San Diego, CA - The Toyota 4Runner, a trail legend since 1984, undergoes a long-awaited transformation in 2025. After 15 years of loyal service, the fifth generation is bowing out, to be replaced by a sixth.

Adopting many of the updates and upgrades brought to the 2024 Tacoma, this new model retains its tough-as-nails DNA while incorporating modern technologies.

2025 Toyota 4Runner - What's new?

Out with the old, in with the new. To start with, the 2025 4Runner is based on the Tacoma platform, while retaining its squared-off, muscular aesthetic.

The old V6 gives way to a 4-cylinder engine that comes with or without hybridization, and the 4Runner now has a modern 8-speed automatic transmission.

2025 Toyota 4Runner, in profile | Photo: B.Charette

Design of the 2025 Toyota 4Runner - 7.5/10

Styling-wise, Toyota has opted largely for visual continuity. The lines remain angular, expressing ruggedness and adventure. The D pillar's emblematic sliding rear window is back, a nod to outdoor enthusiasts who want to enjoy the great outdoors without giving up their roof.

For the rest, you'll have gathered that after 15 years without change, everything about the model has changed. Compared to the 5th generation, the new 4Runner is 5 cm higher, 6 cm wider and 12 cm longer. Depending on the version, you'll ride on wheels from 17 to 20 inches.

The chassis is the same as that of the Tacoma, and can tow up to 6,000 lb.

2025 Toyota 4Runner SR5, interior | Photo: Toyota

Interior of the 2025 Toyota 4Runner - 8.0/10

Inside, the 4Runner takes more elements from the Tacoma, with an ergonomic dashboard and intuitive controls. Space is optimized thanks to well-placed storage compartments. An optional third-row seat can accommodate up to seven passengers, although space is limited for adults back there. Folding second-row seats enhance the 4Runner's versatility and maximize cargo capacity.

The functional interface strikes the right balance between modern sophistication and practical authenticity.

2025 Toyota 4Runner, multimedia screen | Photo: Toyota

Technology in the 2025 Toyota 4Runner - 9.0/10

A 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster is standard on entry-level models, while higher models get a 12.3-inch version. Wireless compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as USB-C ports and a wireless charger, make the experience connected and convenient, and pairs well with the optional Qi wireless charging surface with enhanced power output.

A USB-C data and charging socket is integrated to the right of the multimedia touchscreen, and two USB-C charging sockets are included in the front row and available to rear passengers.

The Smart Key system with push-button start is standard on all versions. With an active Remote Connect trial or subscription, an optional digital key on some versions connects to compatible phones to enable vehicle entry and start (dependent on access to a 4G network). Digital keys can also be shared remotely with other people to better control access to the vehicle, rather than giving them the physical key.

Toyota also offers the complete TSS 3.0 suite, which includes the majority of driving aids.

Powertrains of the 2025 Toyota 4Runner - 8.0/10

The 2025 4Runner offers two choices under the hood. Entry-level models come with a 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder delivering 278 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road and Limited versions are equipped with this engine as standard.

The i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain is available on the TRD Off-Road version, and standard on the TRD Pro, Trailhunter and Platinum versions. It uses a 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine and a 48-hp electric motor integrated with an 8-speed transmission and a 1.87-kWh NiMH battery to produce a total output of 326 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque.

2025 Toyota 4Runner, on the trail | Photo: Toyota

Driving the 2025 Toyota 4Runner - 8.0/10

Toyota has finally understood that 4Runner owners will be on paved roads 98 percent of the time. No need then to design a vehicle with comfort levels so spartan it should be offered with a free monthly appointment with a physiotherapist.

The 6th-generation 4Runner is thus immensely more comfortable than any of its predecessors. But rest assured, despite this increased comfort on the road, it has lost none of its ruggedness. Our morning on off-road trails showed us that the 4Runner is fearless and can go anywhere a Jeep Grand Cherokee can.

A well-designed model

The front stabilizer bar uncoupling system increases suspension flexibility at the touch of a button, helping the tires to stay in contact with the ground. Attack and departure angles of up to 32 and 24 degrees respectively with the optional multiterrain monitor help the driver by displaying potential hazards on the central screen.

There's a choice of temporary or permanent four-wheel drive systems, each employing an electronically controlled two-speed transfer case with high and low ranges, as well as active traction control and an automatic limited-slip differential.

2025 Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter, front | Photo: Toyota

An electronically locking rear differential is standard on TRD Off-Road, TRD Pro and Trailhunter versions. The Limited version with i-FORCE MAX engine offers an optional permanent 4WD system with lockable centre differential; that configuration is standard on the Platinum version. The multi-terrain selector now operates in both 4WD high range and 4WD low range modes. This system offers settings to help control wheel slip on various types of terrain such as mud, dirt and sand.

The 4Runner has also adopted the new, quieter Crawl Control, which acts as a low-speed off-road cruise control to allow the driver to concentrate on driving. When traction is extremely limited, the optional electronically controlled locking rear differential can help distribute power 50/50 between the rear wheels.

Downhill Assist Control, another optional off-road feature, helps negotiate steep inclines by limiting vehicle speed.

Fuel consumption

Despite its robustness and increased power, the 4-cylinder engine improves fuel efficiency. Although it is still a fuel-hungry vehicle by nature, it represents a significant improvement over previous generations. Toyota didn't give actual fuel consumption figures, but our test day ended up at just over 11.5L/100 km.

2025 Toyota 4Runner, three-quarters front | Photo: B.Charette

2025 Toyota 4Runner pricing in Canada

At entry-level, the SR5 remains affordable, even if higher-end versions are more expensive.

- 4Runner SR5 7-seater - $54,200

- 4Runner TRD Sport 5-seater - $59,002

- 4Runner Limited 7-seater - $68,999

- 4Runner TRD Off-Road Premium 5 Seater - $63,702

- 4Runner i-FORCE MAX TRD Off-Road Premium 5 Seater - $67,336

- 4Runner i-FORCE MAX TRD Pro 5 Seater - $80,498

- 4Runner i-FORCE MAX Trailhunter 5 seats - $84,201

- 4Runner i-FORCE MAX Platinum 5-seater - $73,698

The final word

The 4Runner makes a significant leap forward in terms of driving refinement, but without losing what made its reputation. However, you'll have to pay the price to get the interesting versions. Our recommendation is don't. The TRD Sport model with the base engine at just under $60,000 seems to us to offer the best bang for buck.

2025 Toyota 4 Runner competitors

- Ford Bronco

- Jeep Grand Cherokee

- Jeep Wrangler