• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT, the most powerful, downright demential Porsche ever created.

Monteblanco, Spain - The word "fast" barely begins to describe the new Taycan. The word “delirious” pops up as a more fitting way to put into perspective what the Turbo GT version represents. Numbers alone don't tell the whole story, impressive as they are. The Taycan Turbo GT is not only the most powerful Porsche in history, but also the craziest… and the most docile.

2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT, in profile | Photo: B.Charette

Design of the 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT

For this version, Porsche worked hard on weight reduction. Carbon-fibre covers the B-pillars, mirrors and side skirts. Porsche has somehow reduced the weight of the luggage compartment, abandoned the soft-closing doors and electric charging hatch, and even ripped out the analog clock supplied as standard with the Sport Chrono package.

The Weissach edition features a carbon-fibre spoiler. The carbon-ceramic brakes and 21-inch forged wheels are lighter than those on the Turbo S, and these wheels are wrapped in Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires unique to this version.

2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT, interior | Photo: B.Charette

2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT, second "row" | Photo: B.Charette

Interior of the 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT

The interior features Race-tex leather, and you can finally get carbon-fibre buckets in a Taycan - but only in Europe. Due to crash regulations, carbon-fibre buckets are not available in North America.

The North American Turbo GT is instead equipped with Porsche's Adaptive Sport Seats Plus with 18-way power adjustment and memory option. The Turbo GT logo is stamped on the headrests, naturally. The Weissach edition also eliminates the rear seats to save a few extra kilograms.

Technology and safety

Tech-wise, it's pretty much the same as the other versions, with fewer options to, again, save weight. There's a 16.8-inch curved screen for the gauges, and two touchscreens in the middle control the infotainment system.

The upper screen is integrated into the dashboard and measures 10.9 inches. There are no entertainment screens for rear passengers behind the front seats, and no passenger screen either.

2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT, Turbo GT badging | Photo: B.Charette

Configurations of the 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT

The Turbo GT is the most powerful Taycan Porsche has ever built. Including 10 seconds of supercharging, power rises from 777 standard hp and 988 lb-ft of torque up to 1,019 hp with the new Mode Attaque function, along with 1,092 lb-ft of torque. Delirious.

Attack mode offers Formula E-inspired extra power for 10-second periods. But whereas push-to-pass only adds 93 extra horses on other models, Mode Attaque sends up to 160 horses to all four wheels. You can activate it simply by pulling on the right-hand paddle. This enables you to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in a gobsmacking 2.2 seconds, and 0-200 km/h in 6.4 seconds.

Thanks to these features, the Weissach edition of the Turbo GT completed a lap at Laguna Seca in 1:27.87 - faster than any other electric car before it. And in early January, a development prototype covered the Nürburgring in 7:07.55 - faster than any other EV or sedan, gas or electric.

The secret of this new-found speed is a pulse inverter that uses silicon carbide to send up to 900 amps to the rear motor instead of just 600 amps in the Turbo S model, combined with a new rear axle motor (found throughout the updated Taycan range). It delivers more power and efficiency in a lighter package. It's around 20 pounds lighter than the outgoing rear motor, and the whole Turbo GT is up to 157 lb lighter than the Turbo S (with the Weissach package).

2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT, three-quarters front | Photo: B.Charette

Batteries and recharging

The 2025 Taycan can be recharged at 800-volt DC charging stations to a maximum of 320 kW under ideal conditions. That's 50 kW more than before. The fast-charge window of the new performance battery has been considerably enlarged.

In addition, a 150 kW DC/DC converter is now included as standard, to optimize charging speeds on 400-volt networks. Depending on individual driving style, among other variables, this can reduce the time needed to go from 10 to 80 percent charge compared with the previous car.

In the first-generation Taycan, the charging time from 10 to 80 percent charge at 15 degrees Celsius is 37 minutes. Under ideal conditions, the new Taycan takes just 18 minutes, even with the higher-capacity battery.

The announced range for Europe is 555 km. Official figures for Canada have not yet been released.

2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT, on the track | Photo: B.Charette

Driving the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT

Our driving experience took place at the Monteblanco circuit in Spain. To explore the model's range of power, other than a highway with no speed limit, the track is the only place for this car.

We were skeptical about the suitability of a 2.2-ton car as a "race car". By the end of the day, we were converted.

Power is staggering, but even more remarkable is how easy this beast is to drive. Our first contact was in the rain, on a soggy circuit where we were pushing on the straightaway at 250 km/h before slamming on the brakes in the first corner, all the while maintaining control.

This driving supremacy is indebted to an exceptional mastery of all the driving systems. In addition to air suspension, Porsche has added the Active Ride system as standard for the Turbo GT, which, together with air springs and an active damping system, controls all body movements while dispensing with anti-roll bars.

2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT, wheel | Photo: B.Charette

Instead of being simple passive telescopic tubes that resist extension or compression, the active dampers have hydraulic oil pumped into them under high pressure to control the compression - or rebound - of the suspension as the wheels follow the contours of the road.

Whatever the road condition, the vehicle remains flat. The control system measures the vertical acceleration of the wheels and body movements, then calculates how much force to apply to each shock absorber and when. The system's reaction time is instantaneous, reacting 13 times per second (13 hertz) and capable of keeping the car level under hard braking or acceleration.

It's almost like magic, such is the power of this system.

2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT, rear | Photo: B.Charette

2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT pricing

Whether you opt for the Turbo GT or the Weissach edition, the price starts at $270,000 CAD. It's a price to match the model's technology and power. You'll get fewer options available than other versions, but you should expect to pay around $350,000 for a well-optioned model.

The final word

The 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is one of the most impressive cars I've driven in over 30 years in the business. You'll need access to a racetrack, though, because on the road, this is wasted - you'll have everything you need in a 4S version.

Strong points

- Stunning performance

- Surprisingly comfortable ride

- Very docile to drive

Weak points

- Very high price

- Limited use

- Not very practical for everyday use