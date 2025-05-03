Over the next few weeks, we'll be getting to know the 2025 Honda Civic Sport Touring Hybrid a little better. Here is the second chapter of our long-term test of the model.

See also: 2025 Honda Civic Touring Hybrid Long-Term Test, Part 1: A Best-Seller for Half a Century

“That, a Civic?”

That sums up my reaction when handed the fob to the 2025 Honda Civic Sport Touring Hybrid. I would have been less skeptical if told it was a new version of the Accord.

Because the fact is that, like with most small cars, over time the small Civic has become a rather large Civic!

So, as I’m wont to do, I consulted past and present technical specifications.

2025 Honda Civic Sport Touring, three-quarters rear | Photo: M.Crépault

A spacious compact car

In the 2002 edition of the Quebec-published L’Annuel de l’automobile, a go-to reference for such things, we find that that the Civic sedan of that era measured 4,435 mm in length (3 more for the coupe).

Advance the clock almost a quarter of a century, and taking a tape measure to the current Civic gives a reading of 4,655 mm (4,529 mm for the hatchback model).

The sedan has thus grown by 217 mm, or more than 8 inches. There are only about 15 cm separating a 2025 Civic from a 2002 Accord. Which itself has stretched out over the years, by 161 mm.

This table provides a succinct picture of the models’ growth spurt:

Civic (sedan) Accord

2002 2025 2002 2025

Length (mm) 4435 4655 4767 4971

Width 1715 1900 1785 1906

Height 1440 1415 1445 1449

Wheelbase 2620 2735 2715 2830

2025 Honda Civic Sport Touring, front | Photo: M.Crépault

Looking good

My test version of the sedan, the Sport Touring Hybrid, sits atop of the model offering, above the more affordable LX, Sport and Sport Hybrid models.

And, the 2025 model might be bigger than its predecessors, but when I look at it in my driveway, I like what I see. It's not remarkable enough to spot at first glance in a packed Costco parking lot - but you’d probably do it on the second.

The body exudes an athletic look thanks to the plunging windshield, the rear end that adopts a slight “fastback” look, and the reliefs in the flanks that converge towards the pointed nose.

Although the 5-door (hatchback) model plays the sportiness card even more, the sedan is no old brown shoe, with its sharp front end that showcases rebellious headlights and openings concealed by geometric and black honeycomb grilles, just like the mirrors and the window surrounds.

This absence of chrome, except on the badging, and the arrowed spokes of the rims that energize the 18-inch wheels (16 for the LX), give the bodywork a style that deliberately plays the discretion card but is just waiting for the right opportunity to impress you.

Overall I’m very comfortable giving an 8.5 out of 10 to the exterior design of the Honda Civic Sport Touring Hybrid.

2025 Honda Civic Sport Touring, interior | Photo: M.Crépault

Common sense

To get in the thing, you have to bend your knees slightly and mind your noggin (if you’re taller than average). Actually you kind of drop into the seat, which is low but wide, so welcoming. When getting out, you’ll be working the lower back and quadriceps a bit.

Once dropped into place, you’ll probably notice first the dashboard, which reprises the dark honeycomb pattern of the front grille. Points for consistency, designers. You’ll also find there a high-mounted 9-inch main screen (7 inches in other Civics).

There’s a bigger presence of chrome in the cabin than outside, but its polished finish prevents it from becoming gaudy. And the shiny accents play an ergonomic role by helping you distinguish the buttons from one other. You can guess that the common sense accumulated over generations of Civics dictated the placement of the controls.

Want to heat the steering wheel? No need to overthink it, the switch is located on the steering wheel, right in front of you. Want the radio? The main dial is within easy reach, while the tuning arrows are below. The only button slightly obstructed by the steering column is the keyless start (Power) button. Fortunately, it shines.

2025 Honda Civic Sport Touring, multimedia screen | Photo: M.Crépault

Traditional buttons there might be, you still get state-of-the-art connectivity. The Sport Touring Hybrid – and only it for the moment in the Civic lineup – offers the Google environment. In other words, if you have an Android phone, you're good to go, so to speak. If you're more of an Apple fan, rest assured the Honda is CarPlay compatible (wireless here but wired in other versions), but you do need to fiddle more with the menu and settings to get that done.

Those taller folks we mentioned? The low roofline necessitates caution if you’re climbing into the rear bench seat. Once installed, though, legroom is excellent. To lower the 60/40 seatbacks, you’ll have to go ‘round back, open the trunk and pull the tabs located there.

That’s it for the quick tour. Next week, we drive it.