In the mid-size SUV segment, the 2025 GMC Acadia stands out with its rugged appearance and spacious interior. Offering a choice of three trims (Elevation, AT4 and Denali), the Acadia appeals to a wide audience, from families to adventurers. The AT4 version, which we drove, aims to take the Acadia experience off the beaten path.

GMC Acadia AT4 2025 | Photo: K.Soltani

Design of the 2025 GMC Acadia AT4 - 7.5/10

The Acadia AT4 doesn't hold back. Its exterior design clearly displays its off-road ambitions. The one-inch increased ground clearance and wider track give it a more imposing stance. The 18-inch Goodyear Wrangler tires, mounted on dark-finished rims, reinforce this impression of robustness.

At the front, the bumper integrates skid plates and red recovery hooks, a signature of the AT4 version. The more pronounced wheel arches accentuate the vehicle's adventurous character.

GMC Acadia AT4 2025 | Photo: K.Soltani

GMC Acadia AT4 2025 | Photo: K.Soltani

Interior

The AT4's interior is distinguished by exclusive elements, such as PVC seats that are more resistant to stains and wear, contrasting mahogany-colored stitching and chrome trim.

The overall ambiance is both rugged and refined.

Technology in the 2025 GMC Acadia AT4 – 8.0/10

The 2025 Acadia AT4 is equipped with an up-to-date infotainment system. The 15-inch touchscreen, standard on all versions, offers an intuitive and customizable interface. Compatibility with Google Built-in allows access to a variety of applications, including navigation, directly from the screen.

To facilitate manoeuvres, the Acadia AT4 offers up to nine different camera views, displayed on the central screen. These views include front, rear, top and even a trailer hitch view.

In terms of safety, the Acadia AT4 features a comprehensive suite of advanced driver-assistance technologies, such as forward collision alert, lane-keeping assist and automatic emergency braking. The optional Super Cruise system allows for hands-free driving on certain highways.

GMC Acadia AT4 2025 | Photo: K.Soltani

Powertrain of the 2025 GMC Acadia AT4 – 7.0/10

Under the hood of the 2025 Acadia AT4 is a 2.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine delivering 328 hp and 326 lb-ft of torque - which is respectable, though not overwhelming, performance.

The 8-speed automatic transmission, combined with an all-wheel-drive system, ensures a smooth and efficient ride. The Acadia AT4 can tow up to 5,000 lb, which is ample for most needs.

Driving the 2025 GMC Acadia AT4 - 6.5/10

The Acadia AT4 offers a decent compromise between comfort and off-road capability, but don't expect miracles. Its specially calibrated suspension effectively absorbs shocks, but road imperfections are still felt, especially at low speeds. On gravel roads, the Acadia AT4 is stable, but caution is advised on rougher terrain.



The Active Torque Control all-wheel-drive system, exclusive to the AT4, does an honest job of distributing torque between the wheels to optimize traction. To adapt to various conditions, the Acadia AT4 offers a choice of six drive modes, accessible via a dial on the centre console. Off-Road mode adjusts vehicle parameters to optimize traction on loose surfaces like dirt, sand or snow.

Hill Descent mode, meanwhile, controls speed on steep descents, using engine braking and anti-lock brakes.

GMC Acadia AT4 2025 | Photo: K.Soltani

For daily driving, Normal mode prioritizes comfort and fuel efficiency. If you're looking for a more dynamic drive with more direct throttle and steering response, Sport mode is there for you. Tow/Haul mode adjusts settings for towing, optimizing stability and power.

Finally, Snow mode improves traction on snow and ice by adjusting throttle response and torque distribution.

These different drive modes contribute to the Acadia AT4's versatility, allowing it to adapt to a variety of situations. However, make no mistake, the Acadia AT4 is not a true off-roader. It's capable of venturing off the beaten path, but its capabilities remain limited.

On the road, the Acadia AT4 is comfortable and quiet. The steering is precise but lacks a bit of feedback. Body roll is well controlled, but you can feel that the vehicle is tall. Accelerations are strong thanks to the turbocharged engine, but the eight-speed automatic transmission can sometimes be hesitant.

In dynamic driving, the Acadia AT4 quickly shows you its limits. Its significant weight and high centre of gravity make themselves felt in tight corners.

GMC Acadia AT4 2025 | Photo: K.Soltani

GMC Acadia AT4 2025 | Photo: K.Soltani

2025 GMC Acadia pricing in Canada

The price range of the 2025 Acadia spans some $10,000, which does allow buyers to choose the version that best suits their needs and budget.

2025 Acadia Elevation - $52,499 - the Acadia Elevation offers an excellent entry point into the Acadia range. It includes a comprehensive set of standard features, notably the infotainment system with a 15-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and a suite of driver-assistance technologies.

2025 Acadia AT4 - $57,999 - the Acadia AT4 adds an adventure dimension to the equation. It stands out with its increased ground clearance, all-terrain tires, Active Torque Control all-wheel-drive system, and exclusive design elements.

2025 Acadia Denali - $64,499 - At the top of the range, the Acadia Denali embodies luxury and refinement. It offers premium features like perforated leather seats, 16-speaker Bose audio system, genuine wood trim and optional 22-inch wheels.

Note that prices do not include options, freight charges and taxes. The final price of a 2025 Acadia can therefore vary considerably depending on the chosen version and added options.

GMC Acadia AT4 2025 | Photo: K.Soltani

The final word

The 2025 GMC Acadia AT4 is a versatile SUV that combines comfort, space and off-road capabilities. Its rugged design and specific equipment allow it to venture off the beaten path while offering an enjoyable daily driving experience.

It's aimed at active families looking for a vehicle capable of accompanying them on all their adventures, whether for a back-country getaway or daily commuting.

