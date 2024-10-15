• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2025 Porsche Macan and Macan 4S EVs.

Stuttgart, Germany – As the automotive industry undergoes its electric shift, automakers face great uncertainty – and great investments. With stakes so high, the margin for error is tiny to non-existent.

The challenge is great for every manufacturer, but more so for some. Chevrolet might have an easier time convincing Equinox SUV buyers to switch from ICE to all-electric than, say, Porsche with the Macan. Buyers crave performance, but above all the experience delivered by the brand's models and that traditionally involves the sound of a gasoline engine.

The Taycan, the brand's first electric model, was an entirely new affair, but the electric Macan has a different challenge. Is Porsche on track for success? Possibly, but let's just say it's not a foregone conclusion.

We first got an in-person introduction to the Macan EV at this time last year in Germany. This past spring, Porsche introduced the first two versions, the Macan 4 and Macan Turbo S. This month, we returned to Porsche’s home turf to try out two new variants, the Macan and Macan 4S. The first becomes the entry-level proposition, while the 4S is inserted between the other two already in the catalog.

2025 Porsche Macan EV, badging | Photo: D.Rufiange

2025 Porsche Macan and Macan 4S EVs - What's new?

The addition of these variants expands the range and offers consumers more choice. That's what's new. It should be noted that the Macan variant is rear-wheel drive only. Normally, this kind of version is reserved for Europe, while all-wheel drive is an unwritten law for North America. The exception this time is good news.

Otherwise, Porsche is offering new colour combinations and new rims, which is typical and expected with this brand's products. The other important addition is an off-road design package; more on that in a bit.

2025 Porsche Macan EV, front | Photo: D.Rufiange

Design of the 2025 Porsche Macan and Macan 4S EVs: 9.0/10

The two new Macan variants are identical in design to the others, with a few subtle distinctions here and there. With the off-road package, for example, the front bumper geometry has been revised to increase the approach angle, now up to 17.4 degrees depending on model and adaptive air suspension setting. Porsche has also increased ground clearance by 10 mm, to 195 mm. A nice touch. However, if you see an electric Macan in an off-road situation, please let us know.

More important is the aerodynamic aspect of the design. The drag coefficient of the Macan EV is 0.25 cx, which is excellent for maximizing range and fuel efficiency.

2025 Porsche Macan EV, interior | Photo: D.Rufiange

2025 Porsche Macan EV, seating | Photo: D.Rufiange

Interior

On board, our feelings are mixed. In the rear, space is a little tight for an electric vehicle, but comfort is good. Up front, the seats are comfortable and the driving position is excellent. In terms of presentation, regulars to the brand will have to mourn the loss of some distinctive elements, as with other recent Porsche models. Those magnificent instrument clusters? Replaced by big screens now, just like everywhere else in the industry.

Another irritant is the growing sameness from one model to the next. Not important, you may say, for the owner of a single Porsche product. True enough. However, when it comes to the personality of the models, you'll be disappointed. A Porsche product is not designed to be generic, and on board, you start to get that feeling.

2025 Porsche Macan EV, driver data display | Photo: D.Rufiange

Technology in the 2025 Porsche Macan and Macan 4S EVs: 9.5/10

When it comes to technology, Porsche can't be faulted. The automaker has a deserved reputation for offering more to its customers. This is true for the multimedia experience, even if Porsche isn’t not reinventing anything here with multiple screens, and even augmented reality for the head-up display.

Mechanically, however, limits are getting pushed. The ePTM (Porsche Traction Management) all-wheel drive system, thanks to electrical power, is five times faster than any conventional system when it comes to distributing power between the front and rear axles.

With the rear-wheel drive version, the rear electric motor is equipped with a 480-amp pulse inverter in which silicon carbide (SiC), a highly efficient semiconductor material, is used for greater efficiency. This significantly reduces switching losses in the inverter, enabling higher switching frequencies.

The 4S variant features a new rear motor with a more powerful (600 amps) and more efficient inverter, while the front electric motor is the same as that used on the Macan 4 and Macan Turbo.

The adaptive air suspension is also a technological marvel that plays an incredible role in the model's road grip. Just try not to think about the repair costs.

2025 Porsche Macan EV, wheels | Photo: D.Rufiange

Powertrains of the 2025 Porsche Macan and Macan 4S EVs: 9.0/10

There’s one rear motor for the electric Macan, two (front and rear) for the Macan 4S. The architecture is at 800 volts, which means that on a charging station, power can reach 270 kW. In that case, it takes 21 minutes to raise the energy level from 10 to 80 percent.

Output is 335 hp and 415 lb-ft of torque from the Macan EV, regular version. It can be sporadically boosted to 355 hp with the Launch Control system, resulting in a 0-100 km/h time of 5.7 seconds.

With the Macan 4S, you get 442 hp, or 509 for a limited time with Launch Control. Maximum torque is 605 lb-ft. 0-100 km/h time clocks at 4.1 seconds.

Energy consumption, range

It's always difficult to measure a model's fuel consumption during a launch test. Let's just say our driving is a little more aggressive. Add to that Germany's permissive autobahns, and the figures are skewed.

On a first stretch of highway driving, including peaks of 200 km/h, we recorded an average consumption of 22.7 kWh per 100 km. On a second trip, this time on country roads, the average dropped to 17.1 kWh per 100 km. That gives you an idea.

Official range figures are yet to be confirmed for Canada. For reference, with the Macan 4 and Macan Turbo, ranges are 496 and 463 km respectively. We can probably expect more than 500 km for the rear-wheel-drive version, and around 475 km for the 4S model.

2025 Porsche Macan EV, on the road | Photo: Porsche

Driving the 2025 Porsche Macan and Macan 4S EVs: 9.5/10

Obviously, there’s power galore with both variants, especially with the latter. The figures don't lie. What's most impressive, and what can't be legally verified in Canada, is the lightning acceleration you get when going from 140 to 180 km/h, for example, or from 180 to 220. And the model's stability at those speeds is disarming.

On country roads, the Macan EV can be pushed to the limit and it doesn't flinch. In fact, you'll get the jitters before it does, it's that technologically advanced. Beware, however, because the laws of physics still apply, which is the danger with this kind of model. It’s capable of correcting our shortcomings and making any driver better, but the laws of physics still apply.

One noticeable difference between the two new versions is the steering, which feels lighter on the Macan as you take the bends. In fact, the rear-wheel drive model loses 110 kg compared to the Macan 4, which is no mean feat.

2025 Porsche Macan EV, electric badging | Photo: D.Rufiange

The final word

The big question with the electric Macan is, what about the emotion? The performance is there, the heart less so. Will buyers accept this from Porsche? And that's where we'll find out whether Porsche will win its bet with its electric model. Only time will tell.

Pricing in Canada of the 2025 Macan EV

And the other thing to think about is the price. Yes, the typical Porsche buyer might not be too concerned by the question, but electric Macans don't come cheap. The two new variants are priced at $94,900 and $106,900 respectively for Canadian consumers. The basic gas-powered version sells for just under $73,000.

- 2025 Macan (EV) - $94,600 CAD

- 2025 Macan 4 (EV) - $99,300

- 2025 Macan 4S (EV) - $106,900

- 2025 Macan Turbo S (EV) - $127,800

All in all, the Macan EV impresses on many levels; the question will be more whether it can win over the nameplate’s usual customers. It’s not a foregone conclusion. This is an important next test for Porsche's electric expansion.

Competitors of the 2025 Porsche Macan EV

- Acura ZDX

- Audi Q4 e-tron

- Cadillac Optiq/Lyriq

- Genesis GV60

- Mercedes-EQ EQB

- Polestar 3

- Tesla Model Y

- Volvo EC40

2025 Porsche Macan EV, in profile | Photo: Porsche

2025 Porsche Macan EV, front | Photo: Porsche