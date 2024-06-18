Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

2025 Audi RS e-tron GT to Deliver 912 hp

2025 Audi RS e-tron GT | Photo: Audi
  • EPA Category: Sports Car
    Get the best interest rate
    Daniel Rufiange
     Cousin to the Porsche Taycan, Audi’s RS s-tron GT will also offer more range and be quicker to recharge.

    Porsche recently announced an upgrade for its Taycan for 2025, including the introduction of a version offering 1,019 hp. Unsurprisingly, the EV’s Audi cousin, the e-tron GT, is also getting a boost to its capabilities for the coming year.

    In addition to power, range and recharging speed are also on the rise.

    The 2025 Audi RS e-tron GT
    The 2025 Audi RS e-tron GT | Photo: Audi

    The offering for 2025 includes three variants: S e-tron GT, RS e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT Performance.

    That last one is new and it will deliver 912 hp, which makes it the most powerful Audi car ever sold commercially. For 0-100 km/h, the automaker claims a time of 2.5 seconds, which is even less than the Porsche Taycan GT Turbo's 2.3 seconds, or 2.2 seconds with the Weissach package.

    And like with the Taycan, the regular versions of the e-tron GT are also getting a boost. This car already delivered a staggering level of performance. The base variant offers 671 hp, while the RS version boasts 845 hp. This gives 0-100 km/h times of 4.1 and 3.3 seconds, respectively.

    Of course, all versions benefit from a dual-motor configuration for all-wheel drive.

    2025 Audi RS e-tron GT, profile
    2025 Audi RS e-tron GT, profile | Photo: Audi
    2025 Audi RS e-tron GT, interior
    2025 Audi RS e-tron GT, interior | Photo: Audi

    Battery size increases from 85 to 97 kWh. The company also claims to have shaved 20 lb off the overall package. The rear electric motor has also lost around twenty lb.

    Charging power is another area of significant gain, with capacity rising from 270 to 320 kW. Audi is now talking about a time of 18 minutes to increase charge level from 10 to 80%. In 10 minutes, that's 280 km.

    Gains in range were also announced, but for the moment, the figures are those calculated on the European WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure) cycle, which is about 22 percent more generous than the North American standard for measurement. Europeans thus get a promised 608 km of range, meaning we can expect something like 500 km here, possibly a little less. At the moment, range here is 383 km with the entry-level version.

    2025 Audi RS e-tron GT, three-quarters rear
    2025 Audi RS e-tron GT, three-quarters rear | Photo: Audi
    2025 Audi RS e-tron GT, rear
    2025 Audi RS e-tron GT, rear | Photo: Audi
    2025 Audi RS e-tron GT, charging
    2025 Audi RS e-tron GT, charging | Photo: Audi
    Daniel Rufiange
    Daniel Rufiange
    Automotive expert
    • Over 17 years' experience as an automotive journalist
    • More than 75 test drives in the past year
    • Participation in over 250 new vehicle launches in the presence of the brand's technical specialists

    Successful Operation

    Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

     