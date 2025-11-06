• Auto123 reviews the 2025 Porsche Macan Turbo electric.

Auto123 has already shared its driving impressions of two electric Macan variants, the Macan 4 and Macan 4S. Those reviews laid the groundwork by exploring this revolution on the new PPE (Premium Platform Electric) platform shared with Audi.

But they only skimmed the surface of the beast, the top of the electric Macan food chain: the Turbo. We finally had it in our driveway for a full week. An opportunity to see if this Turbo deserves its reputation (and its price!).

2025 Porsche Macan Turbo electric – What's new?

Everything, or almost! In Canada, for the moment at least, the Macan will continue to be offered in both gasoline and electric versions, allowing consumers to choose between the two powertrains.

A new 800-volt platform for fast charging, a new sharper exterior design, a completely redesigned and digitized interior, and of course, electric powertrains. The Turbo takes all that and pushes it to the extreme in terms of power and standard equipment. This is the Macan EV that ate its Wheaties... or rather, that plugged into a nuclear power plant.

2025 Porsche Macan Turbo Electric, in profile | Photo: K.Soltani

Design of the 2025 Porsche Macan Turbo electric – 9.0/10

The electric Macan is different, undeniably. Compared to its ICE sibling, it adopts a more sloping, coupe-like roofline and Porsche's new styling cues with split headlights (the main modules are lower, in the bumper).

The Turbo version features a more aggressive fascia, specific wheels (often 21 or 22 inches optional), Turbonite-coloured accents (an elegant matte grey), and, of course, the Turbo logo on the rear. It's both familiar and futuristic.

2025 Porsche Macan Turbo Electric, interior | Photo: K.Soltani

2025 Porsche Macan Turbo Electric, seats | Photo: K.Soltani

Inside

A digital revolution here too. Gone is the centre console cluttered with buttons; in its place is a clean environment dominated by screens. There's a 12.6-inch curved screen for the driver, a 10.9-inch central screen for infotainment (based on Android Automotive, very responsive), and even an optional 10.9-inch screen for the passenger (so they can play DJ or watch a movie, lucky them).

The build quality and materials are typically Porsche, in that they are near-flawless. The Turbo adds standard sport seats, often upholstered in Race-Tex (a chic and grippy synthetic suede) and other details that remind you you're in the top-tier model.

Space is good up front, and okay in the back for average-sized adults.

2025 Porsche Macan Turbo Electric, data screen display | Photo: K.Soltani

Technology in the 2025 Porsche Macan Turbo electric – 8.5/10

As mentioned, the new infotainment system is a clear improvement. Fast, intuitive, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The optional augmented reality head-up display is impressive, projecting navigation directions directly onto the road ahead of you.

The driving aids are comprehensive and well-calibrated, without being too intrusive (thank you, Porsche!).

Charging is a strong point thanks to the 800V architecture, allowing (in theory) to go from 10 to 80 percent in about 21 minutes on an ultra-fast DC charger (up to 270 kW). On a Level 2 AC charger (home/work), expect about 10-11 hours for a full charge (11 kW onboard charger).

2025 Porsche Macan Turbo Electric, three-quarters front | Photo: K.Soltani

Powertrain of the 2025 Porsche Macan Turbo electric – 9.5/10

Hold on tight. The electric Macan Turbo uses two permanent magnet synchronous motors (one on each axle) for all-wheel drive. The power? Up to 630 hp (470 kW) and a phenomenal 833 lb-ft of torque (1130 Nm) in Overboost mode with Launch Control activated. Without Overboost, we're already talking 576 hp.

One result is the 0-100 km/h can be dispatched in... 3.3 seconds! That's faster than many pure sports cars. Top speed is limited to 260 km/h. The battery offers a gross capacity of 100 kWh (approx. 95 kWh usable).

The rear axle even benefits from a 2-speed transmission to optimize efficiency and acceleration.

2025 Porsche Macan Turbo Electric, three-quarters rear | Photo: K.Soltani

Driving the 2025 Porsche Macan Turbo electric – 9.0/10

This is where the Turbo justifies its name (even without a turbo!). Acceleration is instantaneous and brutal, pinning you to the seat with a force that almost defies physics for an SUV. A small warning: warn your passengers before flooring the accelerator, or have paper bags ready. It's the kind of thrust that could make a Falcon 9 rocket jealous.

But the Macan Turbo isn't just a straight-line brute. Thanks to the standard adaptive air suspension (PASM), Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus), which helps rotate the car in corners, and precise steering (with optional rear-axle steering for even more agility), it proves surprisingly agile and stable in turns, properly masking its considerable weight (somewhere north of 2,400 kg).

The braking, combining regeneration (up to 240 kW) and powerful physical brakes, is up to the task. It brakes hard enough to make you check if your fillings are still in place.

Range

Porsche announces an EPA range of up to 463 km for the Turbo. For our part, we managed to get a range forecast of 425 km with an outside temperature of 12 degrees.

2025 Porsche Macan Turbo Electric | Photo: K.Soltani

2025 Porsche Macan Turbo electric – Canadian pricing

Such quality and chops demand a price, and with Porsche, it's usually... significant. The electric Macan Turbo starts at $127,800 CAD before fees, taxes and, of course, the unavoidable (and often expensive) Porsche options. My test vehicle had a sticker price of $147,940.

Your questions about the 2025 Porsche Macan Turbo electric

Is the electric Macan Turbo as fun to drive as a gasoline Macan?

Differently, but yes! The instant acceleration is unique to EVs. It might be less “noisy” and audibly visceral, but the pure performance and agility are there, even superior thanks to the low centre of gravity.

What is the real performance difference with the electric Macan 4S?

The 4S is already very fast (0-100 km/h in 4.1 s with Launch Control, 483 hp or 590 hp in overboost). The Turbo is in another league with its 3.3 s and 630 hp in overboost. It's the difference between “very fast” and “absurdly fast”.

Is the range sufficient for Canada?

With a 95-kWh usable battery, range should be very respectable, likely around 450-500 km in ideal conditions according to an EPA estimate (to be confirmed). In winter, as with all EVs, expect a notable drop (perhaps 30-40 percent). The 800V fast charging is a major asset on long trips via compatible networks (e.g., ChargePoint, Electrify Canada/Hypercharge, some Petro-Canada).

How long to charge at home?

With a Level 2 charger (240V) and the 11-kW onboard charger, it takes about 10-11 hours to go from 0 to 100 percent, ideal for a full overnight charge.

2025 Porsche Macan Turbo Electric, rear | Photo: K.Soltani

The final word

The 2025 Porsche Macan Turbo electric is a true technical feat. It embodies a fascinating duality: capable of transporting the family smoothly, almost like a gentle giant on daily commutes, it can transform into a diabolical machine at the slightest touch of the accelerator. The thrust is visceral, the handling is stunning, and the overall experience confirms that Porsche has mastered the art of performance electrification.

Perhaps even more impressive is its efficiency. With an observed average consumption of only 20.7 kWh/100 km during our test, the Macan Turbo shows remarkable sobriety given its astronomical power. Honestly, some much less powerful electric vehicles have higher consumption, which makes this Porsche's energy performance doubly admirable.

Not all is perfect. The major Achilles' heel, especially for us in Canada, lies in its wheels and tires. Clearly designed for German Autobahns as smooth as a billiard table, they are a constant source of anxiety on our degraded roads. The risk of damaging a low-profile tire or an outrageously expensive rim in a pothole is very real, and it's almost impossible to imagine getting through a full season without leaving a few feathers (or rather, a few dollars) behind. This is an important factor to consider before signing the check.

Competitors of the 2025 Porsche Macan Turbo electric