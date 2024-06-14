Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2025 Honda Civic Sedan Pricing Announced for Canada: Hybrid gets $33,300 MSRP

Honda Civic Touring Hybride 2025 | Photo: Honda
    Derek Boshouwers
     Honda also announced the Civic Hybrid’s fuel consumption rating: 4.9L/100 km (combined)

    The 2025 Honda Civic is priced starting at $27,540 CAD, the automaker announced today. The pricing grid included the new Civic Hybrid version, which is priced starting at $33,300.

    Note that the 2025 Civic Hatchback (and new Hatchback Hybrid variant) will arrive at Honda dealers in Canada later this summer. They will be followed by the 2025 Civic Type R and revised 2025 Civic Si.

    2025 Honda Civic Sedan pricing in Canada

    • - 2025 Civic LX - $27,540 CAD
    • - 2025 Civic Sport - $31,400
    • - 2025 Civic Sport Hybrid - $33,300
    • - 2025 Civic Touring Hybrid - $36,800

    Fuel consumption
    Here are the figures provided by Honda for the 2025 Civic sedan

    • - 2025 Civic LX - 7.4/5.8/6.7 (L/100km, city, highway and combined)
    • - 2025 Civic Sport - 7.6/6.0/6.9 (L/100km, city, highway and combined)
    • - 2025 Civic Sport Hybrid - 4.7/5.1/4.9 (L/100km, city, highway and combined)
    • - 2025 Civic Touring Hybrid - 4.7/5.1/4.9 (L/100km, city, highway and combined
    Honda Civic Sport Hybride 2025
    Honda Civic Sport Hybride 2025 | Photo: Honda

    Powertrains of the 2025 Honda Civic sedan

    The Civic LX and Sport trims are powered once again by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine delivering 150 hp and 133 lb-ft of torque, working in conjunction with a CVT (continuously variable transmission).

    The Civic Hybrid inherits the Accord’s 2.0L 4-cylinder (also used in the CR-V). Here, the powertrain with that engine will deliver 200 hp and 232 lb-ft of torque, making this variant more powerful than regular models. The transmission is an electronic CVT.

    See also: Honda Unveils 2025 Civic Hybrid

