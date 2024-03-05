• Auto123 gets in a first test drive of the 2025 Mini Countryman SE.

Cascais, Portugal - First introduced in 2010, the Countryman has been given a third generation for 2025. Six cm taller and thirteen centimetres longer, the new Mini Countryman has grown significantly in relation to its predecessor. It has lost none of its charisma, however. But given its growth, the question becomes whether the name Mini is still entirely appropriate.

2025 Mini Countryman SE, in profile Photo: B.Charette

Exterior design

Measuring 4433 mm long, 1843 mm wide and 1656 mm high, the new Mini Countryman is both elegant and a spacious everyday companion. Thanks to the wheelbase, now extended to 2692 mm, comfort has been further enhanced.

We could describe the overall style in two words: deliberate simplicity. The SUV is more minimalist in its visual approach, with short overhangs and hood, and the long wheelbase contrasting with the large wheels combines classic Mini design features with an athletic-looking body.

You have clean surfaces, a slightly curved roof with a seamless transition to the new C-pillar shape specific to each version, and the characteristic all-round black stripe. There are LED headlamps front and rear, and wheels up to 20 inches in various designs that add to the rugged look.

2025 Mini Countryman SE, three-quarters rear Photo: B.Charette

More emphasis is placed on the body colour, resulting in an elegant appearance. The pronounced shoulder section reinforces the powerful appearance of the new Mini Countryman.

The rear tapers below the model's lettering, visually dividing the rear into two sections. The rear skirt in the lower section underlines the vehicle's solid stance, while the generous surfaces in the upper section give the vehicle a lighter appearance.

2025 Mini Countryman SE, interior Photo: Mini

Interior presentation

The extra space on the outside is mirrored on the inside. The rear of the vehicle offers maximum reduction and space. The rear row of seats can be adjusted in length by up to 13 cm. The backrests of the three rear seats can also be individually adjusted in six positions, up to 12 degrees. Trunk capacity ranges from 460 to 1,450 litres. An additional compartment in the floor offers practical space for charging accessories.

The driver and front passenger benefit from significantly improved comfort in the new Mini Countryman, with almost 3 cm extra width at shoulder and elbow level. The shoulder width of the rear seats has also been increased, by 2.5 cm.

The optional panoramic glass roof makes the interior particularly bright and user-friendly. A process using recycled polyester produces a two-tone textile design.

2025 Mini Countryman SE, second row of seats Photo: Mini

The entire interior is divided into an upper and lower section along a horizontal line beneath the new round instrument. Above, all design elements such as air vents and door handles are aligned vertically, emphasizing the vehicle's character. The design of the reconfigured rocker bar cites the various functions with five individually designed rocker switches.

The most important driving functions (parking brake, gear selector, start/stop button, experience mode switch, volume control) are thus directly accessible.

At the same time, the gear selector is no longer located on the centre console, freeing up space for practical, spacious storage. The cup holders have been enlarged, and the console includes a new storage space beneath the switch bar. The latter allows phones to be stored in an easy-to-find place, and wirelessly recharged at the same time.

2025 Mini Countryman SE, buttons on central console Photo: Mini

Technology and safety

The dashboard of the new Mini Countryman concentrates all functions in a central screen. All important content is projected onto the optional head-up display. The central 9.4-inch high-resolution OLED display sets a new benchmark for the new Countryman. It retains the round shape of the previous model with the addition of a completely new feel and versatile functions.

Thanks to the MINI 9 operating system, all vehicle functions can be controlled by touch or voice, simply by saying ‘Hey Mini’.

2025 Mini Countryman SE, steering wheel, multimedia screen Photo: Mini

In the redesigned cockpit, the screen has been moved closer to the two front seats, making it easy to reach. The graphic presentation is modern and focused on the essentials. The upper area contains vehicle information such as speed and battery status. When the speedometer is pressed, a large screen appears with a full-screen speedometer that clearly emphasizes driving.

In the home menu, other functions are displayed as thumbnails to the left and right of the current menu function. They can be displayed and selected by sliding horizontally towards the center. In the lower part of the OLED screen, the Navigation, Media, Phone and Climate menu items can be selected directly at any time. All other functions can be accessed via the menu in the same way as on a smartphone.

All this takes some getting used to, but you'll be able to navigate after a few hours.

In addition to automatic active cruise control, the Lane Assistant takes over lateral guidance as part of an optional Driving Assistant Plus package. Using the vehicle's sensors and other assistance systems, the assistant detects the gaps required for the lane change to the exit and ensures that the vehicle is travelling at the optimum speed for the assisted lane change.

As part of the optional Professional Parking Assistant, the vehicle can be maneuvered out of a parking space using your smartphone and the new remote parking function. If there isn't enough space to the side of the vehicle, the Countryman uses this function to pull out of the parking space on its own, making entry easier for the driver.

2025 Mini Countryman SE, front Photo: B.Charette

Powertrain of the 2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4

With an estimated 313 hp (204 front and 109 rear), the electric motors of the all-wheel drive Mini Countryman SE ALL4 deliver 364 lb-ft of torque, accelerating the vehicle from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds and allowing a top speed of 180 km/h.

The battery has an estimated energy capacity of 66.45 kWh. DC fast charging is possible with 130 kW. This means that just under 30 minutes of charging at a fast-charging station is enough to charge the battery from 10 to 80 percent.

Mini claims a range of 440 km in the WLTP cycle. Based on our average consumption of 18.8 kWh per 100 km during our test day, we estimate that this Mini will do between 340 and 350 km in Canada, in optimal conditions.

The Mini app provides a convenient overview of the charging process even when the customer is not near the vehicle. It provides details of the current state of the battery, an optimized route plan for charging and the charging history to date, including all costs and savings.

2025 Mini Countryman SE, three-quarters front Photo: B.Charette

Driving the 2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4

Weighing in at 2,000 kg (compared with 1,660 for the JCW version), this electric model is heavy, and you feel it immediately when you set off behind the wheel. With its increased width and longer wheelbase, however, you have an excellent driving base. The 313 hp and numerous driving modes give you all the power you need.

The steering lacks a little precision, but the turning radius is short. Adaptive suspension with 15 mm reduction and frequency-selective dampers is available as an option. You also have a choice of more or less sporty tires and different rims to add grip to the experience.

For the ultimate economical experience, there's the Green mode, which optimizes driving efficiency.

For the first time, the Mini Countryman also offers semi-automated driving on motorway-like roads at speeds of up to 60 km/h. Up to this speed, drivers can take their hands off the wheel if they continue to follow traffic closely.

2025 Mini Countryman SE, wheel Photo: B.Charette

Pricing for the 2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4

The announced base price for the Countryman SE in Canada is $59,990, just below the cutoff to keep it eligible for subsidies (federal and, where applicable, provincial). In Quebec, we're talking about a $12,000 discount. For Quebec residents, then, if you add taxes, transport, preparation and other inherent costs, you're looking at $72,125. Subtract the $12,000 and you're at $60,125 before you've chosen a single option.

The final word

With a more competitive range than the first electric Mini, unique styling, a price that makes the vehicle eligible for government subsidies in Canada, and dimensions large enough to meet the needs of a small family, the 2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4 is sure to catch the eye of many.

It now remains to be seen whether the more affordable single-motor E version (sold in Europe for the time being) will join the ranks, offering an even more affordable model.

The new 2025 Mini Countryman SE Photo: Mini

Questions

We have to ask ourselves what will make the Mini Countryman a success or not. The answer is simple: style. With, for example, four individual finishes including two two-tone colours and the Countryman's signature range of contrasting roofs highlighting certain functional parts (such as the logo in the new Vibrant Silver colour), this car stands out visually.

You also have the optional Mini Experience Modes, which extend the experience inside by using a projection unit behind the round screen. The dashboard lights up in different patterns and colors with special light graphics, depending on the choice of experience mode. There's no equivalent on the market.

Strong points

- Unique styling

- Nice living space

- Larger format

Weak points

- Range a little short at this price

- Lifeless steering

- Feels heavy to drive