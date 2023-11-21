• Hyundai reveals changes coming to the Tucson SUV for 2025.

The current, fourth generation of the Hyundai Tucson debuted in 2021 as a 2022 model. For 2025, its fourth year on the market, the SUV isn’t getting a new generation but it will benefit from aesthetic revisions, both inside and out.

Mostly, though, the changes are in (side. Hyundai has completely overhauled the dashboard, correcting a number of shortcomings and aging elements found in the current version.

To give us an idea of the changes, the automaker has shared a few images. The version shown is the one intended for the European market, but the North American version should be the same by and large, and we can expect a presentation of it in early 2024. The revised Tucson should launch here later next year, as a 2025 model.

The all-new 2025 Hyundai Tucson (Europe) Photo: Hyundai

On the outside, the front grille has been redesigned. It still occupies the same space, but there are fewer lighting elements. The lower bumper has also been redesigned for a more rugged appearance. The protective strip underneath has also been enlarged.

Overall, the next Tucson sports a slightly reworked front end, but with a slightly more successful visual appearance.

Interior of 2025 Hyundai Tucson (Europe) Photo: Hyundai

On board, the look is completely different than the current model. Where there are presently two separate screens, a digital instrument cluster and to its right a multimedia screen on the centre console, the new design features a single continuous display extending from the left-hand side of the dashboard to the centre console.

The air vents have also been relocated. Previously located at the top of the dashboard, they now return to a central position, along a strip running the width of the cabin. That strip serves to separate the display from a new unit housing the physical buttons for the climate system controls.

Steering wheel, dashboard of 2025 Hyundai Tucson (Europe) Photo: Hyundai

Another significant “shift” involves the gear selector, which travels from the centre console to the steering column. Where it used to be, we find a pad for wireless phone charging. New USB ports have also been added to the centre console.

At the time of the 2022 redesign, the model's interior was met with fairly unanimous disappointment. The consensus view? It simply didn't measure up to the competition. The changes made for 2025 clearly seek to address the criticism from the last go-round, and from the looks of it they got things much more right here.

Mechanically, nothing should change. We'll have more details on the North American 2025 Tucson in the coming months.