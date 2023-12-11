Leipzig,Germany - Porsche, like most big automakers, announced its electric shift some time ago. In the midst of the pandemic, the Stuttgart-based company offered its first model, the Taycan sedan.

From then on, it was clear that Porsche was not going to just switch from ICEs to electric in a straight line. Rather, it was going to take a big curve leading to a destination it feels is more complete, and more interesting.

The main challenge? Preserving the DNA of the brand's products, keeping the unique driving experience as intact as possible. With the Taycan, few could argue it wasn’t successful at that. The next mission is with the Macan, the EV version of which is expected for and/or in 2025.

The futur all-electric Porsche Macan Photo: Porsche

To give an update on the development of this very important model, the company invited us to visit the factory where the SUV will be built and attend a few workshops aimed at dissecting the model's design. We also had the opportunity to take to the track (in the passenger seat), with one of the instructors who has been abusing the model during testing over the past few months.

The importance of the Macan

You don't have to dig deep to understand why Porsche is taking such care in designing this electric version.

Launched in 2014, the Macan was the brand’s best-selling model within a year. By 2022, it had led sales for the brand six times, the Cayenne nipping it to the finish line on two occasions.

In 2022, Porsche sold 86,000 Macans worldwide. In the first nine months of 2023, it had already delivered 68,354, 15 percent more than the year prior.

The new Porsche Macan EV Photo: Porsche

The electric Macan represents a milestone in the emergence of electric mobility within the company. It symbolizes Porsche's transformation, nothing less.

That's why, by the time it reaches dealerships, the electric Macan will have undergone millions of kilometres of testing, in settings as varied as frigid Scandinavian temperatures and the scorching heat of Death Valley, in the U.S.

The goal

With this model, Porsche aims to redefine standards. Its avowed aim is to launch the sportiest SUV in its class, nothing less. That goes for design, as well as performance. Technologically, the aim is also to push back the limits. Particular attention has also been paid to battery capacity and the charging system. The same goes for the chassis.

This model will spearhead the transformation of a lineup that will be 80 percent electric by 2030, according to the company’s plan. “The transformation is not a sprint, but a marathon,” company CEO Oliver Blume has said.

The structure of the Porsche Macan EV Photo: Porsche

The structure of the electric Macan

The Macan EV is getting an architecture called the PPE (Premium Platform Electric) platform, developed in partnership with Audi. A lithium-ion battery with a total capacity of around 100 kWh is located under the chassis. It’s made up of 12 modules comprising a total of 180 prismatic cells, and its compact design helps reduce weight.

Deep EV-tech divers might be interested to learn that the ratio of nickel to cobalt to manganese is 8:1:1.

The chassis itself features a double-wishbone suspension with detached struts at the front, while at the rear, the multi-link suspension is connected to the bodywork by a resiliently mounted auxiliary frame.

Tech babble aside, what's important to remember is the goal is to optimize driving dynamics and drivetrain response, while adding to overall rigidity. And rigidity is the key to any high-performance model.

Porsche Macan EVs, in off-road testing Photo: Porsche

The PASM management system (Porsche Active Suspension Management) is of course part of the package, and the company promises greater distinction between driving modes (Normal, Sport, Sport Plus and Off-Road).

As well, the model features directional rear wheels, for greater maneuverability at low and high speeds.

There's one more thing to remember: chassis and suspension settings play a major role in whether the electric Macan offers optimum comfort or the sportiest handling.

Porsche Macan EVs in testing, on the track Photo: Porsche

On the track

We won't have the opportunity to drive this electric Macan until later. But as the Porsche centre in Leipzig features a test track, we were offered a ride in the passenger seat. Who could refuse?

If one word sums that experience up, it's “impressive”.

In every respect, the vehicle offers astounding poise and balance. Acceleration is lightning fast. In Launch Control mode, I felt as if some of my internal organs had shifted for a minute or two. I'd never quite felt that before. Cornering stability is disarming, and when the test driver wanted to send the rear end into a controlled skid, a little tap on the throttle was all it took.

Oh, and it brakes, too.

I'm going to go out on a limb and say that no Macan sold to the public will be shaken like this, except maybe by a seasoned driver who wants to have a bit of on-track fun on occasion.

Exterior design of Porsche Macan EV Photo: Porsche

The numbers

Maximum power is currently announced at some 600 hp and over 735 lb-ft of torque. Incredible. To better manage this power, the tires are staggered, or of different sizes front and rear. With 20-inch wheels, the width is 235 mm at the front, 285 mm at the rear. With 21- and 22-inch wheels, it's 255 mm and 295 mm, respectively.

Porsche says that when the Macan EV launches initially two models will be offered - a top-of-the-range version, not surprisingly but also an entry-level variant, for which we can expect more-modest mechanical configurations.

The Porsche Macan EV, charging Photo: Porsche

Charging

The Macan EV has an 800-volt architecture, which allows a maximum power of 270 kW on charging stations capable of handling it. This can boost the battery level from 10 to 80 percent in just 22 minutes. Better still, if a terminal can only accommodate 400 volts, the system can divide the Macan electric's battery into two 400-volt units, connected in parallel. This enables faster recharging than would otherwise be possible.

Porsche says it’s also possible to regain 100 km of range in just 5 minutes. Note that this is based on the European WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure) cycle, which is 20 to 25 percent more generous than that the American EPA (Environmental Protection Agency)’s measurement. On that WLTP cycle, a total range of around 500 km is announced, which translates into roughly 400 km here.

The Macan EV’s on-board charger is rated at 11 kW.

Head-up display of Porsche Macan EV Photo: Porsche

Porsche Macan EV, applications Photo: Porsche

Porsche Macan EV, GPS Photo: Porsche

The technology

Porsche has put a lot of effort into the multimedia system it updated for this model. It's the same version seen on the new-generation Cayenne, for example.

The company says the system is more powerful. In particular, it features a more intelligent voice assistant, capable of better understanding the kind of conversation you're having with friends.

Fun fact - and an indication of Porsche's global reach: it manages 23 different languages.

Perhaps most importantly, and we'll come back to this later, the system will increasingly be able to integrate third-party applications. Not all owners have the same habits, and Porsche wants to satisfy everyone. And, as the company points out, Macan buyers in China and in Canada don't use the same apps for their banking transactions, their online shopping sprees and so on.

For the rest, the interior layout reflects the brand's other products. It features three screens: 12.6 inches in front of the driver, 10.9 inches (touchscreen) for the central multimedia system, and 10.9 inches in front of the passenger (optional). The model also features an augmented-reality head-up display.

The all-new Porsche Macan EV, in testing in Germany Photo: Porsche

The final word

Our quick tutorial on the ins and outs of the new Macan EV was unfailingly interesting, and left us with the sense that the final product will be successful and adopted with open arms by fans of the brand.

We'll have to wait and see before passing final judgment, but let's just say that Porsche rarely disappoints.

Pricing and other details concerning the Canadian equipment are, of course, still to come.