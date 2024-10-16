Porsche Canada has just announced a new agreement with Electrify Canada, offering buyers of the electric Porsche Macan free charging for two years. Specifically, the offer includes 30-minute fast charging sessions throughout the Electrify Canada network.

The package is included in the vehicle price, which starts at $94,900 for the base Macan EV.

See: 2025 Porsche Macan and Macan 4S EVs First Drive: An Important First Test

A growing charging network

The Electrify Canada network, which continues to expand, includes charging stations located near highways and in metropolitan areas, as well as at several Porsche Centers.

The stations offer power levels up to 350 kW. Thanks to its 800-volt architecture, the electric Macan can be charged with direct current at a maximum capacity of 270 kW. This allows the battery to be recharged from 10 to 80 percent in about 21 minutes at a compatible station.

A 2025 Porsche Macan EV charging | Photo: Porsche

A convenient charging package included with purchase

The package, activated upon delivery, allows drivers to take advantage of Electrify Canada stations as soon as they purchase their vehicle. They can also locate available stations using the mobile app or the Macan's integrated navigation system.

An expanding national charging network

With the addition of more than 40 new-generation super-fast stations, the Electrify Canada network is now present in several provinces, including British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.