• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the all-new 2025 Volvo EX90.

Newport Beach, CA - The Volvo EX90 was first presented almost two years ago. To say it was eagerly awaited is an understatement. It's finally about to hit dealerships, and we got to drive it on the occasion of the worldwide media launch held in Southern California.

The choice of location for its world debut is easy to understand: the model is assembled in North America, at Volvo's plant near Charleston, North Carolina.

There are many things to take away from this first contact, some very positive, others more... concerning, let's put it that way.

2025 Volvo EX90, badging | Photo: D.Rufiange

2025 Volvo EX90: What's new?

What we have here is a totally new model, but everything behind it is also new. The EX90 is based on a structure developed for electric vehicles. And while the EX90 won't be a high-volume vehicle, it will be the flagship of the “new Volvo”, which is committed to being 100-percent electric by 2030, and carbon-neutral by 2040.

As such, the approach is unprecedented in terms of choice of materials, with sustainable and recycled components and the like. The Volvo EX90 contains around 15 percent recycled steel, 25 percent recycled aluminum and over 105 lb of recycled plastic and bio-based materials. That's about 15 percent of the total plastic used in the vehicle. That's the biggest deal about this EX90, actually, far more than anything “new” about it.

2025 Volvo EX90, in profile | Photo: D.Rufiange

Design of the 2025 Volvo EX90 - 8.5/10

While the design is fresh-looking it still undeniably retains the highly recognizable Volvo signature. First giveaway, the bar that runs diagonally across the logo at the front. Then there are the so-called Thor’s Hammer headlamps, as Volvo as it gets.

What's also notable - and this is fashionable throughout the industry, and all the more crucial with an all-electric product - are the clean lines. Despite its size and format, the EX90 seems to have been designed to cut through the air as best it can. Even the design of the rims contributes to optimizing aerodynamics.

2025 Volvo EX90, interior | Photo: D.Rufiange

2025 Volvo EX90, seating | Photo: D.Rufiange

Inside

There are a number of eye-catching features here. First, design-wise, it's even more streamlined inside than out, as if that’s possible. The word minimalist sums it all up. Some will like it, others might have preferred a few easy-to-reach buttons for stuff like the heated seats, a/c and ventilation intensity.

There is, however, a volume knob on the console, big enough that if you can't see it, you're not fit to drive.

The multimedia interface is better than Volvo’s past efforts; it shouldn't take long for new owners to get used to the menus. The system's screen is 14.5 inches, with integrated Google systems. Apple CarPlay can be wirelessly connected to the system.

Also noteworthy is the quality of the materials, and their composition too. It takes some getting used to, but everything is pleasant to the touch, and the build quality seemed very solid to us. Comfort is also very good in the first two rows. Access to the third row is a little restricted, and once you've in there, you’ll be glad to arrive at destination. It’s acceptable for adults over short distances but better suited to younger children.

There is a hefty package of standard equipment, which is the least you should expect for a vehicle at these prices. Oddly, the difference in price between the base and higher models is only about $5,000. If you've got $110,000 to spend on one model, are you going to deprive yourself of the additional equipment for $5,000? Probably not.

2025 Volvo EX90, on-screen commands | Photo: D.Rufiange

Technology in the 2025 Volvo EX90 - 7.5/10

The new EX90 is packed with the latest technology. Volvo did tell us back in 2022 when it presented the model that the EX90 “would not simply be a new vehicle, but a highly advanced computer on wheels.”

Frankly, 10 out of 10 could have been awarded here to the EX90's technological aspect. However, if you want a perfect score, there’s no room for error. Or glitches. And during our day with the SUV, we noted numerous glitches, and not isolated cases - colleagues in other EX90s also experienced bugs. Some of them the same, some different.

The "key" of the 2025 Volvo EX90 | Photo: D.Rufiange

On two occasions during our test, for example, an error message appeared on the screen to tell us that certain safety systems were no longer working (cameras and radars were out of commission). At another point, when we were getting out of and back into the vehicle during a stop, it no longer recognized the key card. That card, by the way, must be placed on a specific spot on the console, at which point the vehicle is supposed to recognize it.

Move the key, remove the key, put the key back - sometimes vehicle recognized it, sometimes not. Well, you get the idea. What was wrong with a good old-fashioned key? We should note, there’s also no start button (note that this has been absent for some time with the brand's electric vehicles).

Tech is all very well, but sometimes enthusiasm gets the better of carmakers.

To illustrate another problem that shouldn't even exist, some colleagues couldn't open the vehicle's glove compartment because the touch-sensitive button on the screen didn't respond. Yes, Volvo has eliminated the physical button to open the glove compartment.

In short, the general impression that emerged from the exercise was that the vehicle was not ready.

The good news about all these bugs is that they're software-related, meaning an over-the-air update should fix everything quickly and easily.

2025 Volvo EX90, three-quarters rear | Photo: D.Rufiange

Powertrain of the 2025 Volvo EX90 – 9.0/10

The EX90 comes with a 111-kWh battery, which promises a range currently announced at 495 km. This could vary slightly here, figures having been confirmed in the U.S. only to date. Power is rated at 510 hp and 671 lb-ft of torque, thanks to the presence of two permanent-magnet electric motors that provide all-wheel drive.

Note that the model offers bi-directional recharging, making it possible to power your home or numerous appliances with your car in the event of a power failure.

2025 Volvo EX90, on the road | Photo: D.Rufiange

Driving the 2025 Volvo EX90 – 9.0/10

Glitches were one thing; the driving experience was beyond reproach. Acceleration, braking, handling, road grip (greatly facilitated by the adaptive air suspension) - all excellent. And the quality of the soundproofing is nothing short of exceptional, and I'm not mincing my words here. You can whisper inside... on the freeway.

To find fault with the driving experience offered by this vehicle would show bad faith. The execution is flawless.

Consumption

On a test drive like this, limited in time and distance cover, it's always difficult to accurately assess the fuel/energy consumption of a vehicle, whether gasoline-powered or all-electric. The routes are shorter, often mountainous, and we're not always gentle with the accelerator pedal.

Nevertheless, we consistently observed a rating of 35 kWh per 100 miles, which translates into 21.9 kWh per 100 km, which is quite acceptable for a vehicle of this size and weight. Yes weight, because while we've seen and driven heavier machines, the Volvo EX90 still tips the scales at 6,000 lb.

As for recharging, Volvo claims a maximum capacity of XXX kW, and a time of around 30 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 percent. And a word of advice from the engineers at Volvo: whenever possible, limit charging to 80 percent of capacity, to ensure the longevity of your battery.

2025 Volvo EX90, headlight | Photo: D.Rufiange

2025 Volvo EX90 pricing in Canada

Two versions are offered in Canada: Plus and Ultra, priced at $110,600 and $116,200 respectively. The latter offers interesting features such as air suspension and an active chassis (with shock absorbers that can adjust 500 times per second), as well as more enveloping seats with a massage function, among others.

Quite frankly, for the price difference... If you can afford the Plus version, you should able to spring for the Ultra variant.

An odd strategy.

The final word

That description Volvo made of its future EX90, two years ago? Fits like a glove. This luxury electric SUV is a computer on wheels. The level of technology is impressive, and we only scratched the surface above. For example, the EX90 is equipped with powerful systems (lidar by Luminar technologies and NVIDIA Orin for the processor) that enable the vehicle to learn from your behavior and that of others on the road and then develop its own autonomous driving skills (with capabilities that will be added to the model later, via over-the-air updates).

That’s very impressive, but it's the reliability of these systems that is worrying at the moment.

For the rest, though, if you're in the market for a luxury electric SUV, this fits the bill very nicely.

2025 Volvo EX90, front | Photo: D.Rufiange

2025 Volvo EX90, cargo area | Photo: D.Rufiange

2025 Volvo EX90, wheel | Photo: D.Rufiange

2025 Volvo EX90, steering wheel | Photo: D.Rufiange

2025 Volvo EX90, button for audio system | Photo: D.Rufiange

2025 Volvo EX90, frunk | Photo: D.Rufiange