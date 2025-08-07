• Lexus shares details on the 2026 Lexus NX lineup in Canada.

The 2026 Lexus NX model range is welcoming two F SPORT models, a first for the popular luxury compact SUV. Lexus announced full pricing information, starting with the $54,830 MSRP affixed to the base Premium trim.

2026 Lexus NX – What’s new?

First things first. For the first time, buyers will be able to choose an F Sport version of the NX – two of them, in fact. Lexus is introducing the all-new NX F Sport 2 and NX F Sport 3 models to a growing range that now includes 16 models all told, when including all possible hybrid/non-hybrid, powertrain and package combinations.

The F Sport models

This is for those Lexus loyalists seeking more aggressive styling. The 2026 NX lineup includes several models featuring F SPORT packages. These feature unique F SPORT enhancements such as mesh grilles, 20-inch wheels, interior ornamentation, sport seats, race-inspired steering wheel and aluminum pedals.

Lexus is offering its F SPORT offerings with two grades for the NX 350h and as a package for the NX 450h+.

| Photo: Lexus

Powertrains of the 2026 Lexus NX

Those combinations all feature one of two possible powertrains. The 350 models get a 2.4L 4-cylinder turbo engine wedded to an 8-speed auto transmission. Maximum output from this engine is 275 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque; it helps deliver a combined official fuel consumption rating of 9.5L/100 km.

The NX 350h works with a hybrid-electric powertrain featuring a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and electronic CVT, or continuously variable transmission. This configuration delivers 240 system hp, and a combined fuel consumption rating of 6.0L/100km.

Then we have the NX 450h+, also with a plug-in hybrid electric powertrain. It incorporates a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, CVT and high-capacity lithium-ion battery. Total system output is 304 hp with a combined fuel consumption rating of 6.6L/100km. Of particular note, it delivers an all-electric range of 58 km.

Technology in the 2026 Lexus NX

Every NX is equipped with the Lexus Safety System + 3.0, as well as other standard safety systems such as Active Front Headrests with Whiplash Protection, backup camera with back guide monitor, blind spot monitor system with rear cross traffic alert and digital latch with safe exit assist.

There are of course a number of extra amenities and functionalities that come into play as you climb the model range ladder.

2026 Lexus NX – Canadian pricing

Here’s the full, long listing of every possible variant of the 2026 NX available to Canadian consumers; pricing shown is without (and with) the extra fees: