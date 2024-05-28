2025 Porsche 911: A Thoughtful Evolution

• The 2025 Porsche 911 is a fine evolution of the iconic model. Here are the details, including prices for Canada.

The Porsche 911 continues to evolve with the launch of the 2025 models, introducing significant advances in performance and technology.

The Porsche 911 2025 - What's new?

Among the new features is a hybrid system for the 911 Carrera GTS, as it becomes Porsche's first production vehicle so equipped. The system comprises a new 3.6L boxer engine, an electric turbocharger and an electric motor integrated into the transmission, enabling acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.0 seconds and a top speed of 312 km/h.

The basic 911 Carrera is updated with a 3.0L twin-turbo boxer engine, offering more power than previous models. This model is now capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds, with a top speed of 294 km/h.

But the changes don't stop at the engine. The suspension of the 911 Carrera GTS has been considerably improved, now incorporating rear-wheel steering as standard, which optimizes stability at high speeds while reducing the turning radius. Driving dynamics are also enhanced by the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) system, integrated into the hybrid vehicle's high-voltage system.

2025 Porsche 911 Coupe | Photo: Porsche

2025 Porsche 911 Targa | Photo: Porsche

Design of the 2025 Porsche 911

The new 911 models feature refreshed exterior styling, with an emphasis on improved aerodynamics and enhanced performance. The new front-end design, specific to the model, incorporates active air flaps, while the rear is marked by a new trunk grille and variable rear spoiler.

The PDK gearbox got some love as well, with the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2025 benefiting from an updated 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. This configuration enhances the boxer engine's response by delivering up to 110 lb-ft of torque at idle, and can generate up to 40 kW of power.

2025 Porsche 911 Carrera | Photo: Porsche

2025 Porsche 911 Carrera, steering wheel | Photo: Porsche

Inside

The cabin features a fully digital cockpit with a curved 12.6-inch display. It allows up to seven display options, including a classic mode in reference to past models.

Driving modes and assistance systems are customizable, and new connectivity features have been added, such as video streaming and deeper Apple CarPlay integration, enabling the use of voice commands via Siri and direct access to apps like Spotify and Apple Music without requiring a phone connection.

2025 Porsche 911 Targa, in profile | Photo: Porsche

2025 Porsche 911 pricing in Canada

Here's the list of manufacturer's suggested prices (MSRP) for each configuration of the new 911, in Canada:

- Porsche 911 Carrera: $135,600

- Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet: $150,000

- Porsche 911 Carrera GTS: $182,900

- Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet: $197,200

- Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS: $191,700

- Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet: $206,000

- Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS: $206,000

The 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera is on sale now, available as a rear-wheel-drive coupe and convertible. The Carrera GTS will be available with rear- or all-wheel drive from autumn 2024.

2025 Porsche 911 Coupe, three-quarters front | Photo: Porsche

2025 Porsche 911 Carrera, rear | Photo: Porsche