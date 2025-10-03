• Auto123 reviews the 2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport.

The Toyota 4Runner is an institution. A bit like poutine, but in automotive form: robust, reliable and capable of getting you through just about anything. After a wait that seemed to last a geological era, Toyota finally delivered a completely redesigned generation for 2025.

That first drive took test drivers through mud and over obstacles. For our most recent test, we were able to drive the TRD Sport version for a week, not to play in the mud, but to see it at work in the daily routine: trips to school, the office, the grocery store, plus a 500-km highway road trip.

So, is this 4Runner worthy of its legendary reputation in daily life?

| Photo: K.Soltani

2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport – What’s new?

The 2025 4Runner is based on the new TNGA-F platform. Gone is the thirsty V6, replaced by a 2.4L i-FORCE turbo 4-cylinder (278 hp, 317 lb-ft); this is what we had in our TRD Sport. The other option is the hybrid i-FORCE MAX version (326 hp, 465 lb-ft) for the more upscale models.

The design is transformed, inside and out, and the technology takes a spectacular leap forward. The TRD Sport, for its part, focuses on a sleeker aesthetic and a suspension optimized for pavement.

| Photo: K.Soltani

Design of the 2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport – 8.5/10

The new 4Runner has swagger. While it sports a completely revised design, with lines that are now more chiseled and modern—very “new-generation Tacoma”—it nevertheless retains the posture and aura of robustness that are the signature of the lineage.

This impression of almost-intimidating solidity, which has always characterized the model, is well and truly preserved.

The TRD Sport version, with its 20-inch wheels, body-coloured bumpers and hood scoop, then plays its own tune, that of the discreet athlete. It's less “lumberjack in a plaid shirt” and more “urban adventurer in a technical softshell.”

It turns heads, that's for sure, and seems built to tackle the urban jungle with as much ease as the trails (though more modest ones for this version).

| Photo: Toyota

The interior

The transformation of the new 4Runner is radical. The old cabin, though functional, was seriously showing its age. The new one is a real breath of fresh air. It features a large touchscreen (14 inches in our test model), digital instrumentation and much higher-quality materials.

The TRD Sport is adorned with SofTex seats with distinctive stitching. The overall ergonomics are excellent, and in an appreciated nod to the proven functionality that made previous generations successful, Toyota has wisely kept good old physical buttons for essential controls—a detail that regulars will not fail to appreciate.

There are also several well-thought-out storage spaces for daily necessities. You feel good on board, ready to eat up the kilometers, and what a pleasure it is to find the famous power-lowering rear hatch window again! This is another strong element of the 4Runner heritage, a character trait inherited from its predecessors, still as appreciated for its practicality and uniqueness.

Despite the modern ambiance, these touches remind you that you are indeed in a 4Runner, true to its spirit.

| Photo: Toyota

Technology in the 2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport – 8.0/10

Toyota has caught up. The multimedia system is responsive, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto that work wonderfully. The Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite is standard, offering a range of driver aids that make long trips more serene.

We also appreciated the 360-degree panoramic view for maneuvering, even if this behemoth doesn't tiptoe through parking lots or traffic like a Yaris.

Powertrain of the 2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport – 7.0/10

The 2.4L i-FORCE turbo 4-cylinder with 278 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque, coupled with the 8-speed automatic transmission, gets the job done. It’s livelier and has more torque than the old V6.

However, while the performance is adequate, the city fuel consumption raises some questions about the real efficiency of this downsizing in urban conditions for a vehicle of this size. You can feel it working hard.

| Photo: K.Soltani

Driving the 2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport – 7.5/10

Our week behind the wheel of the TRD Sport was an immersion in daily life, not a forest expedition. In this everyday use, the turbo engine offers decent acceleration for merging into traffic or making passes. Without being a rocket, it proves willing.

On the highway, particularly during a round trip between Montreal and Quebec City, the 4Runner proved exceptional. It’s remarkably stable completely unperturbed by crosswinds, despite its generous dimensions. It is surprisingly easy to drive for a vehicle of this size.

In terms of suspension and comfort, the X-REAS system, specific to this TRD Sport version and optimized for the road, does a good job of controlling body roll. However, it shows a slight tendency to make the vehicle bounce a little too much for our taste on road imperfections or on the less-well-maintained roads of our beautiful province. It's not a deal-breaker, but you can definitely feel the body-on-frame nature of the 4Runner, a compromise inherent to its intrinsic robustness.

As for braking, it proves up to the task, progressive and powerful enough to stop the beast safely. You obviously don't expect the deceleration of a sports car, but the feeling is reassuring.

Finally, the reactions from passersby and other drivers were generous in coming. The new design is intriguing, and the TRD Sport badge adds that little distinctive touch: "I'm not like other 4Runners." You perceive a form of respect, whether for its imposing look or perhaps in anticipation of its legendary resale value.

| Photo: K.Soltani

Fuel consumption

Let's address the elephant on the road, so to speak. Fuel consumption, an area where the new 4Runner TRD Sport requires some attention, particularly in the urban environment. During our week-long test, which included a highway trip, we recorded a consumption of 9.5L/100 km. This is a very respectable performance for a vehicle of this stature, and it aligns very closely with Toyota Canada's official highway rating of 9.6L/100 km for the 2.4-liter i-FORCE turbo engine.

However, for daily city driving, the reality was a bit more disappointing, with consumption hovering around 13.4L/100 km. Toyota Canada officially announces 12.4L/100 km in the city for this model. Our combined average for the week was around 11.1L/100 km, very close to the official combined rating of 11.2L/100 km.

2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport – Canadian pricing

The 2025 4Runner is available in several versions, with the TRD Sport priced starting at $62,550. To this, of course, are added freight, PDI, taxes and any options you might choose. This v62550ersion is positioned as a stylish mid-range choice within the new lineup.

Your questions about the 2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport

Is the 2025 4Runner TRD Sport good off-road?

Well yes, but less so than the TRD Off-Road or TRD Pro versions. Our road-focused test confirms its primary purpose. It can venture off the beaten path thanks to its 4x4 system, but its wheels and suspension are optimized for pavement.

Is the 4-cylinder engine sufficient for the 4Runner?

In terms of power, yes. It is more powerful than the old V6. In terms of fuel efficiency, especially in the city, the gain is not as significant as one might hope.

Does the 2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport retain good resale value?

Early to tell, but we’d say absolutely. This is one of the historical strengths of the 4Runner, and there is no reason for this new generation to break the rule. Its renowned reliability contributes greatly to this.

| Photo: Toyota

The final word

After a week in which surviving the motorized fauna and weaving through the jungle of urban and suburban traffic was our daily challenge, the 2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport proved to be a pleasant and surprisingly civilized companion. It has traded some of its roughness for welcome comfort and technology, without denying its DNA as a competent and robust SUV. Highway stability is exemplary, and its look does not fail to turn heads.

While the city fuel consumption is a bit disappointing for a new-generation engine, it is quickly overshadowed by the peace of mind offered by its legendary reliability and rock-solid resale value. It may not be the sportiest, and it will remind you of its truck nature on rough roads, but for anyone looking for a versatile, stylish vehicle built to last, the TRD Sport is a very solid proposition.

Competitors of the 2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport