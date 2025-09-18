• Auto123 reviews the 2025 Hyundai Tucson XRT.

The Hyundai Tucson, a well-established player in the compact SUV segment, is now available in a more assertive XRT version. This new iteration targets a clientele that appreciates a robust and versatile aesthetic.

A central question remains: how does the 2025 Tucson XRT compare to its rival, the Subaru Forester, a model highly regarded by Canadian consumers? The latter is available in a Wilderness version which, unlike the XRT, offers real adjustments for off-road driving.

The 2025 Tucson XRT is not a complete overhaul, but rather a specific version that emphasizes a more adventurous appearance. It seeks to attract buyers who want a style that evokes off-road getaways, without necessarily needing the capabilities of a true all-terrain vehicle. The main appeal of the XRT thus lies in its aesthetics.

| Photo: Hyundai

Design of the 2025 Hyundai Tucson XRT – 8.0/10

The 2025 Tucson XRT advertises its difference from other trims. Several design elements contribute to its more robust look.

Notably, there are unique black-finished alloy wheels that reinforce its character, as does the black cladding added to the wheel arches and side sills. Functional roof rails allow for the transport of additional equipment. The front and rear bumpers, also black, have been redesigned with a more angular style for an increased impression of toughness.

All these modifications give the Tucson XRT a more imposing presence on the road. However, it’s important to note that, contrary to what its appearance might suggest, the XRT has neither additional underbody skid plates nor significantly increased ground clearance.

The lack of technical modifications for off-roading is an important point, especially in comparison with competitors like the Forester Wilderness, which offers genuine enhancements for off-the-beaten-path adventures.

| Photo: K.Soltani

| Photo: Hyundai

The interior

The Tucson XRT's cabin benefits from the update applied to the entire lineup for 2025. The centerpiece of this modernization is the new panoramic curved display that integrates two 12.3-inch screens: one for the digital instrument cluster, the other for the infotainment system.

This configuration gives the interior a contemporary look and a premium feel. The climate and audio controls have also been revised, incorporating a balance between physical buttons and touch controls.

Space on board is generous, for both passengers and luggage. Practical storage solutions have been integrated, such as a deep tray on the dashboard and large door pockets.

The XRT-specific touches inside are discreet, mainly limited to black seats adorned with an XRT badge.

| Photo: Hyundai

Technology in the 2025 Hyundai Tucson XRT – 8.5/10

The Tucson XRT takes full advantage of the technological advancements integrated into the model's latest update. The most striking element is undoubtedly the new 12.3-inch curved display.

The infotainment system is standard with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The presence of a wireless phone charger in the center console is also a plus.

The Tucson XRT is equipped with a comprehensive suite of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) that improve safety and facilitate daily driving, including lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot monitoring.

| Photo: Hyundai

Powertrain of the 2025 Hyundai Tucson XRT – 6.5/10

One of the less convincing aspects of the Tucson XRT is its powertrain. This version is offered with only one engine: a 2.5L naturally aspirated 4-cylinder, developing 187 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque. Unlike other Tucson versions, a hybrid option is not available for the XRT. The only transmission offered is an 8-speed automatic.

In urban driving, the Tucson XRT is relatively responsive. On the highway, however, the limits of those 187 horses become more apparent, and passing manoeuvres can be laborious. Its 0-100 km/h acceleration time of about 9.0 seconds is slightly behind some direct competitors, including the Subaru Forester.

To be clear, the powertrain is sufficient for daily use, but it doesn't offer the level of performance one might expect from a vehicle with a sportier appearance.

| Photo: Hyundai

Driving the 2025 Hyundai Tucson XRT – 7.0/10

The 2025 Tucson XRT offers good comfort on well-maintained roads, but it truly reveals its qualities in an urban environment. During our drives in Montreal, a city known for its rough roads, the suspension proved effective at absorbing potholes, ensuring a smooth ride.

We appreciated its maneuverability in the city, where its light steering and compact size make it pleasant to use. On the highway, however, the vehicle was less convincing, mainly due to its somewhat underpowered engine.

Fuel consumption

Official figures say the 2025 Tucson XRT has a fuel consumption of 9.9L/100 km in the city and 8.3L/100 km on the highway, for a combined average of 9.2L/100 km.

During our 791-km mixed-driving test, we recorded a slightly lower real-world consumption of 8.9L/100 km, during a week of cold temperatures.

2025 Hyundai Tucson XRT – Pricing in Canada

In Canada, the MSRP for the 2025 Hyundai Tucson XRT is $40,399.

| Photo: Hyundai

Your questions about the 2025 Hyundai Tucson XRT

Is the Tucson XRT a true 4x4?

No. It is equipped with Hyundai's HTRAC all-wheel drive, which provides good grip in various conditions. However, it is not a vehicle designed for intensive off-roading and does not have the features of a true 4x4, like a transfer case with low-range gears.

What are the XRT-specific features?

The features are mainly aesthetic: black wheels, black body cladding, roof rails, and more ruggedly styled bumpers. Inside, there are black seats with an XRT badge.

Is fuel consumption much higher than the base Tucson?

It is slightly higher, likely due to the extra weight of the design elements and different tires.

Does the Tucson XRT have higher ground clearance?

No, the ground clearance is not significantly higher than on other Tucson versions.

| Photo: Hyundai

The final word

The 2025 Hyundai Tucson XRT is a versatile compact SUV that stands out for its "rugged" look. It offers a modern, spacious, and well-equipped interior, as well as a pleasant drive in the city.

However, despite its robust appearance, its actual off-road capabilities are limited. The main appeal of the XRT lies in its enhanced aesthetics which, overall, are more successful than those of the Subaru Forester.

Competitors of the 2025 Hyundai Tucson XRT