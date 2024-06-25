It should come as little surprise: there’s a large array of SUVs and pickup trucks coming down the pipe heading into 2025. These vehicle segments continue to be some of the busiest in the business and when we look at what’s on the way, we don’t imagine that changing any time soon.

Auto123 gets out its crystal ball and presents the 30 most notable models that will hit the market in 2024-2025. Today, 10 SUVs and pickups!

Yes, you read that right. The Corvette is going mainstream and gaining some ride height, more doors, and a proper hatch – not to mention all-wheel-drive.

AWD, it sort of already had, but this time instead of being solely about the quickest way out of a corner – as is the case with the EV-AWD system in the Corvette E-Ray – we imagine it’s going to be more about driver confidence and real-world comfort.

Sources inside GM told Car and Driver that the more passenger-centric Corvette could have 4- and 6-cylinder turbo power as well as the 6.2L V8 from the sport car.

When is the 2025 Chevrolet Corvette SUV coming?

We wouldn’t put any wagers on it just yet, but the Corvette SUV could be on the market before the end of 2024. More likely, we’re talking early in 2025.

