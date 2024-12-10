2025 Toyota 4Runner to Start at $54,200 in Canada

Toyota has announced the price range and full specifications of the next-gen 2025 Toyota 4Runner for Canada. The starting price (MSRP) for the base model is set at $54,200 and it goes from there (see further down).

2025 Toyota 4Runner - What's new?

The 2025 Toyota 4Runner benefits from an overhauled design for the new year, which marks the debut of the venerable model's sixth generation. The large, rugged SUV's diverse range includes eight versions, including the very first hybrid options.

There are also two new versions, Premium and Trailhunter. You can guess what each version focuses on...

A robust platform

Based on Toyota's global TNGA-F platform, the 2025 4Runner shares its foundations with other models such as the Tacoma and Land Cruiser. This platform offers a reinforced structure, improved road grip and handling and enhanced comfort.

The 2025 Toyota 4Runner TrailHunter | Photo: Toyota

Design of the 2025 Toyota 4Runner

The exterior design retains its athletic look and famous vertical-opening tailgate, though overall the model has been significantly modernized. Same for the interior, which focuses on practicality and comfort with five- and seven-seat configurations.

The 2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro, interior | Photo: Toyota

Technology in the 2025 Toyota 4Runner

Every 2025 4Runner incorporates Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, a set of advanced technologies that includes rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot monitor and intelligent reversing cameras.

Multimedia-wise, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration simplifies connectivity, while touchscreens up to 14 inches diagonally across enhance the user experience.

Powertrains of the 2025 Toyota 4Runner

2.4L turbocharged i-FORCE engine - Developing 278 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque, this engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. 4WD options include on-demand or permanent systems.

Hybrid i-FORCE MAX - Combines a 2.4L engine with an electric motor for a combined output of 326 hp and an impressive 465 lb-ft of torque, making this the most powerful powertrain in the 4Runner's history.

The 2025 Toyota 4Runner Limited | Photo: Toyota

Versions of the 2025 Toyota 4Runner

Toyota offers eight versions to suit a variety of preferences and budgets, from the entry-level SR5 model to top-of-the-line Platinum and Trailhunter editions. Here's an overview of models and prices:

- 4Runner SR5 7-seater - $54,200

- 4Runner TRD Sport 5-seater - $59,002

- 4Runner Limited 7-seater - $68,999

- 4Runner TRD Off-Road Premium 5 Seater - $63,702

- 4Runner i-FORCE MAX TRD Off-Road Premium 5 Seater - $67,336

- 4Runner i-FORCE MAX TRD Pro 5 Seater - $80,498

- 4Runner i-FORCE MAX Trailhunter 5 seats - $84,201

- 4Runner i-FORCE MAX Platinum 5-seater - $73,698

The 2025 Toyota 4Runner arrives in Canadian dealerships in March 2025.