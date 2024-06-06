Volvo first introduced the EX90 SUV at an event in Toronto in March 2023. This summer, it will finally reach its first owners; production is now underway at Volvo's assembly plant near Charleston, South Carolina.

First deliveries to buyers are scheduled for the second half of the year. With a first test drive planned for late August, the new electric SUV should be arriving at dealers around that time.

Production is actually a bit late getting underway for the EX90, just like with the Polestar 3, originally set to go into production near the end of 2023. The first units of the EX90 were originally scheduled for delivery in early 2024.

The Volvo EX90, profile | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The EX90 was designed from the ground up as an EV, it’s worth repeating. It benefits from a 111-kWh battery and offers all-wheel drive thanks to a two-motor configuration. Power is rated at 402 hp with the regular model and 496 hp with the performance variant.

Official range figures have not yet been shared by the U.S. EPA (Environmental Protection Agency), but Volvo has said it should hover around 500 km. To be confirmed. Also according to the company, charging capacity on a rapid charging station will be up to 250 kW, which should allow for raising battery charge level from 10 to 80 percent in some 30 minutes.

The EX90 enters Volvo’s lineup at the top of its model hierarchy, as the eventual replacement for the XC90, still offered with a gasoline engine alone or in a plug-in hybrid configuration.

We can expect a generous dose of standard equipment, including a full list of safety features, driving aids including some form of autonomous driving, 9.0-inch instrument cluster display and 14.5-inch multimedia screen and a panoramic sunroof.

The interior configuration is for seven seats, but it will be possible to opt for a layout with just six.

The Volvo EX90, front | Photo: D.Boshouwers