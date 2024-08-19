2025 GMC Yukon Gets Design Refresh, Interior Upgrade

The redesigned and upgraded 2025 GMC Yukon has just been presented. Alongside the improvements, the SUV also gets its very first AT4 Ultimate trim.

2025 GMC Yukon – What’s new?

After dealing with the Acadia and the Terrain, both of which have just been thoroughly updated, GMC attacked both the exterior and interior of its flagship model for this makeover.

Aside from styling updates, the new Yukon also features upgraded technologies, a must in its category if it’s to keep up with the competition.

The new AT4 Ultimate trim, meanwhile, comes as the AT4 trim marks its fifth anniversary within the GMC model range. Also spruced up for 2025 is the model’s range-topping Denali Ultimate trim.

2025 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate, profile | Photo: GMC

Design of the 2025 GMC Yukon

The new edition of the SUV features unique grille patterns up front, liftgate badging out back and animated headlights and taillights. Overall, the exterior styling “exudes a muscular yet refined character”, as GMC puts it.

2025 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate, interior | Photo: GMC

Inside

The interior’s updates are many, starting with a 16.8-inch display screen for the updated, vertically oriented infotainment centre interface. GMC says that interface is highly customizable. Second-row passengers, meanwhile, have their own 8-inch rear climate control – if buyers have picked that option.

A panoramic roof is available as an option, as is a hands-free tailgate function.

2025 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate, lower console | Photo: GMC

Technology in the 2025 GMC Yukon

advanced technology, safety and driver assistance features coming to the 2025 Yukon include available Night Vision (optional); it helps make driving in low-light situations safer. Thermal object detection helps identify pedestrians and animals by alerting drivers via the head-up display and driver information centre.

New standard functions include:

- Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking

- Rear Cross Traffic Braking

- Side Bicyclist Alert

- Intersection Automatic Emergency Braking

Buyers can option in GM’s Super Cruise semi-autonomous drive system, which allows for hands-free driving on a vast network of North American roads. That network is expected to cover 1.2 million km by the end of 2025. In the new Yukon, the system will include the possibility of hands-free trailering, an industry first according to GMC.

The 2025 GMC Yukon AT4 Ultimate and Denali Ultimate | Photo: GMC

GMC Yukon Yukon 2025, seats | Photo: GMC

Powertrains of the 2025 GMC Yukon

The default engine for the new Yukon is a 3.0L Duramax turbodiesel unit with an output of 305 hp and 495 lb-ft of torque. For the first time, that engine is available with the AT4 variants.

The other available engine is a 6.2L V8 good for 420 hp and 460 lb-ft working with a 10-speed auto transmission.

In case you’re wondering, the towing capacity of the new 2025 Yukon is 8,400 lb.

The redesigned 2025 GMC Yukon will be available by the end of 2024. Pricing and other details should be announced as launch date approaches.

2025 GMC Yukon AT4 Ultimate, three-quarters rear | Photo: GMC

2025 GMC Yukon AT4 Ultimate, front | Photo: GMC

GMC Yukon Yukon 2025, second-row screens | Photo: GMC

2025 GMC Yukon AT4 Ultimate, wheels | Photo: GMC

2025 GMC Yukon AT4 Ultimate, off road | Photo: GMC

2025 GMC Yukon Yukon Denali Ultimate, headlight | Photo: GMC