Continuing its tradition of defining each model-year with a signature, high-impact exterior shade, Toyota has revealed its latest custom finishes for the 2027 TRD Pro lineup.

Honeycomb, Hot Honey hues

The headline addition is Honeycomb, a vibrant new hue introduced for the Tundra, Sequoia and Tacoma TRD Pro, while the 4Runner TRD Pro receives its own exclusive variant dubbed Hot Honey.

| Photo: Toyota

The high-contrast colours serve as visual markers for Toyota's flagship off-road trim level, giving the trucks an unmistakable presence on and off the trail. While Honeycomb covers the full-size and mid-size truck lineup, the Hot Honey shade gives the 4Runner a distinct spin on the theme.

2027 TRD Pro models – what else is new?

Beyond the fresh coat of paint, Toyota is bringing mechanical refinements to the 2027 Tundra and Sequoia TRD Pro models. Most notably, both receive upgraded, purpose-built FOX enhanced QS3 shocks. Engineered with vehicle-specific tuning, these dampers allow drivers to manually adjust damping characteristics to balance high-speed off-road feedback with highway stability.

2027 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro | Photo: Toyota

2027 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro | Photo: Toyota

Beyond that, standard red front tow hooks are added to the exterior. Inside, Toyota continues to offer its ISO-dynamic performance seats for the Tundra and Tacoma. Equipped with an internal air-over-oil shock absorber system, the seats are designed to damp body movement and reduce driver fatigue during rough, high-speed off-road driving.

Production for the 2027 Tundra and Sequoia TRD Pro models is scheduled to begin in fall 2026. Toyota will announce full vehicle specifications, fuel economy ratings and final pricing closer to their official market arrival.

| Photo: Toyota

| Photo: Toyota

| Photo: Toyota

| Photo: Toyota

| Photo: Toyota