the road. The steering is light and vague and communicates absolutely nothing.

| Photo: K.Soltani

Another major and potentially dangerous flaw concerns visibility. The enormous A-pillar, combined with the size of the mirrors, creates a massive blind spot towards the front. At a stop sign, it becomes very difficult to see if a vehicle, especially a small car, is approaching on the cross street. This is a real safety problem in urban driving.

At least there's nothing to say about the braking. We expected to have to anticipate every stop to slow down the beast's four-ton-plus body. But no. It proved its effectiveness during an unintentional nighttime test, when a raccoon decided to risk its life in the middle of the road as we were approaching at 60 km/h. It scampered away in one piece, and it can thank the Escalade IQ's huge brakes, which stopped the behemoth in a surprisingly short distance.

Range

This is THE undeniable strong point of the Escalade IQ; this SUV provides an effective cure for range anxiety. With a full 100-percent charge, our dashboard displayed an incredible 802 km. To date, this is the longest range we have ever seen on a production electric vehicle in Canada. For an SUV of this size and weight, it's a true engineering feat.

Of course, the colossal range is made possible by a huge battery, and moving more than four tons has an energy cost. During our week-long test, we recorded an average consumption of 33.3 kWh/100 km (calculated from 3.0 km/kWh) - a high figure, but consistent with the vehicle's size.

| Photo: K.Soltani

2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ – Canadian pricing

The starting price is high, placing the Escalade IQ in direct competition with European luxury.

• 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ (base model): starting at $157,399 + transport

• Our test model (Sport 2 with options): $194,418 (including $2,500 transport fee)

The options on our vehicle included the “Executive Second Row” package ($9,000), the rear entertainment system ($2,395) and the black roof ($1,325).

Your questions about the 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ

Is the Escalade IQ really that heavy?

Yes. In fact, according to the Quebec Highway Safety Code, this SUV is classified a heavy vehicle and carries a Class L registration requirement. This means drivers must comply with the rules applying to heavy vehicles.

What is the towing capacity of the Escalade IQ?

The Escalade IQ can tow up to 8,000 lb (3,628 kg). This is respectable but lower than some competitors like the Rivian R1S (11,000 lb). And of course, pulling a heavy load will have a significant impact on range.

How long does it take to charge the battery?

Thanks to its 800-volt architecture, charging is fast for such a large battery. On a 350-kW DC fast charger, Cadillac claims it’s possible to recover up to 160 km of range in just 10 minutes. For a full charge at home on a Level 2 charger, you should plan for 12 to 14 hours.

Is the front trunk – the frunk – large?

Yes, and it is very practical. The “eTrunk”, in Cadillac's parlance, offers 345 litres of additional storage space under the front hood. It's large enough for several grocery bags or two golf bags.

| Photo: K.Soltani

The final word

With the Escalade IQ, General Motors is making a strong statement and showing all its technological know-how in electrification. We were impressed by its record-breaking range and its remarkably effective braking, especially given its imposing size.

But behind these technical feats, there feels like a lack of depth: the floaty ride, disappointing interior materials and visibility problems tarnish the experience. In the end, despite the high price, it doesn’t quite offer the refinement and substance expected of a Cadillac.

