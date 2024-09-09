• Auto123 reviews the 2025 GMC Hummer EV SUV.

After getting acquainted with the Hummer EV pickup last year, we recently spent a week – and over 700 km - behind the wheel of the SUV version.

If you have a garage that can accommodate buses, well this might be for you...

The Hummer EV is the flagship model for the GMC brand. It's the kind of vehicle that everyone wants to see at a GM dealership, before they get real and leave with a Chevrolet Equinox or Blazer.

Hummer models represent the ultimate showcase of General Motors' Ultium technology, and personify the automaker’s promise for an all-electric future. That road has so far been strewn with pitfalls - recalls and uneven sales have made for a chaotic start - but the Hummer EV is there, shining like the beacon of Alexandria, showing the way for the other models in the company’s electric portfolio.

2025 GMC Hummer EV, front | Photo: B.Charette

2025 GMC Hummer EV - What's new?

Having made its debut in 2024, the GMC Hummer EV SUV returns unchanged in 2025, with the exception of two new optional paint colours, Solar Orange and Graphite Blue Metallic.

2025 GMC Hummer EV, profile | Photo: B.Charette

Design of the 2025 GMC Hummer EV - 8.0/10

This is a very polarizing subject. Some find this SUV ugly, others love it. Both agree on one thing: it’s huge. Like the Colossus of Rhodes, its bodywork, made of brutal angles and sharp lines, defies the purity of modern curves and looks as if it's been chopped with an axe. There's a kind of primitive strength, a restrained violence that transpires from the silhouette.

The vehicle evokes a mobile fortress; it’s like it sends a declaration of power that silently crushes aesthetic conventions. The design stands out like a massive shadow that swallows the light and redefines the very idea of what an SUV can be.

In short, this electric Hummer is as intimidating as its gasoline-powered ancestor.

2025 GMC Hummer EV, interior | Photo: B.Charette

2025 GMC Hummer EV, seating | Photo: B.Charette

Inside the 2025 GMC Hummer EV - 7.0/10

Inside, the contrast is striking. You expect a plush cabin, but what you get is a harsh, almost Spartan environment. Seats, even when wrapped in perforated leather and textured vinyl, look more utilitarian than luxurious, while the copper-and-white-trimmed cockpit lights up the cabin in an invigorating fashion.

Right angles are also found throughout, on door handles, around the dashboard and door surrounds. This lends a certain ruggedness to the materials, as if the Hummer were restrained from its comfort to better embrace its role as a war machine. Here, every button and switch is large enough to be operated with gloves, a reminder of the beast's disproportionate size.

2025 GMC Hummer EV, multimedia screen | Photo: B.Charette

Technology in the 2025 GMC Hummer EV - 9.0/10

On-board technology lives up to expectations. Based on Android Automotive, the Hummer's multimedia system is a veritable digital arsenal. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wireless, SiriusXM satellite radio, navigation and Alexa voice assistant make up a feature-rich package. Customized for the Hummer, it integrates specific data for off-road driving, transforming the vehicle into a connected beast, ready to take on the unknown.

Underbody cameras, towing sensors and voice assistant combine to make every journey a monitored, controlled, almost cybernetic experience. The large central display is as easy to read as it is to operate.

The excellent touchscreen graphics display pitch and roll indicators, as well as mode settings and other information such as altitude. But most of the time, I set it to show the excellent camera angles - up to 17 of them in all - that let me see in front, behind, under, around and overhead. These extra eyes help situate the vehicle in space in off-road mode. Even more importantly, the rear steerable wheels that can go up to 10 degrees counterphase, or opposite to the front wheels, help the Hummer feel very compact, despite its size.

2025 GMC Hummer EV, three-quarters rear | Photo: B.Charette

Powertrain of the 2025 GMC Hummer EV - 10/10

Our test model, the EV3X, features a trio of motors (one front and two rear) with a claimed output of 830 hp and an actual maximum torque of 1,206 lb-ft. The “Watts to Freedom” mode enables this 3,298 kg heap of metal to achieve 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds.

Compared to the pickup, the SUV has a shorter wheelbase but retains everyone’s favourite off-road gizmos from the truck version we drove last year, including four-wheel steering with CrabWalk, and an adjustable air suspension with Extract mode that can raise it six inches.

GMC also adds a full-size spare wheel mounted on the tailgate. In addition, the optional Extreme Off-Road package includes 18-inch wheels belted with 35-inch off-road tires, extra underbody protection, ground-level cameras for better visibility when maneuvering, upgraded axles with heavy-duty components, a locking front differential and rear motors capable of electronically mimicking a locking differential.

2025 GMC Hummer EV, three-quarters front | Photo: B.Charette

Driving the 2025 GMC Hummer EV - 9/10

On the road, the Hummer EV is a rolling paradox. The air suspension absorbs everything in its path with disconcerting ease, turning every journey into a glide over the imperfections of the asphalt. But despite this apparent smoothness, the steering remains heavy, constantly reminding you of the mass you’re commanding. It's a vehicle you guide rather than drive, a beast you have to learn to tame.

And those numbers cited above are for real. Despite its size and weight, a simple touch of the pedal makes this monster spring to life like a hungry feline, ready to pounce on its prey. What's more, thanks to the directional rear wheels, the turning radius is equivalent to that of a subcompact.

Note that the tires, designed for off-road driving, constantly make their presence felt in the cabin.

You have an impressive choice of driving modes. These lower or raise the air suspension. Terrain and Normal modes are the ones we used most often. There are also off-road settings, My mode and even a Towing mode that allows you to pull up to 10,000 lb.

2025 GMC Hummer EV, front end | Photo: B.Charette

2025 GMC Hummer EV range - 7.5/10

With its massive 170-kWh battery, the Hummer EV promises a range of 500 km, according to the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) - and Ultium batteries continue to deliver on GM’s promises. During our week-long test drive, we made a round trip from Montreal to Ottawa on a single full charge (well, almost).

On departure in the morning, the battery indicated a range of 504 km. The trip to Ottawa was 236 km, so 472 km for a round trip. Average speed on the outward journey was between 110 and 115 km/h. Fuel consumption was between 40 and 50 kW/100 km, figures that make you dizzy. It's not for nothing that the battery is large.

The restaurant where we were meeting was next door to an Ikea. So we took advantage of the free charging offered there to put some charge back into the battery. In just over two hours at a Level 2 terminal, we added 5 percent of energy.

For the return, we left Ottawa with 49 percent charge. With a 236-km trip ahead of us, the onboard computer showed… 234 km of charge left. So we decided to reduce speed to between 105 and 107 km/h, and then drafted behind a semi-trailer for 85 km. With that, consumption fell to 20-22 kW/100 km, allowing us to pull in at home with 5 percent charge left. The same 5 percent accumulated during our lunchtime stop.

The upshot is that if you drive conservatively, the advertised range is realistic. Recharging from 5 to 100 percent at home on a 50-amp terminal took 14 hours. The 800-volt architecture allows you to reach a range of 160 km in 14 minutes using a DC fast charger.

2025 GMC Hummer EV, rear | Photo: B.Charette

The final word

The GMC Hummer EV is the answer to a question no one asked, but it stands, impassive, like a provocation to established norms. In a world where electrification mostly equals sobriety, the Hummer reinvents fury, turning every kilometer into an act of rebellion. And even if it's not the most practical or rational vehicle, it's an ode to extravagance, a reminder that the soul of the automobile, even electric, can still be abused.

This opulence starts at just over $110,000 CAD; our test model came in at $142,600.

2025 GMC Hummer EV competitors

In the electric SUV segment, the Hummer EV has no real direct rivals. There are models like the Mercedes-Benz G580 and the Tesla Cybertruck, which swim in more or less the same waters. But where these rivals focus on refinement or innovation, the Hummer EV opts for excess, a disproportion that makes it a unique proposition. It's not for the masses, but for those who want a vehicle that knows no limits, neither in size nor in attitude. Be warned, though, that you won't be allowed in most underground parking lots.