• Auto123 reviews the 2025 Mini Countryman S ALL4.

The Mini Countryman, the iconic British brand's largest offering and its only crossover SUV, has gotten a substantial redesign for 2025. This marks the third of the Countryman and brings with it a host of updates touching on the design the technology and the powertrain.

2025 Mini Countryman S ALL4: What's new?

The 2025 Mini Countryman S ALL4 is built on a new platform shared with the BMW X1, and which translates into a larger overall size; the new model is longer, wider and higher than before.

The exterior and interior design have been refreshed, and the model features new technology and powertrain options.

Notably, a fully electric variant, the Countryman SE ALL4, is available for the first time.

Design of the 2025 Mini Countryman S ALL4

The exterior design of the 2025 Mini Countryman S ALL4 retains the brand's signature styling cues while introducing a more mature and refined aesthetic. Mini acted sanely of course and preserved the model’s proportions, notably keeping the short hood, long wheelbase and upright stance. But the new model does feature smoother lines and fewer extraneous design elements, for a less busy look.

The front end gets a larger octagonal grille, flanked by redesigned LED headlights with a more angular shape. The rear features new taillights with the expected Union Jack-inspired design. The profile is made sleeker by flush door handles.

The interior

The 2025 Mini Countryman S ALL4’s interior has been significantly redesigned is now both more spacious and technologically laden. The dashboard gets its large central OLED touchscreen, via which users access and control the main vehicle functions. Physical buttons have been minimized, contributing to a clean and uncluttered aesthetic but which could annoy some.

The increased dimensions of the new Countryman translate to more passenger and cargo space. Rear seat passengers benefit from increased legroom and headroom, and the cargo capacity has been expanded, offering 25-percent more space than the outgoing model.

The interior materials have been upgraded, with a focus on high-quality finishes and sustainable textiles.

Technology in the 2025 Mini Countryman S ALL4

The 2025 Mini Countryman S ALL4 features a new infotainment system with a 9.44-inch circular OLED touchscreen. The system includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, navigation and a personal assistant function. A digital instrument cluster replaces traditional analog gauges, providing a customizable display of vehicle information.

The 2025 Mini Countryman S ALL4 is equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including:

- Anti-lock braking system

- Electronic stability control

- Traction control system

- Multiple Airbags (front, side, and curtain)

- Tire pressure monitoring system

- Rearview camera

- Park distance control

Optional safety features include:

- Adaptive cruise control

- Lane departure warning

- Automated emergency braking

- Blind spot monitoring

- Rear cross-traffic alert

- Head-up display

Powertrain of the 2025 Mini Countryman S ALL4

The 2025 Mini Countryman S ALL4 is powered by a turbocharged 2.0L 4-cylinder engine delivering 241 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and Mini's ALL4 all-wheel-drive system. The powertrain delivers strong performance, with a 0-100 km/h time of approximately 6.2 seconds.

Driving the 2025 Mini Countryman S ALL4

The 2025 Countryman S ALL4 delivers the handling characteristics you expect from a Mini, while offering a surprisingly refined and comfortable ride. The ALL4 all-wheel-drive system mean you also get enhanced traction and stability, particularly in adverse weather conditions. The suspension is tuned to balance sporty handling with everyday comfort.

The Countryman S ALL4 is not as overtly sporty as the smaller Cooper S hatchback, but it still delivers an engaging driving experience. The steering is precise and responsive, and the vehicle feels agile and nimble through corners. The increased size and refined suspension contribute to a more composed ride on the highway. Those same elements may reduce the fun factor compared to the Cooper, but driving this crossover is still plenty fun when compared to most of its rivals.

Fuel consumption

According to Natural Resources Canada, the 2025 Mini Countryman S ALL4 has the following fuel consumption ratings:

* City: 9.4L/100 km

* Highway: 7.5L/100 km

* Combined: 8.5L/100 km

These figures represent a slight improvement over the previous generation model. We averaged 9.0L/100 km in our week of testing, which was heavy on the urban and suburban driving and light on highway time. We expect the average to improve when racking up more time on the highway.

2025 Mini Countryman S ALL4 - Trims and pricing for Canada

The 2025 Mini Countryman S ALL4 is available in three trim levels: Premier, Signature, and Iconic. Canadian pricing is as follows:

- 2025 Countryman S ALL4 Premier - $40,790

- 2025 Countryman S ALL4 Signature - $46,090

- 2025 Countryman S ALL4 Iconic - $50,090

Prices do not include freight and PDI.

The final word

The 2025 Mini Countryman S ALL4 represents a step forward for the brand’s crossover offering. The design has been updated without losing the model’s traditional appeal, it offers more interior space, the tech is plentiful and more advanced and its powertrain is both efficient and plenty powerful enough for the vehicle.

Put that all together and you have a versatile and stylish premium crossover – at a premium price of course.

Competitors of the 2025 Mini Countryman S ALL4

- Alfa Romeo Tonale

- BMW X1 / X2

- Mercedes-Benz GLA

- Volvo XC40

