Hyundai Recalls 737 2025 Palisade SUVs over Fire Risk

Hyundai recalls 737 Palisade 2025 due to fire hazard

Hyundai is recalling a small number of units of its Palisade SUV - 620 in the U.S. and 117 in Canada. It's not the company's biggest recall ever, but when it comes to safety and a fire hazard, it's important to get the word out.

The problem

The hermetic seal on the housing of the electric oil pump may be defective due to damage found in the tooling used to manufacture it. As a result, the seal could potentially allow moisture to enter and accumulate on the circuit board. This could cause an electrical short circuit, resulting in a fire.

2025 Palisade owners can continue to drive their vehicles, but the company recommends that they park them outdoors and away from buildings until the models are repaired.

The solution

If your Palisade is affected, you will receive a notice in the mail in early July. It will tell you how to proceed with the repair, which will have to be done at the dealership. The repair involves replacing the oil pump control unit and the wiring harness. All repairs are free of charge.